No need for meadows cycling ban

Sir, — At a time when the Government is doing everything possible to nurture healthy living, promoting cycling and exercise, I find it preposterous that Henley Town Council’s recreations and amenities committee has taken to banning cycling through Mill and Marsh Meadows.

During lockdown, I took the opportunity to cycle the Thames Path to Windsor and back. There are only a handful of places where the Thames Path crosses private land where cycling is prohibited.

The stencilling on Mill Meadows is, in my view, a heavy handed and non-consultative approach, akin to the banning of barbecues.

I totally understand that the path through Mill Meadows is a designated footpath, in days gone by used by horses for pulling river traffic.

A letter from Hannah Wilson to the council’s transport group seeks both a walking and cycling path through the meadows.

A cycle path could quite easily be accommodated by having cyclists turn right at the white Hobbs gate, following a painted path marked along the road through Mill Meadows, passing the River & Rowing Museum, then re-joining the footpath at Marsh Meadows.

However, one only has to look at the more sensible approach taken by Remenham Parish Council to see that a simpler, cycle friendly and all-accommodating solution exists.

Credit to Remenham Parish Council. Perhaps the chair of Henley’s recreations and amenities committee might rethink her unhealthy agenda. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Will Hamilton

Henley Town Council, Greys Road, Henley