Your letters...

Let’s re-use empty shops

I read with frustration the comments by Henley town and community manager Helen Barnett that she considers the town to be doing “amazingly” well in respect of shop vacancies versus the national average (Standard, September 11).

I run a large investment business in London that has been very active in restructuring casual dining and retail businesses around the UK over the past two decades and so have meaningful insight into this topic.

Firstly, Ms Barnett’s comparison to the entire country isn’t valid or appropriate as there are parts of the country that suffer from considerably worse socio- economic circumstances than Henley.

If you were to compare high street shop vacancies in Henley with the Home Counties, you would find the town is worse off than the average.

Secondly, Henley commercial property ownership is controlled by a small number of landlords.

My strong sense is that they don’t have a proper grip of the new reality where tenants cannot support the high rents they continue to attempt to charge.

In our business, we renegotiate rents with landlords through what is known as a CVA (a court endorsed process). This has led almost all rents in our businesses now being tied to the underlying profitability of the business rather than being applied on a fixed annual basis.

This changes the dynamic significantly as it properly aligns the interest of landlords and tenants.

In market towns such as Henley, landlords still think they hold the balance of power but this is certainly no longer the case in the real world.

Thirdly, in an environment where bricks and mortar retail businesses are increasingly challenged to sustain themselves due mainly to e-commerce competition, towns need to do more to re-purpose commercial properties for alternative use.

The vacancy rates are only likely to escalate and communities like Henley need to remove their heads from the proverbial sand and seek proactively to address this issue.

Finally, pop-up shops help facilitate and stimulate much-needed economic activity and provide small businesses with a start or opportunity to establish themselves. Such businesses should then be encouraged and supported.

I’m perplexed and dismayed by the inaction of Henley’s business leaders, and the town manager in particular, to adopt a more proactive and progressive approach to this important matter.

I’ve written in the past to Ms Barnett to highlight the increasing impending issues which have all been borne out as I predicted but my advice and willingness to help has gone unheeded. — Yours faithfully,

Anthony Robertson

Rotherfield Road, Henley

Weight limit not so simple

Sir, — I have to admit I remain puzzled by the reference to heavy goods vehicles using Henley as a “rat run” (i.e. a short cut).

Having studied all the most likely destinations or points of origin for these vehicles, I can only find one route where travelling via Henley offers a reduction in mileage, albeit at a cost in time and money.

In all other cases, travelling via Henley would increase mileage, often with substantial time and cost penalties.

In fact it would seem that most, if not all, the HGVs passing through Henley are doing so quite legitimately using the “smaller towns” strategic route which links Didcot and Wallingford through Henley to the A404(M) and thence the M4 eastbound.

So it is perhaps pertinent to ask if anybody has bothered to use the Lorry Watch link from Freight Gateway to establish what vehicles, if any, might not be using this route legitimately.

The next question is what is Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak actually proposing?

The county transport strategy states that changes can be considered for Henley but at local expense, i.e. we pay for it.

But it also makes it crystal clear that a location first has to establish that it has a particular problem “in terms of economic and environmental impacts as reflected in congestion, air quality, road danger and public concern”.

In my view, that could only be established by properly conducted surveys, including the use of specialised measuring equipment.

I should like our councillors to tell us how much that phase would cost and have they allowed for that cost in the figure that has been reported in this newspaper? Clearly there is a lot more to it than a traffic order and sticking up signs.

And, obviously, I hope any traffic survey would note how many HGV movements would continue for local business purposes.

It is hardly surprising that commercial traffic increased as the lockdown restrictions were eased and businesses needed to catch up lost production or fill orders from retailers etc whose stock was depleted because they were unable to get resupply during the lockdown.

It has long been known that road noise and vibration are closely linked to the state of a road surface and there is no denying that due to considerable roadworks over decades, the road surface at the lower end of Bell Street and especially in New Street is in a poor condition with the latter being a veritable patchwork quilt.

This is quite noticeable when driving a car which even at 20mph will inevitably result in noise and vibration.

Maybe one answer would be to resurface the roads, thereby reducing all vehicle noise for residents.

So while a weight limit on goods vehicles is an admirable idea, there is a lot more to it than the town saying it wants it and is prepared to pay.

First, there needs to be proper surveys before further money is spent on achieving something which might fall at the first hurdle of possibly well-founded and unarguable objections to a traffic order.

