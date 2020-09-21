Your letters...

Democracy in action

As a local resident, journalist and board member of the Society of Editors, whose role it is to fight for both press freedom and press standards, I was dismayed to hear the Henley Standard criticised at the Kenton Theatre’s annual meeting for the third year running.

As well as commenting in the meeting, the outgoing chairman’s report claimed that the paper “has rarely treated us with much respect”.

What is depressing is that the irritation appears to be not that the facts were wrong, but that they were reported at all.

The job of newspapers is to inform and it’s vital to democracy that they do. The Kenton is a charity and one of the most significant cultural organisations in the town.

I would argue strongly that, rather than being a disgrace, what this paper was doing was what it should — reporting without fear or favour.

The theatre’s finances are a matter of public record, the departure by “mutual agreement” of two managers within one year is a matter of public concern. Henley Children’s Theatre has been putting on children’s pantomime for 50 years so pushing them aside was bound to have repercussions.

The paper follows the normal journalistic practice of always asking for comment before it runs a story.

I understand that employment issues are confidential and it is frustrating not to always be able to give the background to decisions, but that is not a reason to criticise a newspaper for doing its job, or for a newspaper not to report the basic facts.

And for most of the time, such as with the Children’s Theatre and the theatre’s finances, there are no legal issues involved.

Trustees give their time for free and they make decisions based on what they believe to be the best interests of the charity, for which we all owe them our thanks.

But so, too, the Henley Standard is responsible for providing transparency and, as a supporter of press freedom (and knowing that sometimes that comes with a price), I believe that the Kenton should support and feed transparency instead of recording its disapproval.

Just as the Standard covers the theatre’s highs, such as the Kenton for Keeps campaign and the record ticket sales in 2017/18, it is quite right that it shines a light on more worrying developments.

This is a difficult time for local papers. Many big city papers are closing under the loss of advertising revenue.

We should be grateful that Henley, a small town, has a vibrant newspaper and that its editor and reporters take the time and trouble to dig around, ask questions and not merely print press releases.

The message at the Kenton’s annual meeting from the members, who voted overwhelmingly in favour of new trustees, was a clear mandate for the board to take a different direction.

That is democracy in action and the Henley Standard played its part. — Yours faithfully,

Sue Ryan

Peppard

Theatre still going strong

Sir, — Having come to the end of my term as a trustee of the Kenton Theatre, I would like to thank publicly all the people who have worked so hard to keep the Kenton running over the past three years.

The trustees and our treasurer are volunteers and they have all given up an enormous amount of their time to do the work and make the decisions necessary to keep the Kenton open and viable for Henley.

There is a small team of people who are paid for their work but whose dedication goes way beyond what should be expected of them.

The Kenton operates as a non-profit business and has no regular revenue grant support. The theatre only exists because a small group of people continues to do what it takes to make that happen.

In the year covered by the recent annual meeting, the Kenton reported an operating loss of around £4,000 (not the £21,000 reported). In the same year £65,000 was spent on capital improvements but reserves were still at £113,000.

In the current year, the trustees and staff have succeeded in obtaining local and national grant funding of £46,000 with a further application for £50,000 currently under consideration.

This, coupled with very strict cost control, means that the Kenton remains viable despite being closed since March and should be in a strong position to open again as soon as possible.

I mention all this to illustrate that, given the unprecedented year we have all had, the Kenton continues to be well looked after and is actually in far better shape to come out of this pandemic than many West End or professional theatres.

For this, Henley has the small band of staff and volunteers to thank and I wish them and the new trustees all the best for the future. — Yours faithfully,

Chris Tapp

Bix

The editor responds: “In his annual report for the year to August 31, 2019, Mr Tapp reported ‘an overall loss of £21,298’, as the Henley Standard reported correctly.”

Admit you were wrong

In a week when Henley Town Council performed a U-turn on the Fairmile Cemetery benches, it was apt that the Henley Standard’s Thought for the Day column was headlined: “Always be ready to admit you’re wrong.”

The author of the persuasive article used our former MP Boris Johnson as an exemplar of the U-turn but now I prefer to hold up the town council as an even better example, particularly for adopting a new finesse when using this device.

The councillors allowed the town clerk to be the fall-guy in making the U-turn with a grovelling statement and apology to abused local families.

He should have learned that the Henley political scene is not as ambient as the local environmental scene and residents can bite when roused by irrational unfairness and stupidity.

But where were the attention-seeking Henley Residents Group politicians when this occurred? In the words of the song from the musical Cats, “Macavity’s not there”.

