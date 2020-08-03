Here’s red admiral

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
Sir, — Charlotte Narula’s picture of a butterfly (Standard, July 24) showed a small tortoiseshell, not a red admiral.
This is a red admiral. — Yours faithfully,
Melanie White
Burnham Rise, Emmer Green,
03 August 2020
More News:
Village could introduce temporary one-way system
A TEMPORARY one-way system could be introduced in ... [more]
Scout leader raises £7,000 with sale of memorabilia
A SCOUT leader raised more than £7,000 for the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say