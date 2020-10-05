Your letters...

Strong case for HGVs...

Sir, — At last, some sense on the issue of heavy goods vehicles (Standard, September 25).

Excellent letter, Mike Romans. I agree and endorse your conclusions totally.

Top weight trucks don’t use Henley as a cut-through or “rat run”. As Mr Romans says, there is nowhere for them to rat run from/to and any reduction in mileage is at the expense of time and money, the two overriding factors in operating heavy trucks.

I was of the understanding that Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak was aware of this. He was kind enough to meet me some 12 months ago, so I could enlighten him on the realities of operating heavy trucks and he suggested the powers-that-be realise Henley isn’t being used as a short cut for trucks.

The fact is trucks come through Henley either because they are delivering in/near the town or because they need to reach a delivery destination nearby.

In a truck, there is no enjoyment in coming off a motorway to use a cut-through or so-called scenic route, I can assure you — when it costs to do so, why on earth would you?

And with most trucks telematics-routed every step of the way (as well as drivers hours monitored 24/7 by tachograph), operators frown at drivers for even considering something so daft.

Some other misnomers:

According to government statistics, there are fewer HGVs licensed for use on UK roads today than there were in 1950.

They’re bigger, for sure, they carry more and are hugely more efficient than they were then but there are fewer of them.

Cars? There were four million on UK roads in 1950. There are an estimated 40.4 million on the roads today. Congestion? Do the maths...

Fewer and fewer heavy trucks are being registered every year too. Every time there is an “interruption” to the economy, operators find better, more efficient ways of doing things to help them reduce their costs and keep their businesses profitable — most obviously moving to bigger trucks, carrying more, using less fuel, emitting less pollution, used more intensively.

Many heavy trucks simply never stop, running quite literally 24/7 to keep the economy going.

And trucks adopted the Euro VI emissions standard way before cars started using their equivalent Euro 6.

In many towns and cities, the air coming out of a modern truck exhaust is cleaner than the air going into it in the first place.

Noise and vibration: almost all heavy trucks run on “road friendly” air suspension, truck and trailer.

As Mr Romans points out, noise and vibration relate principally to the state of the road surface and the road surfaces in Henley aren’t exactly great.

It’s not the trucks disturbing local residents such as Amanda Chumas, it’s the state of the road surface outside her windows.

Introducing a 7.5-tonne weight limit on Henley roads simply isn’t going to change any of that. Resurface Henley roads, indeed...

And let’s not get on to the road safety innovations being championed by heavy trucks.

Everything you buy comes on the back of a truck. The bigger the truck, the less expensive the goods, the lower the cost to the planet and our environment of moving them.

HGVs, or heavy trucks, have been created by the demands of our 24/7 consumer society.

The powers-that-be should focus on delivering infrastructure that allows them to do what they do best, causing the minimum of disturbance to all, rather than trying to ban and rail against them as a root of all evil. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Symons

Newtown Road, Henley

P.S. The biggest thanks to all who drive trucks 24/7 — key workers who kept us fed, watered and provisioned throughout the pandemic, with no opportunity to “stay at home” themselves. Heroes all.

..and reason to ban them

Sir — I would like to respond to Mike Roman’s letter concerning heavy goods vehicles in Henley (Standard, September 25).

I would say that he and I are roughly on the same page in wanting Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to get serious and institute traffic studies and designs to achieve a 7.5-tonne weight limit for Henley.

We already have evidence from Henley Town Council’s study conducted by Peter Brett (now Stantec) in 2015 and updated in 2018 and 2019.

These studies were done using specialist equipment, i.e. automatic number plate recognition cameras which were linked to databases showing the type of vehicle travelling through Henley.

These studies showed that in a 1.5-hour period 155 HGVs entered Henley and 131 passed.

It is these vehicles that I want to be on the strategic highway network.

Oxfordshire County Council’s own Local Transport Plan states: “The council will consider environmental weight restrictions across the county, particularly areas which are subject to significant levels of HGV traffic, prioritising the towns of Burford, Chipping Norton and Henley.”

