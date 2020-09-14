I can’t explain this amazing ‘sky art’

Editor, — On Friday evening, I had just left the Tesco store in Henley, having done some shopping, when I looked up at the sky to see the most amazing and very rare sunset.

The colour of the clouds kept changing hues and in the opposite direction was almost a double rainbow of similar colours.

I can’t explain it but I managed to capture this amazing and beautiful “sky art”.

I would like to share the photos with readers and would be interested to know if anyone can explain this strange phenomenon. — Yours faithfully,

Niamh Tobin

New Road, Shiplake