Perhaps they were absent because of an internal disagreement? Did some say, in the words of Margaret Thatcher, “You can turn if you want to, but this councillor is not for turning?” I will leave you to ponder on that.

Our tiers of democratic government rely on the fact that “Advisors advise and politicians decide”. I think we can all agree on this.

Therefore why do the town council politicians, particularly the ruling HRG party, not step up to the plate, wear their sackcloth and ashes and let us hear the words, “We are sorry, we got this wrong”?

Their absence is despicable and what an abuse of the democratic procedures of the council and our innocent town clerk.

I can only suggest that it behoves the Mayor and the HRG leadership to make their apologies to Henley’s distressed families during a time of maximum sensitivity. I ask them to read again Ed Atkinson’s Thought for the Week and (forever) engage brain and allow themselves to admit, “We are wrong”.

It is all very well having their images posted in your newspaper every week bearing witness to their action man and woman credentials but when the fertiliser hits the fan please let them show their contrition in the long-established manner.

Please, Mr Mayor and councillors, man/woman up and, if and when a mistake is made again, take responsibility and apologise personally. — Yours faithfully,

Barry Wood

Stoke Row Road, Peppard

Too late and still unfair

I appreciate the support expressed by the public following my letter about Henley Town Council’s new bench policy at Fairmile Cemetery (Standard, August 27) I reiterate that I raised this issue on behalf of everyone that has placed or uses a bench at the cemetery.

The public outrage triggered the council into conducting a partial U-turn by allowing good conditioned benches to remain.

However, it has adopted a stubborn stance with regards to the remaining elements of the policy, namely:

1. New benches can only be purchased from the council. Why insist on this?

2. A bench costs £600 to £1,000 along with £200 per year maintenance.

3. The council decides where benches are placed within the cemetery.

I appeal to the council to consider that frail, elderly people require a bench close to the grave they are visiting and should not be forced to sit halfway across the cemetery due to the council determining where benches are placed.

If the council is really concerned about the benches, why did it not provide them out of public funds many years ago instead of allowing the public to purchase and donate them?

On a positive note, I would like to thank Councillor David Eggleton who was prepared to listen to people’s opinions that I relayed to him. I thank him for conversing with me and for his professionalism. — Yours faithfully,

Martin Jones

Reading Road, Henley

Destroying countryside

Sir, — I am absolutely horrified at the Westbourne Homes application for yet another 20 properties along the A4155.

Shiplake used to be a charming riverside village until prices went up simply because it’s Shiplake, leading to an explosion in building on every available garden plot and now along the A4155.

I have long considered South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning department to be useless while developers ride roughshod over the Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan, not caring for the countryside, only for their bank balance. For goodness sake, stop concreting over Shiplake fields.

This applies particularly to the retirement village — where in Shiplake are there blocks of flats?

This is desecration of the countryside and absolutely ghastly. And the homes will be extremely expensive and only affordable to the wealthy.

The A4155 cannot cope with more traffic on it.

There is also a knock-on effect on the surrounding villages, where planning applications in unsuitable areas are increasing.

It’s soul-destroying seeing the local countryside being devastated in this way. South Oxfordshire is going to become an extension of Reading at this rate.

So, district councillors, stop this indiscriminate building and think of the damage your decisions make to the countryside and nature habitats. — Yours faithfully,

Susan Summerland

Binfield Heath

PM ruining trust in UK

Editor, — I am deeply concerned by the Government’s plan to break promises made in the EU withdrawal agreement, an international treaty signed less than a year ago.

The Northern Ireland Secretary admitted this would break international law.

The Internal Markets Bill would renege on commitments to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland and would set negotiations with Europe back to square one.

The Conservatives pride themselves on being the party of law and order, of economic stability and of the Union.

Now the Government is openly breaking international law and paving the way to a no-deal economic disaster.

How can the Conservative and Unionist Party jeopardise the hard-won peace in Northern Ireland?

The Prime Minister does not speak for ordinary Conservatives. He was elected to deliver a comprehensive, “oven-ready” deal with Europe, which would help communities and businesses like mine.

Yet his actions threaten not only the reputation of the Conservative Party, but the global reputation of the UK as a trustworthy nation.— Yours faithfully,

Andrew Scott

Sedgewell Road, Sonning Common

At best, he’s incompetent

At the end of last year, Prime Minister Johnson took a bill to Parliament to ratify an international treaty he had just agreed.

He said there was plenty of time for the bill to be scrutinised properly.

Now he says that that bill needs changing in a way that he admits breaks the law.

