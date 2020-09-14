I can’t explain this amazing ‘sky art’

Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
Monday, 14 September 2020
Editor, — On Friday evening, I had just left the Tesco store in Henley, having done some shopping, when I looked up at the sky to see the most amazing and very rare sunset.
The colour of the clouds kept changing hues and in the opposite direction was almost a double rainbow of similar colours.
I can’t explain it but I managed to capture this amazing and beautiful “sky art”.
I would like to share the photos with readers and would be interested to know if anyone can explain this strange phenomenon. — Yours faithfully,
Niamh Tobin
New Road, Shiplake
14 September 2020
More News:
Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
Women save nursery cafe from closure in lockdown
TWO friends have saved the café at the Herb Farm ... [more]
Brazilian pub chef serves up tasty meals from home
A PUB in Sonning Common has a new pop-up ... [more]
POLL: Have your say