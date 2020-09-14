Monday, 14 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hanging baskets look wonderful

Hanging baskets look wonderful

Sir, — I want congratulate all those concerned for enhancing our lovely town with such wonderful hanging baskets.

They are being so well cared for despite challenging weather conditions. The Catherine Wheel in Hart Street deserves a special mention as it has so many baskets. — Yours faithfully,

Carol Lewis

Gillotts Lane, Henley

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33