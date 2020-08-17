Butterfly adorning sun hat

Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
FIFTY-ONE new houses could be built on a farmer’s ... [more]
Monday, 17 August 2020
Sir, — I thought your readers might like this photograph of Rose-Mary Barren in Marsh Meadows, Henley, with a very fetching peacock butterfly sunbathing on her hat. — Yours faithfully,
Rosemary Henderson
Henley Road, Caversham
17 August 2020
