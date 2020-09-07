Winged wonder

A PHOTOGRAPHIC competition was held in place of ... [more]
Monday, 07 September 2020
Sir, — I saw this high-flying bird on the wing over Ewelme watercress beds. It’s a litte egret.
There are reports that two have taken up residence there but I am still looking to take a photograph of them both together. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
07 September 2020