The council has moved on Burford and Chipping Norton, so we want movement on Henley.

Legitimate HGVs delivering to Henley and the surrounding area would still be allowed but through-HGVs using the town as a short cut should stay on the strategic highway network.

This move would also protect the surrounding villages from HGV movements. We also should remember that the reason we want this study is because of the particulate/nitrogen oxide pollution, the vibration suffered by householders and historic buildings and the danger to pedestrians, particularly at the corner of Bell Street and New Street.

It is good to see that Mr Romans and I agree that Oxfordshire should commission a well-researched and authoritative study. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak

Henley Town Council and Henley division, Oxfordshire County Council

Path is only for walkers

Sir, — I refer to the letter from Henley town councillor Will Hamilton (Standard, September 25) and would like to inform your readers that he is incorrect in saying: “There are only a handful of places where the Thames Path crosses private land where cycling is prohibited.”

The fact is that for almost the entire length of the Thames Path, and certainly the local stretch between Sonning and Marlow, it is largely on private land with the lawful status of a public footpath and is signed accordingly.

Moreover, the Thames Path from Henley Bridge to Hambleden Lock is totally on private land and, as far as I’m aware, none of the nine landowners responsible for this section has consented to recreational cycling.

This being the case, only pedestrians have the legal right to walk there and anyone cycling without the consent of the landowner is probably committing a legal trespass and could be held responsible for any accident that might occur. Furthermore, Henley Royal Regatta has for many years acknowledged this fact in its annual written instructions to competitors and coaches.

Over the years many cyclists, possibly including Cllr Hamilton, seem not to be aware of this fundamental issue and have assumed they have the right to be there.

Unfortunately, some of them are very abusive whenever spoken to, as was recently evidenced in Mill Meadows. This led to the action taken by Henley Town Council.

The signs that have been placed in Remenham have been put up by the parish council with the landowner’s consent in an attempt to safeguard the security of walkers and to “politely” remind cyclists of the need to always give way.

I understand that the non-confrontational wording and style was carefully chosen in an attempt to reconcile the two factions, particularly in these difficult times, and to enhance everyone’s safety in a friendly manner.

While I do acknowledge it is difficult to effectively regulate the increasing number of recreational cyclists, I consider it would be very wrong if these signs were to be interpreted as tacit consent that any form of cycling on this particular public footpath is formally approved. — Yours faithfully,

Michael Dudley

Remenham Lane

You should know better

Sir, — I’m mystified why last week you featured so prominently a letter and photo from Councillor Will Hamilton regarding cycling on the Thames Path.

The Highway Code is very clear: you must not cycle on a pavement or footpath.

The Thames Path from Sonning to Henley is a footpath. A town councillor should know this, and, with respect, so should the editor of the district’s favourite newspaper, whose columns featured extensive correspondence about this in October 2017 (isn’t the internet wonderful?)

What is even odder is that this was raised by and discussed with Cllr Hamilton at a town council committee meeting he attended on September 8.

It is not clear what his motive is in sowing doubt in the public’s mind. Cycling is NOT banned in Mill Meadows. It IS banned on the towpath. — Yours faithfully,

Dick Fletcher

Hambleden

Cycling ban not needed

Sir, — I couldn’t agree more with Councillor Will Hamilton’s excellent letter headlined “No need for Mill Meadows cycling ban”.

It is most unfortunate that members of Henley Town Council’s recreation and amenities committee, none of whom lives anywhere near Mill Meadows, have nothing better to do than stencil the towpath with inappropriate “No cycling” signs.

Outsiders from the “Nanny State” strike our near-neighbourhood again (remember that dreadful copulating toad statue in Station Park) — just what we don’t want in these challenging times. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

Remember me, Will?

Editor, — It has come to my attention that, despite my contact details being available on most social media platforms, as well as from Henley Town Council and South Oxfordshire District Councils and via their websites, this is easily forgotten.

Even my town council colleague of more than a decade, Councillor Will Hamilton, seems to be unsure of how to get in touch with me and needed to reach out via the local paper’s letters page.

