Your letters...

What about the wildlife?

Sir, — With reference to your lead article on the proposed sale of a Gillotts School playing field for housing development (Standard, October 2), I would make the following points:

Gillotts opted to become an academy in 2012. This means it became entirely self-managing with regard to its finances.

Negotiations to build on this field commenced in 2014.

It seems unfortunate for the school to now say the only way it can refurbish is by selling its field as a housing development.

The copse bordering Blandy Road, which would be used as access to the proposed development, has one or more covenants attached to it.

It would be interesting to know when these covenants were implemented, why they were implemented and how their enforcement can be challenged?

The bridleway from Gillotts School to Peppard Lane was resurfaced last year. This was a decision already made by South Oxfordshire District Council without any knowledge of the local council.

The bridleway forms a crossroads with the copse and the proposed development site.

It might well be in the interest of the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust and other conservation groups to do a full and detailed wildlife study at this field and the surrounding countryside.

This would be in keeping with the public’s increasing concerns about ecological diversity and all it represents. — Yours faithfully,

Domenic Bertelli

Peppard Lane, Henley

Invest in education...

Sir, — As a former pupil of Gillotts School from the early Sixties, I was saddened and dismayed to read that it has become necessary to sell a playing field in order to be able to finance necessary refurbishment work.

Many former contemporaries and myself enjoyed participating in sports on the playing fields.

I have also noted that the Government is proposing to spend many billions of pounds financing the HS2 rail project, which I suspect very few local people will actually find necessary to avail themselves of.

Surely investing in first class educational facilities is far more important, thus benefiting the seed-corn of future generations.

I wonder how John Howell feels about this situation. Perhaps he could initiate an appeal to the appropriate government department and avoid the sale, especially as Gillotts School is situated in our illustrious Prime Minister’s former constituency. — Yours faithfully,

Ian Morris

Park Corner, near Nettlebed

...and in a virus vaccine

Sir, — According to official reports, on September 30, 71 people tragically died of covid-19-related symptoms. On that same day 1,230 people died of other flu and pneumonia-related symptoms.

We are heading into the colder months during which these incidents always increase.

It is a tragedy that our abilities cannot eliminate all these deaths. Time and finance are the big issue, as is the allocation of resources.

The principle of “out of sight, out of mind” also seems to apply. Flu and pneumonia have become common and boring over the decades. People use “I had flu” to classify a sniffle to get a few days off work. Real flu (influenza) is a dreadful thing to succumb to.

Covid-19 is new and exciting, that surprise toy which everyone fixates on before discarding it for the next new thing. Covid-19 is more virulent and contagious, being fresh and new.

We are faced with alternatives: to either suffer through it to build that herd immunity we generally have from other influenzas, or heavily invest in research, manpower and vaccine development to combat not only this but also old and future outbreak strains.

For decades we have relied on herd immunity and it has raised our resistance to a substantial level.

Now we only feel the effect of stronger pathogens. This comes at a cost. The cost is in time and lives.

We have to face the uncomfortable fact that, like influenzas, covid-19 will remain in circulation indefinitely. The quick development of an effective vaccine to boost the survival of the most vulnerable will take immense funds, but it will only help if we also accept the need to foster herd immunity.

This, albeit on a slower trajectory, has been the methodology we accepted throughout the 20th century and into the 21st. It will serve us in the future but we must back it up with the finance and commitment of will, speed and resources for each new outbreak is likely to be stronger.

As these things adapt, our bodies adapt and so must our response.

We must all therefore do what makes us feel and be safe and bolster our ability to tackle this and each new onslaught.

Keep each other safe. Stay well. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Crisp Road, Henley

Wear a mask, everyone

Sir, — “I make your glasses steam up. I make it harder to hear clearly. I make your face warm and damp. And I make it difficult for you to see clearly when walking down steps. What am I?”

This is a face mask. It is also not that comfortable and I have on more than one occasion almost taken a tumble down flights of steps because the mask was obscuring part of my vision.

However, a face mask helps to prevent the spread of coronavirus and should be worn by everyone, including those people with various “issues” which still exempt them from wearing a mask (unless they have truly serious reasons for not doing so).