Agreeing a treaty and then just a few months later thinking it’s flawed is gross incompetence. Or perhaps he knew there was a problem and thought he would back away from the obligations in the treaty at a later date? In which case he’s totally untrustworthy.

Which is it? Is Johnson incompetent or untrustworthy, or both? — Yours faithfully,

Robert Thompson

Henley

Gunpowder politics

Sir, — There is a huge problem looming on the horizon that will affect and dwarf our little spat with the EU.

Wherever your affiliations lie, the events of the upcoming American presidential election will have huge repercussions around the world.

I say “events” rather than “results” because the Democratic Party is already bracing itself to reject the result.

With the help of its Marxist, socialist, liberal left, radical group-funded supporters, it could easily turn a democratic process into an exercise in fear.

Taking a leaf out of many an African and South American junta playbook, the violent radical mobs they have so far praised and supported could be utilised to frighten away voters from the polling booths. And if that fails, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden will stop at nothing to overturn the predicted Trump landslide.

The Democrats had two terms of Obama/Biden to sort out problems and deliver election promises which they ignored (and which Biden is making again).

Trump has delivered and done more in three turbulent years.

Pelosi has even threatened the UK trade deal if we are not on a positive footing towards their Sinn Fein comrades under the Good Friday Agreement.

Obama made huge promises to the black caucus to get elected and promptly turned his back on them.

Which is why, given all the positive steps Trump has taken for all ethnic groups, those are now overwhelmingly pledging their support to the Republican cause in the hope of continued growth in their prosperity.

Is it any wonder that overprivileged, self-entitled Democratic voters are being manipulated into any excuse to protest and destroy their own cities?

We may soon be chanting a new slogan:

Remember, remember,

The vote in November,

Trump, election and plot.

Edward Sierpowski

Henley

Hurrah for Principality

Sir, — Surely the most illogical aspect of the new rule of only six people allowed in the home is that in England, but not in Wales, children are to be included in the head count.

This law, if still in place then, will ruin Christmas for many families.

As a proud Welshman, I will solve the problem by hoisting the Welsh flag and unilaterally declaring my property to be part of the Principality for the Christmas period. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Fairweather

Rotherfield Greys

No problem with cinema

I have been attending the Regal Picturehouse cinema in Henley since it opened and feel I must reply to the critical letter from Ann Ducker (Standard, September 4).

Since re-opening after lockdown, the entire staff have made every effort to ensure both the safety and comfort of those attending.

The foyer has a one-way system in place, film times are spaced to avoid crowds in the bar area and hand sanitiser is available on every table or worktop.

The process is simple — wear a mask, buy a ticket, sit in your designated seat(s) and watch the film while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Oh, and follow the arrows.

The four times I’ve been since lockdown the staff have all had PPE on and have been working incredibly hard to ensure the cinema is clean.

Every person’s experience can differ, as can expectations of what should and can be done in a local cinema.

Personally, I find the Regal (both pre- and post-covid) friendly, safe and welcoming and I would urge all local residents to support our superlative cinema. — Yours faithfully,

Guy Shankland

Greys Road, Henley

Invisible health issue

Please can I ask Martin Akehurst not to assume everyone who looks fit and healthy does not have any health issues (Standard, September 11).

I have suffered from anxiety for three years now and it is not very pleasant but I look no different to anyone else.

The same can be said for many other people that suffer mental issues but look fine.

Maybe Mr Akehurst would like us all to be stamped. I found his comments quite upsetting. — Yours faithfully,

EC

Woodcote

Sell British, Waitrose

Sir, — One of the glories of the English countryside at this time of year is our apple and pear orchards, now laden with ripe or ripening fruit.

No country has a greater variety of superb dessert apples.

Many — Worcester Permain, Laxton’s, Katy, Discovery, James Grieve and others — are ready now and are grown in commercially viable volumes.

The scene switches to the fruit counter at Waitrose in Henley on Monday last week.

The apples on sale — I noted Braeburn, Pink Lady, Jazz and Gala — had several things in common. They were all grown in New Zealand/or South Africa.

They were all harvested months ago and have been kept in cold storage ever since. They are all utterly tasteless.

Waitrose is a British company which makes a tremendous song-and-dance about supporting British producers and inviting shoppers to display their patriotism by buying British produce.

It did not have one British apple on sale. I shared my thoughts on this disgraceful state of affairs with a member of staff who looked at me over his mask as if I were just one more deranged eccentric.

