Monday, 31 August 2020

Nature's wonders

Wendy Nias Lewknor, from Lewknor, submitted these pictures and says: “As a very keen amateur photographer, I enjoy seeing your readers’ photographs of the great outdoors. Nature is wonderful and gives so much pleasure to many, even in times of crisis. I was delighted to discover over a recent weekend that my bug house, which has been in situ for two years, has finally got some residents. I also took a picture of a fly which I thought was quite striking.”