Finally, where will the lorries go instead — the nearest equivalent route is the A4074 through Caversham and over Caversham Bridge to Reading. — Yours faithfully,

Mike Romans

Cromwell Road, Henley

Opposition necessary

Sir, — In your report on local parish councils’ opposition to a third Reading bridge (Standard, April 18), I am quoted, regarding the joint response, as saying: “I feel personally the response was abrasive and unnecessary.”

The response was very necessary. The abrasive element was not, in my view. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Douglas Kedge

Sonning Common Parish Council, Lea Road, Sonning Common

Time for tolls instead

Sir, — For more than 50 years Reading has been trying to get a third bridge over the Thames but Oxfordshire will never agree and doesn’t appear to offer any solutions to the problems of the traffic jams and pollution in Caversham that its residents add to.

Perhaps tolls should be paid by Oxfordshire residents using the bridges to pay for measures to counteract the pollution.

Every proposal put forward is just dismissed. — Yours faithfully,

Stephanie Clarke

Caversham

Please clarify speed limits

I would be most obliged if our MP John Howell would kindly ask Oxfordshire County Council to confirm, or otherwise, that its current transport policy related to rural speed limits either complies with, or supersedes and overrides the Department for Transport circular of January 2013 called “Setting local speed limits”.

If the answer is that it doesn’t comply, can I ask that he seeks clarification with the DfT that it is permissible for a local authority to operate policies related to road safety outside of its regulations and guidelines — Yours faithfully,

Ian Reynolds

Goring Heath

No to mass development

Sir, — Wokingham borough is facing an existential threat. I do not use those words lightly: the beautiful borough that it is my honour to serve could very soon be no more if we do not stop the Government’s plans to inflict an avalanche of housing development upon us.

The innocent sounding but deeply pernicious Changes to the Current Planning System consultation ends in just two weeks.

This consultation was launched in almost total secrecy during the school summer holidays when the nation was focused on GCSEs and A-levels, lockdowns and quarantines.

It was also launched alongside a far more heralded consultation called Planning for the Future, which has generated debate and notoriety but which is, in fact, the smokescreen as it is only a Green Paper, a set of ideas that may or may not become law at some point in the future.

The Changes to the Planning System, on the other hand, requires no change to the law and could be enacted almost immediately after the consultation ends with just a minister’s signature.

Yet its ramifications would be felt in our borough and many others across the country for ever more.

We must be clear what is at stake:

In just two weeks’ time, at the stroke of Secretary of State Robert Jenrick’s pen, we could be condemned to face 1,635 new houses being built in the borough each year — that’s a town the size of Wokingham in less than a decade.

This would come with less affordable housing because fewer developments would be required to provide it.

There would be no appeal, no further debate. Two weeks: that is all we have got.

Let me paint you a picture of this dystopian future. Our levels of congestion would be intolerable, access to medical services, schools and other basic services would be stretched to bursting point.

We would see the green of the borough disappear. This level of development would see an increase of almost 25 per cent in 10 years, which would approximate to 15 per cent of the land mass.

The plan-led development which has been at the core of Wokingham Borough Council’s strategy for a sustainable future would be imperilled by the lack of a defendable five-year land supply which would need to be in the region of 10,000 to discourage speculative land promoters. This would further imperil the infrastructure funded by developers.

The Government says all this destruction is necessary to get the economy going and to prevent “Nimbys” blocking necessary housing.

But that is a false position. We have proved with our carefully planned development in recent years that there is an alternative to both the Government’s “developers’ charter” and a “just say no” attitude.

We are not the Nimbys of government propaganda; we believe in building the homes that people need and in providing council housing and genuinely affordable homes for all.

We do not believe in, and will never accept, the imposition of a concrete swamp across our fields and villages.

Since early August I have been working ceaselessly to ensure that our cause gains the widest publicity possible. I have used any and every stunt to gain notoriety.

All our MPs have been hugely supportive. I have spoken to huge numbers of council leaders and Members of Parliament.

I have undertaken an influential debate with planning lawyer Chris Katkowski. I have led the Unitary Councils Network’s response. It has been a little like chucking mud at a wall unceasingly in the hope that some sticks.

I am delighted that finally I seem to have broken through and had a long, productive conversation with Mr Jenrick on Friday. I used the opportunity to invite him to the borough, which he was pleased to accept.

