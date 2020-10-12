Reinstate this wonderful hedge

Sir, — For 10 years or more, we have been made very aware, via all forms of media, of the importance of trees and hedges as sequesters of CO2 in the battle against climate change.

Yet last week, to my horror and astonishment, a beautiful and established beech hedge was dug out at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe to make way for a memorial wall.

In my view and in that of about 200 others via social media, this was an act of utter vandalism.

Many of your readers will be aware that local hedges aficionado, Nigel Adams, is currently undertaking an extensive survey of the health of our countryside hedges in the hope of advising us how best to manage them towards greater CO2 sequestration. a laudable undertaking.

It is for this and so many other reasons that I am at a complete loss to understand why the St Botolph’s parochial church council should have sought, and been given, planning consent to dig out this splendid beech hedge, whose only crime was to enhance the wonderful sylvan setting of the beautiful Norman church.

In recent months, I have pleaded with some members of the church council, only to be fobbed off. One member absolved himself of culpability on the grounds that my opinion is purely subjective.

My opinion on this matter is entirely objective and I find it very disturbing that the supporting statement that accompanied the planning application contained information of a disingenuous nature.

For example, it states that the new wall “would reflect an existing brick and flint wall surrounding the church’s original churchyard nearby”. As everyone who knows and loves this church and its unique setting can attest, no such boundary wall exists.

Indeed, South Oxfordshire District Council’s conservation officer reported that the graveyard is characterised by open boundaries.

If this act was not awful enough in ecological and environmental terms, I find the concept of a memorial wall equally abhorrent in this century.

I was taught during RI at school that “we are all equal in God’s eyes’ so to single out one member of the community in such an indulgent manner is feudal, elitist and divisive.

No one should be so arrogant that they are unable to admit an awful error of judgement and therefore I beseech the church council — again — to call a halt to this shocking act of vandalism and reinstate a hedge. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Sargeantson

Britwell Salome

Sir, — On Sunday (October 4), I was appalled to discover that the beautiful beech hedge at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe had been ripped out to make way for a wall.

I mention the date because it marks the feast of St Francis of Assisi whose love of animals and the natural environment is well documented.

As the patron saint of ecology, St Francis was perhaps ahead of his time and it is ironic that, nearly 800 years after his death, the church community appears to have learnt very little about conservation. — Yours faithfully,

Anna Cornell

Kew, Richmond