This is simply because coronavirus can be spread by anyone, regardless of personal issues and age.

Everyone also needs to adhere to the 2m rule, which is 6ft 6in, not 6ft — there is simply no excuse for not doing this.

Rather like Chris Jones in your “Take Five” item last week, I have also had a run-in with someone.

In my case, I was posting a parcel in a local shop which had clear one-way signage and a notice asking (but not instructing) customers to keep 2m apart.

This young man could not be bothered/was too lazy to walk the “longer” way round but instead walked right behind me, actually touching my coat as he passed.

He was not wearing a face mask and pointed out a number of other people in the shop who were also bare-faced.

Most shops in my village have an admirable policy of allowing only one or two people in at any one time but this particular shop allows people in with no restriction on numbers. The only time I have actually seen a person being prevented from entering shopping premises for not wearing a face mask was when the security guard outside the Oracle in Reading told a teenage boy to put on a mask before entering.

This youngster left, actually asking where he was supposed to get a mask from...

I really do not understand why shop staff will not politely ask customers to put on their face mask and keep to the 2m rule.

I’m sure that most people would not be hostile or threatening as they might simply have forgotten but, if that were to happen, then the shop staff would obviously not be able to pursue this and it might become a police matter.

It is not only “coughs and sneezes” which spread diseases but also these selfish attitudes which will be responsible for the increasing rates of coronavirus and the resulting impact on our beleaguered economy and the working population facing the potential loss of their jobs or pay cuts. — Yours faithfully,

Nicola Robinson

Sonning Common

Restore our old slipway

Sir, — I must agree with the opinions expressed by Councillor David Eggleton at last week’s meeting of Henley Town Council on the pronouncement by the Environment Agency that the slipway at the bottom of Friday Street did not contravene any planning rules.

The waffle that Sorbon Estates put forward as a raison d’etre that it was a flood prevention is incredulous: “First a few sandbags, perhaps no one will guess our true motive”, then ”when no one’s looking drop a couple of tons of concrete into the void and when it’s set who’s going to have the resources to shift it. Fait accompli”.

This is the second time that something has been done to ride roughshod over the planning rules and chip away at Henley’s historic fabric without due regulation.

The slipway, clearly shown on the tithe map of 1878, and its value as a small craft launch point in the heydays of the regatta, must have been a feature of the Thames-side frontage for hundreds of years when Henley was a thriving inland port.

If restored it would still be valued as a launch point for small craft today due to the increased popularity of getting on the river, the only other access being at the bottom of New Street.

Removing the concrete will still leave the exit barred by a pontoon bridge and a mooring.

How on earth did that get passed by Henley Town Council’s planning committee six years ago? Only a paddleboard might get afloat.

I strongly urge the council to enforce the regulations without delay. — Yours faithfully,

John Whiting

Chairman, Henley Archaeological & Historical Group

Dig up the concrete

Sir, — Your report on the “lost slipway” (Standard, October 2) asserted that Sorbon Estates, in dumping “10 cubic metres of concrete” (according to Mayor Ken Arlett) on to the slipway, did so without obtaining either a flood risk activity permit or an accommodation licence from the Environment Agency.

I can sympathise with Henley Town Council subsequently criticising the agency for not objecting to this development on the grounds of flood risk, since it does have an abysmal record locally and nationally of failing to prevent risky developments by rivers and in flood plains.

However, I suggest that the council has missed the more important point relating to the apparent absence of any accommodation licence granted by the agency to Sorbon Estates and that consequently the slipway has been rendered unviable as a public slipway.

This more important point is that, just when the covid-19 period has created an upsurge in canoeing and paddle boarding on this part of the River Thames, this public slipway, which has been available for generations wishing to launch small craft into the river, has suddenly been blocked off.

My understanding of the agency’s responsibility as the navigation authority for the Thames is that its has a statutory duty to guard the public’s rights of access to and navigation on the river.

The granting or withholding of an accommodation licence relating partly to bank works is an agency process for upholding this duty.

Coincidentally, South Oxfordshire District Council’s local plan cites an ambition to improve public access to the river.

