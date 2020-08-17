Peter Woolsey, from Binfield Heath submitted this picture, saying: “We are increasingly aware of the social distancing rule of 2m, so I decided to see what vegetables one might cram into an area of 2m by 2m. There are three gherkins, five courgettes of different types, four fennels and three pepper plants plus a water butt with an organic growing mixture, made up of horse manure, nettles and comfrey rotting in rainwater, one to five parts. The plants love it.”