Untouched fly agaric toadstool

Monday, 05 October 2020
Sir, — I’m often captivated by the nature photos on your pages and would like to submit this one, which I took last week on the southern triangle of Kingwood Common.
Although fly agaric toadstools are plentiful there at this time of year, it’s unusual to find such a perfectly circular specimen as many are eaten or trodden on by various forms of wildlife.
I hope you might consider it worthy of inclusion in a forthcoming issue. — Yours faithfully,
Sally Mowbray
Stoke Row
05 October 2020
