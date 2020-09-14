Monday, 14 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

I can’t explain this amazing ‘sky art’

I can’t explain this amazing ‘sky art’

Editor, — On Friday evening, I had just left the Tesco store in Henley, having done some shopping, when I looked up at the sky to see the most amazing and very rare sunset.

The colour of the clouds kept changing hues and in the opposite direction was almost a double rainbow of similar colours.

I can’t explain it but I managed to capture this amazing and beautiful “sky art”.

I would like to share the photos with readers and would be interested to know if anyone can explain this strange phenomenon. — Yours faithfully,

Niamh Tobin

New Road, Shiplake

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33