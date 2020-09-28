Monday, 28 September 2020

Flagrant disregard for rule of six

I’ve just about had it with the flagrant flouting of the rule of six by people who continually break the law on the grass by Leander Club in Henley.

It is clear these people need some policing but where is it? This is not an isolated incident. it’s happening every day. — Yours faithfully,

Craig Nayman

Thames Side, Henley