However, that’s only the end of the beginning and it is important that, now he is aware of the issue, he becomes aware of the strength of the feeling in the borough.

We have appealed to all residents to write to their MP, the Secretary of State, sign up to the petition and respond to the consultation.

And I am urging everybody to join me in this campaign. Time is running out, but hope is not lost. Please take action today. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor John Halsall

Leader, Wokingham Borough Council, Remenham

Reform with poor vision

Sir, — You report our MP’s claim that the Government’s planning reforms are “visionary and democratic” (Standard, Septmber 25) but how can they be democratic if we have no say on which areas are to be classified for growth, renewal or protection, a choice apparently to be left to some unexplained algorithm?

Certainly vision is desperately overdue but mustn’t it begin with questioning the benefit of endless economic growth unless it can be detached from population growth?

If we continue to import people of all shapes and sizes at the rate of 250,000 a year or more, aren’t we always going to be short of houses and increasingly short of places to put them?

And why blame “outdated, complicated and time-consuming bureaucracy” for holding back new homes, businesses and vital infrastructure when somewhere between 250,000 and 380,000 dwellings already granted approval remain to be built?

Radical reform of the planning system certainly is necessary but shouldn’t the aim be to fit it into a political and economic vision that most of us can agree upon? — Yours faithfully,

Kester George

Chairman, Harpsden Parish Council

Heading for catastrophe

Following Extinction Rebellion Henley’s peaceful, socially distanced protest on September 12, town councillor Donna Crook was quoted as saying she disapproved of some XR members blockading national newspapers (Standard, September 18).

I agree this action resulted in some very unfortunate consequences, such as newsagents losing out.

However, any disruption that this action caused pales into insignificance when you consider what’s coming our way with the climate and ecological emergency.

But a lot of people don’t realise this because they don’t fully understand the gravity of the situation.

They don’t realise that the climate and ecological emergency is catastrophic for humankind if we continue with the current trajectory, threatening our very existence as a species.

Indeed, Prince Charles warned on Monday of the looming environmental crisis which will “dwarf” the damage wrought by coronavirus.

Last week, in his latest BBC offering, Extinction: The Facts, Sir David Attenborough explained that a sixth mass extinction is well under way and explored how the destruction of nature has devastating consequences for us all, including threatening our ability to feed ourselves and a greater risk of pandemic diseases.

This should be front page news every day.

It’s not because nearly 90 per cent of the newspapers in the UK are owned by three companies with vested interests. This is not a “free” and independent press.

In his letter, Dick Fletcher referred to XR’s “leader” talking about “overthrowing” the current political system.

There are no leaders in XR, so whatever Mr Fletcher has seen was the view expressed by one person within a decentralised movement (XR is not an organisation and has no hierarchy).

However, it is common sense to accept that infinite growth with the planet’s finite resources is not sustainable.

We need to urgently redefine our economic model and how we function as a society. — Yours faithfully,

Kate Oldridge

Spokesperson, XR Henley

Running out of time

I would like to thank Dick Fletcher for his warm acknowledgement of those that share their concerns about climate change.

As he mentioned, the cutting of carbon emissions is very important for us all.

It’s a pity that he did not attend our speeches in Mill Meadows as the very first discussed this subject and noted the personal carbon footprint calculator on the World Wildlife Fund website.

Speakers included a family GP, a scientist (PhD researcher from Imperial College), a lawyer and several concerned parents and grandparents like myself. Hardly the wild revolutionaries that we are painted as by the press.

However, even if we all cut our personal carbon footprint today it would not be enough to change our fate without constructive government policies and global co-operation.

David Dickie, of Clean Air for Henley, warned how extreme air pollution from traffic is causing around one fifth of our primary school children to use inhalers.

Recently, the Royal College of Physicians reported that there are 40,000 deaths in the UK each year attributable to air pollution.

We need to insist that the Government takes action to stop reliance on and investment in polluting fossil fuels which also cause climate change.

Sadly, we need to draw attention to the greatest challenges that mankind has ever faced because we are running out of time to make the changes that give all our children a chance of any future. — Yours faithfully,

Julia Lacey

Hambleden

Converted to cycling

Sir, — I recently bought a bicycle and have found it a liberating experience.

Not only am I getting fresh air and exercise but I’m also saving the planet well. just a tiny bit.

