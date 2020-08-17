Fly-tipper who should be ashamed

Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
Monday, 17 August 2020
Sir, — Station Park, Henley, 10am, Wednesday, August 5.
I have just witnessed an older blonde lady with a small dog fly-tip two black bags of her garden rubbish next to the litter bin in Station Park.
I called out to her that her fly-tipping actions were illegal but she ran off quickly in the direction of Queen Street. Unfortunately, I did not have my phone to hand to get a picture of her. However, CCTV from several buildings overlook the bin.
Grateful thanks to Alan Webb and Henley Town Council’s parks team who very kindly removed this deliberate
de-spoiling of Station Park by an ignorant local resident who should be thoroughly ashamed of her disgusting and illegal actions. — Yours faithfully,
Steve Ludlow
Station Road, Henley
17 August 2020
