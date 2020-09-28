Mystery wedding bouquets

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
Monday, 28 September 2020
This picture was taken in the Greys Court woods by Rocky Lane, where we walk every day.
One day recently we saw these two wedding bouquets on a tree.
We would love to know the story behind this. Can anyone help? — Yours faithfully,
Lou Morris, Wokingham