However, my main reason for writing was to share my experience so far with your motoring readers and pedestrians too.

Crossing red lights mean nothing to me as I sail along with my headphones on and I have found that pavements are not just for pedestrians.

Going up one-way streets the wrong way is a cinch. Of course, I don’t have a bell on my bike — who needs the extra weight?

Have you ever seen a rear view mirror on a bicycle? No, nor have I, so just veer out when passing parked cars or turning right, a partial glance should be all right.

Before I had a bike I thought of the road system as a means of getting about. Now I see that on weekends particularly it’s a kind of race track for time trials and cycling in packs, heads down and frantically pushing on. I find that motorists can be so tetchy over that.

Indeed, as a recent bicycle rider and as a motorcyclist and car driver. I am appalled at how aggressive so many cyclists are and how they use the highway as if it is their personal domain, ignoring the rules and good manners of the road. Of course, this is not true of all cyclists but it is true of far too many.

Let me assure your readers that I do not do the things mentioned above, I was a little nervous about cars versus bicycles bearing mind my bike and I combined weigh 220lb and even a small car weighs 2,200lb. The car has air bags, seat belts etc and I have an M&S T-shirt. No contest really.

However, I have received nothing but courtesy from car drivers as they wait patiently for my slow speed and give me a wide berth when overtaking. Sometimes I wave them on when I can see further and they give a jolly wave as they go by.

So, my message is get with biking as it’s here to stay. It’s lovely to be out in the open air and great to see so much more of the world when viewed more slowly than in a car. There are so many fabulous byways and bridleways around Henley so you can get deep into the countryside.

A bike isn’t expensive to buy and is cheap to run. And you can park it almost anywhere and with a carrier or basket it’s great for shopping.

I’m a convert. Go on, have a go. — Yours faithfully,

Phil Perry

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Pavements mucky again

Sir, — I have just got back from shopping in Henley early on Monday morning and I feel I have to comment on the state of the pavements.

I know the council spent a lot of money having them cleaned but they are as bad as ever again.

Around the rubbish bins outside Starbucks in Market Place was disgusting.

I do think that shopkeepers could help. A bucket of hot water and bleach and a stiff brush would help a lot. It would also enhance their business frontage. — Yours faithfully,

Ann Hardman

Reading Road, Henley

Fewer than The Few

Sir, — Not wishing for a moment to take anything away from “The Few” who fought in the skies of southern Britain to save us from invasion back in 1940, I would like to mention that I have adopted the new title “Fewer than the Few” for the aviation documentary we intend to produce to remember the brave RAF pilots of 137 and 263 Squadrons who flew the “top secret” Westland Whirlwind cannon fighter.

The first 12 of these aircraft would have found themselves at the very sharp end of a German invasion had the Battle of Britain heroes of September 1940 not succeeded.

Instead the Whirlwinds were pressed into equally risky operations to begin to ensure that Britain’s own invasion force would later be viable and then finally succeed (albeit their Spitfire escorts could not keep up with them!)

I have written on these pages before about Canadian volunteer Wing Commander John McClure DFC (RCAF ret’d) who flew the Whirlwind aircraft mainly in cross-Channel sorties to attack and disrupt the enemy at its bases in Northern France and Belgium.

This was a vital role later also undertaken by the Hawker Typhoon and commemorated at Noyers Bocage in Normandy, although those lost flying the Whirlwind have no memorial except for one specific operation near Jersey.

In September 1940, the Whirlwind was the fastest and most heavily armed fighter in the war, yet almost no one knows this, mainly because of its “top secret” status. Even the BBC has conceded that this is a truly fascinating story.

I would close by mentioning that we spent last weekend very happily visiting family in Germany so, for us, the very best possible overall outcomes of the Second World War have, most fortunately, come to pass. — Yours faithfully,

Jim Munro

Blandy Road, Henley

Plenty of local apples

Editor, — I reply to Tom Fort bemoaning the lack of British apples at Waitrose (Standard, September 18).

Is he aware of 3 Oaks Orchard just outside Henley, in Greys Road?

Fabulous russets, cox and saturn apples, to name just a few of the varieties grown there, are now available.

And just this morning I found two choices of pure apple juice made from the orchard's abundant crop. — Yours faithfully,

Maxine Forshaw

Valley Road, Henley

Pomaceous paradise

I manage a small, local orchard in Henley.