I would like to remind him and all residents that, along with contact details, the council websites are a source of local information. including meeting agendas and minutes.

At the last meeting of the town council’s recreation and amenities meeting, Cllr Hamilton supported a member of the public who had enquired about the cycling ban he mentioned in his letter.

He and other members were informed that we, the council, have in fact not introduced a ban at all.

He was also made aware that cycling at Mill Meadows will be a future agenda item.

If, like Cllr Hamilton, you have short-term memory loss, minutes of council meetings prove very helpful for remembering the facts and decisions made.

Our meetings are also now available to view on YouTube, making us councillors more accessible and accountable than ever before.

I would like to thank Cllr Hamilton for giving me the opportunity to remind the people of Henley how we can be contacted — we should most definitely be accessible to residents. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Kellie Hinton

Chair, recreation and amenities commitee, Henley Town Council

Good start... sort of

As an electric vehicle owner, I was delighted to read that two charging stations have now been installed at the Henley Tesco car park (Standard, September 25).

The provision of EV charging facilities is something that so far Henley has not excelled at to say the least.

I was very disappointed to see, therefore, on visiting the site that the charging points are 7 kilowatt units and not 50kW rapid charging units.

My wall charging point at home has the same capacity as the Tesco units and takes seven hours to fill the battery from empty.

Rapid charging units are now thankfully very common on our motorways and A-roads and fill the battery from empty in just one hour, providing more than 200 miles of range. If an average visit to Tesco takes, say, half an hour and I plugged my car into one of these new units for the duration, only some 14 miles would be added to my range. Hardly very useful.

Had rapid chargers been installed, the increased range in half an hour would have been 100 miles. What a wasted opportunity.

Come on, Henley, wake up to the new technology. — Yours faithfully,

Adrian Desmond

St Mark’s Road, Henley

Distribution road needed

Sir, — Stephanie Clarke proposes that we uncaring South Oxonians should pay bridge tolls for our failure to co-operate with a third Reading bridge (Standard, September 25)

I recall, pre-covid, picking up relatives from the station and noting with surprise how much traffic was heading towards Reading in the evening peak period, so it’s a two-way affair.

However, the main point — and this should be just as much a concern to a Caversham resident such as Stephanie Clarke — is the unacceptability of any third bridge proposal that isn’t firmly coupled with a distribution road.

Not much point in crossing the Thames with ease only to have to queue to get to and from a lovely new bridge. Caversham and Emmer Green would suffer just as much as our Oxfordshire communities as people sought out ingenious “rat runs” through residential streets and rural lanes in futile attempts to dodge the traffic.

Experience shows that new routes generate new traffic, particularly given that the current proposal is for a spur off a motorway.

It is not simply a case of relieving the load on the present bridges by providing a third one.

If the congestion in Caversham is not simply to be transferred to South Oxfordshire, then a distribution road would have to be tailored accordingly.

I suspect that a crossing linked to the motorway could make a de facto major connection with the M40 rather attractive. That should influence thoughts over planning of the Watlington bypass, for example.

If, however, the new bridge were a more localised affair, such as a Sonning bypass between the A4 and Playhatch roundabout, then a distribution ring road could suffice, such as with the Winterbrook Bridge and distribution road at Wallingford.

Thus my attitude remains as for previous decades: no distribution road, then no bridge. — Yours faithfully,

Ken Stevens

Red House Drive, Sonning Common

Appalling treatment

Sir, — Local councillors work extremely hard for the community they represent and Clare Grashoff, who represents Peppard ward on Reading Borough Council, is a shining example of the unrecognised commitment of these elected representatives.

Her work for safer roads, improved transport and help for the less privileged often goes unnoticed. Clare has been an outspoken critic of plans by developers to build on the valuable green spaces in and surrounding Emmer Green.

That Reading Golf Club should make a formal complaint against her relating to her opposition to the club’s plans to build 260 dwellings on part of its land beggars belief.

That the complaint has been totally dismissed by the council’s monitoring officer comes as no surprise.

