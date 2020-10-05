Monday, 05 October 2020

Untouched fly agaric toadstool

Sir, — I’m often captivated by the nature photos on your pages and would like to submit this one, which I took last week on the southern triangle of Kingwood Common.

Although fly agaric toadstools are plentiful there at this time of year, it’s unusual to find such a perfectly circular specimen as many are eaten or trodden on by various forms of wildlife.

I hope you might consider it worthy of inclusion in a forthcoming issue. — Yours faithfully,

Sally Mowbray

Stoke Row

