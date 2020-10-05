Monday, 05 October 2020

One lazy shopper

My heart goes out to the poor soul who abandoned their trolley in King’s Road car park next to the Waitrose store in Henley.

They must be in a sorry state, being incapable of pushing an empty trolley the five yards back to the collection point.

Or perhaps they were rushing back to a piger hominem group meeting, whose members often shop in Waitrose. — Yours faithfully,

Doug Balfour

Fair Mile. Henley