It is to be hoped that the club now regrets this appalling treatment of which it should be thoroughly ashamed. — Yours faithfully,

J and N Ansell

Brooklyn Drive, Emmer Green

Protect the countryside

Sir, — I don’t need to add much to the criticism by Susan Summerland of the developments along the A4155 at Shiplake (Standard, September 18).

However, I would like to say that our open countryside should remain.

Too many people are demanding too much when it comes to the threat of new housing and then there’s that third bridge.

The expense, the hurt, we don’t want it. And we don’t want the eyesore either.

Sadly, these issues will continue to haunt the conservationists among us who perhaps will win a few skirmishes as we fight back. — Yours faithfully,

Peter M Adams

Petersfield, Hants

P.S. It’s the last day of summer as I write these few lines on a summery Tuesday and I think what a breath of fresh air Susan Summerland’s name is.

Wise words on film

You may not trust Extinction Rebellion but I will hazard a guess that you do trust Sir David Attenborough.

It seems that Sir David has decided that we are now capable — even in the midst of the covid crisis — of hearing the difficult truth about the dire state of our planet.

His new film, A Life on Our Planet, was shown at the Regal Picturehouse cinema in Henley on Monday before its release on Netflix on October 4).

In it, Sir David outlines how the damage human beings are inflicting on the planet is now threatening our own existence as a species. But he also tells us what we can do to avert catastrophe.

When someone as knowledgeable as Sir David is worried, shouldn’t we all be?

Extinction Rebellion and Greta Thunberg’s school strikes calling for the Government and media to “tell the truth” and “act now” are gaining momentum and raising awareness about the climate emergency.

Even if he has said that he doesn’t agree with Extinction Rebellion’s methods, Sir David speaking up so frankly and urgently about the emergency will have an enormous impact and reach people that these movements cannot.

His film is a call to action for us all. The bottom line is that individual action alone is not going to get us out of this mess. What we need to see now is fundamental systems change. Until we all recognise that we must fundamentally change our lifestyles and our economic system, it will be impossible to live truly sustainably.

Sir David has described this film as his “witness statement”, in acknowledgement of the crimes that we have committed upon the planet and the natural world. We are all guilty. — Yours faithfully,

Kate Oldridge

Spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion Henley

End of us, not planet

Sir, — While I am encouraged at the enthusiasm of the Extinction Rebellion supporters reported in these pages, I do have a few issues with their statements.

Firstly, even if they were to get the support of the entire UK, that amounts to only 0.87 per cent of the global population. Such an insignificantly small percentage seems quite pointless.

I would have thought that they would be far better off aiming at more significant targets, such as China and India, which make up more than 36 per cent of the global population and account for nearly 50 per cent of all the pollution causing the problems that XR is rebelling against.

I wonder why they don’t?

Secondly, they talk about changing the way the global economy works but never seem to offer any ideas of how this should be done.

Is this because they want to enact some sort of totalitarian regime where everyone is forced to live a certain way but don’t want anyone to know? Or is it because they actually don’t have any ideas, they just want to make a noise about it?

Thirdly, let’s talk extinction events. They claim we are hitting the sixth extinction event (it may actually be the eighth but that isn’t really important here).

The thing is, after each of the previous extinction events, life went on. Evolution went on. The planet still span, the climate still changed, different species came and went.

This will also still happen after humans are gone and humans will go eventually anyway, either through evolutionary process or self-destruction.

I fully understand why humans are worried about this, but isn’t that rather arrogant of us to think it is all about us? Maybe it’s about life itself, and we are just another transient aspect of that life?

The grim reality is this: The best chance for the human race and the rest of life on the planet is a drastic reduction in human numbers.

If the global population was reduced to about a seventh of current numbers, with current technologies, our footprint on the environment would be minimal.

Mother Nature is quite capable of doing this. A lethal virus with a no-symptom incubation period of about two weeks and our numbers would be reduced in no time — and without anyone deciding who should and shouldn’t survive such a purge.