This slipway should be reinstated as a viable access. The access for craft pushed into the water here could be made user friendly again.

The adjoining floating pontoon should be re-formed to allow a clear passage from the bank-side slipway into the stream.

We should urge the town and district councils and the agency to act in unison to make this happen. — Yours faithfully

Tom Berman

Henley Road, Wargrave

Too late for hospice now

In a very comprehensive report (Standard, October 2), Debbie Raven, chief executive of the Thames Hospice, stated: “Many people become too ill for their families to cope with them and a hospice offers much-needed support for all concerned.”

What a great pity that the trustees of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed did not feel the same way and were not prepared to fight for a small, single-storey, purpose-built hospice in the large and beautiful grounds adjacent to Joyce Grove. — Yours faithfully,

Chrissie Godfrey

Birch Close, Sonning Common

Please help cut pollution

Sir, — Yesterday (Thursday) was national Clean Air Day.

The good news is that, in general, pollution levels across the country are falling because we are eliminating our use of coal by using renewable energies.

In towns, transport remains the dominant emitter of pollution, although the coronavirus pandemic has reduced traffic volumes.

There is also a noticeable transition to low emission vehicles. This is making a difference.

Buses, taxis, vans and 4x4s are leading the way with cycling and walking growing to provide excellent alternatives.

Electric vehicles uptake is following the installation of multiple fast-EV charge points. New-build housing should also play its part in encouragement.

A reduction in the number of heavy goods vehicles is needed and the volume of them is a blight on our town centre.

A key indicator is the number of children using inhalers in our primary schools.

Minimising the use of diesel in Henley is a great objective. Please help when you can. — Yours faithfully,

David Dickie

Clean Air for Henley, St Katherine’s Road, Henley

We can save the world

Sir, — I would like to respond to Simon Brickhill’s rather bleak letter saying more or less that there is little point in Extinction Rebellion’s call for the Government to act now and put the brakes on the climate emergency, as the human species is going to die anyway (Standard, October 2).

Yes, he is correct in saying that the U.K.’s population is just 0.87 per cent of the global population, but Extinction Rebellion is active in 72 countries across the world, including China and India.

Despite the size of our population, we should be leading the way in slashing our emissions as an example to all other countries.

As for his point about the global economy, I would suggest he looks at the work of Oxford academic Kate Raworth and her ideas about “doughnut economics”. She has come up with a system that meets all our needs without exhausting the planet.

Far from encouraging totalitarian regimes, we are asking our MPs to support the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill, which includes the setting up of citizen assemblies. That way people like Mr Brickhill and me will have a chance to speak and be listened to.

I agree with him that the world is over-populated but here in the wealthy North we are doing far more harm with our over-consumption and demands for cheap goods at the expense of our poorer neighbours in the South.

I don’t think it is arrogant to think this climate emergency is all about us human beings. It is us that have caused ecological disaster and it is man’s fault that we are losing so much of our biodiversity.

We have to stop it for the sake of all living species. Yes, the world would continue to spin if all of humankind became extinct but what right have humans to destroy the environment for the many other species that share this planet?

Who speaks for them and the dispossessed poor while the rest of us do our best to pollute, contaminate and rob the world of its precious resources?

So please don’t sit back and let it happen, Mr Brickhill. If you are able to, watch David Attenborough’s film Life on Our Planet (on Netflix). Join any environmental group (XR if you wish) and call for governments, multi-national companies and the banking institutions to all wake up, tell the truth about their activities and to act now to begin reversing the damage we are all doing to this beautiful world for all that dwell on it — the rainforests, orangutans, honey bees, skylarks and humans. — Yours faithfully,

Diana Barnett

Member of Henley Extinction Rebellion, St Katherine’s Road, Henley

Obsessed with climate

Your correspondent Kate Oldridge attempts to abnegate her personal responsibility for the illegal actions of her Extinction Rebellion organisation (Standard, September 25).

Despite her denial, it is an “organisation”. That she says it does not have a hierarchical structure is irrelevant.

The founder (not just any odd individual) set out his Marxist aims for the organisation that she is part of.

