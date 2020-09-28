Flagrant disregard for rule of six

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
Monday, 28 September 2020
I’ve just about had it with the flagrant flouting of the rule of six by people who continually break the law on the grass by Leander Club in Henley.
It is clear these people need some policing but where is it? This is not an isolated incident. it’s happening every day. — Yours faithfully,
Craig Nayman
Thames Side, Henley
28 September 2020