So good luck, everyone. Enjoy the ride, we probably don’t have long as a dominant species. — Yours faithfully,

Simon Brickhill

Goring Heath

Walking with some history

I read with interest the article by Tony Taylor about the local village wells (Standard, September 18).

Over the years I, too, have been exploring the wells and their fascinating history and have developed a number of guided walks to share their stories with other people.

By chance, I have one in the forthcoming Chilterns Walking Festival programme, called “Ding, dong, bell, there’s an elephant on the well”.

For more information, visit www.pipstickswalks.co.uk/book-a-walk/ding-dong-bell-theres-and-elephant-on-the-well-s25h5-ey56d

As you reported last week, the festival runs from October 17 to November 1 and there is a number of walks in the programme which start in and around Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Philippa Sanders

Pipsticks Walks

I ripped out the news

Sir, — I know times are hard and you have to be careful about how you print the newspaper.

Nonetheless, please would you consider putting the commercial property pages back into a separate pull-out section. which is easy to remove and recycle?

Tearing these unwanted pages out of my copy last week’s edition unfortunately spoilt a lot of the other pages I actually wanted to read.

The paper has gone up from 70p to £1 over the past eight years, which is a fair bit of inflation.

I have been happy to pay the cost in order to get the local news and letters, but last week I wasn’t able to read a lot of it. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Milner

Market Place, Henley

Prayer for our times

Sir, — Leafing through an old songbook recently. I came across the following, which was written by Adrian Snell in 1986.

It touched me as a prayer for these days, especially when read aloud.

Therefore I thought I would share it with your readers:

1. We your people bow before you broken and ashamed; We have turned on your creation, crushed the life you freely gave.

2. Lord, have mercy on your children weeping and in fear; for you are our God and saviour father in your love draw near.

3. Father, in this hour of danger we will turn to you; O forgive us, Lord, forgive us and our lives and faith renew.

4. Pour your Holy Spirit on us, set out hearts aflame; all shall see your power in the nations. May we bring glory to your name.

I found it a challenge, yes, but also full of hope.

As Christmas approaches, Jesus was the answer then and is still the answer today. — Yours faithfully,

Geraldine M Radley

Vicarage Road, Henley

Thank you for support

I would like to thank everyone who supported the Macmillan Cancer Research coffee morning “Without the coffee” held in Mount View, Henley, on September 22 — those who supplied a wonderful selection of home-made cakes, donated raffle prizes on the day and especially those who came along to make the event a success.

A special thanks to the group of builders who got the event off to a flying start. At the last count, an impressive £367 had been raised. — Yours faithfully,

J Belcher

Mount View, Henley

Thanks for helping me

Sir, — I would like to thank everyone who came to my assistance after a fall in Bell Street, Henley, on Saturday in particular a very kind gentleman called Jonathan, who rang the ambulance and stayed with me, and a young lady doctor who also stayed and helped. — Yours faithfully,

Diana Murphy

Adam Court, Henley

Sounds like bed bugs

Sir, — I was both interested and concerned to read the letter from Mavis Daniels regarding her seasonal bugs (Standard, September 25).

It is impossible to identify what they are without samples but the source sounds like the bedding.

Put bedding in a hot wash, pillows can be frozen for a few days or replaced. Vacuum the mattress thoroughly. Do this all at once to eradicate the pests.

Naturally, if there is a rash or other health concern, then seek professional medical advice. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Green

Ancastle Green. Henley

Old story of summer

Sir, — A late summer buzzing around my strawberry cream tea this afternoon reminded me of when a large wasps’ nest appeared in the storage shed at my workplace.

Pest control were called and a man in his thirties duly turned up the next day.

After showing him the shed and describing the location of the nest inside, he simply nodded and strode in there with quite awe-inspiring confidence.

A minute later, the man came running out of the shed, shouting and frantically batting the air around his head.

“Oh dear,” I cried in alarm, “have you been stung?”

“No, no,” he gasped, still very agitated, “there’s a moth in there. I can’t stand moths.” — Yours faithfully,

Kerry Miller

Henley