We grow more than 14 different varieties of apples including discovery, cox, russet, gala, saturn, fuji and many others — all local, ripened on the tree and organic in everything but name (certification is expensive).

In his letter, Tom Fort raised several interesting points.

To be fair to Waitrose, they do have some English apples, but they are not great examples.

They are all the same size, somewhat waxy looking and the cox — the connoisseur’s apple, the sine qua non of the apple world — is rather insipid looking and has none of the glorious russeting and red flashes that make for a true cox.

So Waitrose does have English apples, just not great ones or a great selection. Prince Charles is also selling his apples which look a bit better but cost 75p a pop.

The more interesting point by far is why one should expect to find the glories of the English apple world in a supermarket.

Supermarkets (and I am a fan of Waitrose) do their job of selling standardised foods of good quality but they can’t provide the idiosyncracy, variety and verve that one can find in a home-grown, local English apple.

For that you should look to local producers — as you would in France and other nations that care about their food.

Since my father-in-law planted 3 Oaks Orchard in 2001, we have struggled continuously to maintain the orchard as a bastion of local, good-value, quality fruit.

We are too large for a garden and too small for a farm but with the help of dedicated volunteers and loyal customers we are still here, providing delicious local fruit for the community and the pomaceous paradise that is an English apple orchard in autumn.

We lose money every year, but we believe passionately in local food and human-scale production. We labour with love to maintain the orchard as a vital part of the local food-web, community asset and, above all, as a source of the apples that Mr Fort longs for.

So, I would say to him — and anyone else in the Henley area who values flavour and sustainability above convenience — to please look a little further than the supermarket (specifically two miles further up Greys Road) for his apple. He won’t be disappointed. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Hay

3 Oaks Orchard, Greys Road, Henley

Annoying insects

Sir, — During August and September I am frequently bitten by tiny insects that I cannot see.

They are at their worst in bed at night. They most like the body’s creases and just inside the nostrils, the entrance to the ear and just under the eyelid.

Can anyone suggest a prevention strategy? — Yours faithfully,

Mavis Daniels

Nuffield

Comedic contributor

Editor, — It has been reported that the BBC is having difficulty in finding good “right wing” comedians.

Well, the Beeb should engage Edward Sierpowski, judging by his latest scribblings (Standard, September 18). — Yours faithfully,

Ian Giuliani

Henley

Perfect day... more please

Sir, — I would like to express my thanks, through your newspaper, to the Henley Choral Society for arranging such a delightful afternoon on Saturday.

The orchestra was superb (under the circumstances), the backdrop of the river delightful.

The sound of music across Mill Meadows on a perfect, sunny day was sublime and a lovely reminder of how life used to be.

Perfect venue — can we have more please? — Yours faithfully,

Patricia Blount

Milton Close, Henley

Join Wear it Pink day

Editor, — I am writing to ask your readers to join us on October 23 and take part in the UK’s biggest and boldest pink fundraiser, Wear it Pink.

Right now, we don’t know what the world will look like in October, what we’ll be able to do or who we’ll be able to see.

But we do know that breast cancer doesn’t stop for anything. As one of Breast Cancer Now’s clinical nurse specialists, I know that people affected by breast cancer, our nurses and scientists urgently need people in now more than ever.

The coronavirus outbreak has been an unprecedented situation for us all. Speaking to people affected by breast cancer, I know it continues to be an extremely difficult and uncertain time for so many affected by the disease.

While the NHS has taken extensive steps to minimise the impact on cancer services, many people have seen their treatment paused or delayed either to help reduce their risk of contracting covid-19 or as the NHS has tried to cope with the demands during the outbreak.

I’ve spoken to people with incurable secondary breast cancer, who had anxious months without treatments that had been helping to keep their disease stable.

During this time, Breast Cancer Now’s support services are even more important.

The pandemic is also having a significant impact on our ability to fundraise and therefore our ability to fund research and provide support at a time when people have never needed it more.

Wear it Pink day helps us continue to make world-class breast cancer research and life-changing care happen through the vital funds raised. Without this fundraising, we simply cannot continue to be here for people affected by breast cancer, now and in the future.

So find that pink top, grab that pink tie or dig out that pink tutu. You can register for a free fundraising pack at wearitpink.org

Addie Mitchell

Breast Cancer Now, London