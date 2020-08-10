I’ve got this one right

LET us hope that the landlord of the Bird in Hand ... [more]
Monday, 10 August 2020
I am sorry for mistakenly identifying the small tortoiseshell in my photograph (Standard, July 24).
Thank you to Melanie White for correcting my mistake.
Here is a picture of Jersey tiger moth, which are scarce nationally, — Yours faithfully,
Charlotte Narula
Wargrave
10 August 2020
