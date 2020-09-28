Monday, 28 September 2020

Mystery wedding bouquets

Mystery wedding bouquets

This picture was taken in the Greys Court woods by Rocky Lane, where we walk every day.

One day recently we saw these two wedding bouquets on a tree.

We would love to know the story behind this. Can anyone help? — Yours faithfully,

Lou Morris, Wokingham

