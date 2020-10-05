6in: How’s this for a big slug?

TWO signs could be put up to remind the public ... [more]
Sir, — Two weeks ago, you published separate photographs of giant vegetables on the letters page and a beautiful slug in Nature Notes.
How about a giant beautiful slug this week?
This is a leopard slug, I believe, all six inches of it. — Yours faithfully,
Andrew Moberly
St Mark’s Road Henley
05 October 2020
