One lazy shopper

Monday, 05 October 2020
My heart goes out to the poor soul who abandoned their trolley in King’s Road car park next to the Waitrose store in Henley.
They must be in a sorry state, being incapable of pushing an empty trolley the five yards back to the collection point.
Or perhaps they were rushing back to a piger hominem group meeting, whose members often shop in Waitrose. — Yours faithfully,
Doug Balfour
Fair Mile. Henley
05 October 2020
