Hanging baskets look wonderful

Monday, 14 September 2020
Sir, — I want congratulate all those concerned for enhancing our lovely town with such wonderful hanging baskets.
They are being so well cared for despite challenging weather conditions. The Catherine Wheel in Hart Street deserves a special mention as it has so many baskets. — Yours faithfully,
Carol Lewis
Gillotts Lane, Henley
14 September 2020
