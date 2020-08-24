We’re clucking over peacock chicks

THE refurbishment of Goring Primary School could ... [more]
This is Blanche, originally bred by Mr Coulsden in Ewelme.
She lives mostly in the woods behind us, although she visits us daily for food, and has now brought us two chicks for us to “cluck” over. — Yours faithfully,
Amanda Stewart
Woodcote
24 August 2020
