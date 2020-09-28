No need for meadows cycling ban

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Monday, 28 September 2020
Sir, — At a time when the Government is doing everything possible to nurture healthy living, promoting cycling and exercise, I find it preposterous that Henley Town Council’s recreations and amenities committee has taken to banning cycling through Mill and Marsh Meadows.
During lockdown, I took the opportunity to cycle the Thames Path to Windsor and back. There are only a handful of places where the Thames Path crosses private land where cycling is prohibited.
The stencilling on Mill Meadows is, in my view, a heavy handed and non-consultative approach, akin to the banning of barbecues.
I totally understand that the path through Mill Meadows is a designated footpath, in days gone by used by horses for pulling river traffic.
A letter from Hannah Wilson to the council’s transport group seeks both a walking and cycling path through the meadows.
A cycle path could quite easily be accommodated by having cyclists turn right at the white Hobbs gate, following a painted path marked along the road through Mill Meadows, passing the River & Rowing Museum, then re-joining the footpath at Marsh Meadows.
However, one only has to look at the more sensible approach taken by Remenham Parish Council to see that a simpler, cycle friendly and all-accommodating solution exists.
Credit to Remenham Parish Council. Perhaps the chair of Henley’s recreations and amenities committee might rethink her unhealthy agenda. — Yours faithfully,
Councillor Will Hamilton
Henley Town Council, Greys Road, Henley
28 September 2020
More News:
Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Father and son firefighters in Thames charity paddle
TWO firefighters raised more than £2,200 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say