British apples are the finest in the world and Waitrose should be selling them instead of mediocre foreign imports. — Yours faithfully,

Tom Fort

Sonning Common

A Waitrose spokeswoman responded: “Supporting British farmers, growers and suppliers is really important to us and we always aim to bring our customers the very best of British ingredients when they’re in season and at the peak of their flavour.

“We have four types of British apples available in our Henley shop so we’re very sorry to hear Mr Fort was unable to find any on his recent visit.”

Other side of TB argument

Sir, — In response to Angelina Jones (Standard September 11), how do you propose to mark a badger which has been vaccinated against TB?

It would have to be definitely a permanent mark or tag, as it would be unwise to vaccinate the animal more than once.

Speaking as a retired farmer (widow), whose dairy farm was in the first ever cull area, I can say it was not a pleasant place to be.

Protesters desecrated the local churchyard where they used to gather, leaving all sorts of litter, to say nothing of the personal stuff.

My son and daughter-in-law had to take it in turns to go to bed at night.

They were receiving threatening phones calls day and night with messages such as “We will burn your barns down”, “We know where your children go to school, so never be late collecting them”.

It was so bad they had a police presence in the farmyard every night, while my son was walking the fields checking fences weren’t damaged before the cows went out to graze in the morning.

To raise a calf from birth to two-and-a-half years to have a calf herself and produce milk, every farmer knows every cow. As you would know your own dog or cat.

So think on before finding out the facts and commenting. To have cows taken for slaughter because they reacted to the TB test, the lungs examined at the abattoir, then to be told they were clear so did not have TB is very upsetting. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied

XR: affront to democracy

I note that despite the illegal antics of the Extinction Rebellion organisation two weeks ago, Kate Oldridge has the insensitivity and thick-skinned effrontery to organise a XR demo in Henley last weekend.

She gives no apology for depriving the country of their democratic right to receive the newspapers of their choice, or to the newsagents and others who lost out financially.

In fact her only reference to this was an inappropriate advert on the Shiplake local forum, where she mentions how we were merely “inconvenienced”.

I just wish that everyone who lost out financially gets together and sues.

Of course the reason for last weekend’s demo was to publicise the Bill to be launched by the only Green Party MP, Caroline Lucas.

Perhaps people do not fully realise what an affront to democracy such a bill would be.

It would hand over indefinitely the power to a tiny but vocal minority of the country the right to legally challenge, on the grounds of the catastrophic global warming myth, anything that they disapprove of, whether a road bypass, power station, car factory, airport etc., or how many holidays you may take a year.

Public, parliamentary and ministerial democracy would henceforth be bypassed.

The UK signing of the Paris Agreement and Parliament passing the Climate Change Act was bad enough but the Lucas Bill would take us back to the dark ages.

In her letter last week, Kate Oldridge says that the “Arctic is burning”. Really? I didn’t know water, snow and ice burned.

As for the fires in America, California is suffering from a natural climate event, i.e. La Nena, exacerbated by environmentalists’ refusal to allow dead wood to be cleared away by small natural fires in cooler years, leading to the build-up of masses of woodland fuel.

In fact, the highest temperature ever recorded on earth was 57C in California in 1913.

Before the arrival of Europeans, five times more woodland burned in California each year than now.

Sea level rates of change have not accelerated and there is no scientific evidence of extreme weather events being caused my man-made CO2. — Yours faithfully,

M Reid

New Road, Lower Shiplake

Shhhh and set example

Sir, — I’d be most grateful if you would publish this message to those of my dear friends and acquaintances who support Extinction Rebellion:

Chaps (this is a term of endearment and intended to refer to persons of either sex and all those lovely people in between), most of us share your anxiety about climate change. It is dire indeed.

We don’t share your methodology. Why are you avoiding putting your wonderful sense of commitment and your undoubted energy into cutting your own carbon emissions?

Sell your car(s). Put pv panels on your roof. Cut the central heating (we didn’t have it when I was a child). Don’t travel more than necessary to keep your family fed. Tell the staff at Tesco, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, etc that you don’t want their packaging, nor their beans from Peru.

It’s awfully easy and no doubt very gratifying to go around shouting at everyone, stamping your foot and being naughty.

It’s great fun to shake a stick at authority but not so nice when you make such a racket as you did last Saturday, disturbing people’s weddings, blocking the pavements, illegally festooning the bridge with banners and leaving Mill Meadows in a mess.

Your leader is on video as saying your first task is to overthrow the current political system. Come off it, we haven’t got the time. — Yours faithfully,

Dick Fletcher

Hambleden