Indeed, in her letter of October 2, Kate Oldridge referred to “fundamental system change”.

What does that sinister phrase mean, except more and more control of our lives by central governance, when our buoyant economy and industrial strength is shattered by unsuccessfully replacing plentiful coal, oil and gas for unreliable intermittent bird- and bat- chomping windmills and land-wasting solar panels?

Added to which is the blight on our countryside.

So-called smart meters are planned to be the means by which our inadequate energy would have to be rationed and centrally controlled.

As an example, so-called smart meters could easily be used to ration or punish individuals by centrally switching off power supplies to their car’s charging point.

No, as well as XR, I do not trust David Attenborough. He is the BBC’s tame go-to naturalist for anything to do with nature and, in recent years, climate.

He has no more understanding of climate change, or the physics and chemistry of that life-giving molecule CO2 than Kate Oldridge does.

It should also be noted, with regard to clean air, that it was the climate alarmists who insisted that we all changed to diesel transport as petrol produced more C02 per mile. That worked well, didn’t it?

It is just one of a long line of green own goals.

One has to wonder why this obsession with climate is believed by so many, with nothing to go by but the pronouncements of authority figures and those expecting to make money from it or enhance their careers.

The more that one looks at climate alarmism, the more it appears to be a religious substitute for our secular society.

No genuine scientific data, just a brief period of correlation between temperature and CO2 levels and woefully inadequate predictions by computer models that are unfit for purpose.

One despairs when hearing our Prime Minister gleefully announcing that in 10 years’ time all the energy for our homes will be provided by wind power. (Where exactly is the £3 trillion to come from, Boris?)

All for no measurable gain except for those in the renewable energy industry.

I understand that the contract for the main structure of the mega-offshore wind farm being built off the north coast is to go to China. So much for all those UK green jobs.

Our parliament has transformed into a madhouse. — Yours faithfully,

M Reid

Shiplake

Post shape helps vandals

Sir, — With reference to the vandalised road signs (Standard, October 2), why on earth do they use cylindrical posts for attaching them to?

Rectangular posts would make it so much more difficult for vandals to do their dastardly deeds. — Yours faithfully,

Derek I Hammond

St Andrew’s Road, Henley

Shame on dog owner

Sir, — Imagine my utter disgust when I went for a walk over the bridge at Marsh Lock in the afternoon sunshine and was greeted by a huge pile of dog mess.

There is no way the owner could have missed this.

What kind of dog owner takes their pet out for a walk without waste bags to hand? — Yours faithfully,

Sam Christou

Vicarage Road, Henley

Water’s still leaking...

Sir, — Further to my letter about the water leak outside our house (Standard, August 28), nothing has been done by Thames Water.

The water still trickles away at about the rate of a garden standpipe, say 20 litres per minute.

This roughly equates to 30,000 litres a day, or about 10 million litres a year and it has been going on for three years or so.

We are told we must conserve water to help save the planet but such wastage does nothing to encourage others to be sensible.

It is a bit like “the Dominic Cummings effect” during this covid crisis.

It is the waste of a precious asset that annoys me.

Winter is coming with frosts that will turn this part of South Stoke Road into a deadly ice rink that may lead to injuries or even deaths. — Yours faithfully,

Mark Hatt

South Stoke Road, Woodcote

Thames Water responded to Mr Hatt’s prevous letter as follows: “The pipe is a private supply to properties on the road and not the responsibility of Thames Water.

“We have previously fixed a leak as a courtesy but subsequent leaks on the pipe, which is in a poor state of repair, will be the responsibility of the residents it supplies.”

Not women’s magazine

Sir, — Imagine my confusion when I opened the September 25 edition of the Henley Standard and turned to the letters page. I thought I’d become confused in my twilight years and picked up my wife’s copy of Woman’s Own.

I am, of course, writing in reference to Mavis Daniels’ rather bizarre letter about a personal health problem.

May I suggest that she pays a visit to a qualified medical professional rather than writing in to canvas opinion from a local newspaper?

Similarly, I urge the editor to consider what is published on these pages; is a letter which refers to a woman’s “creases” really appropriate? — Yours faithfully,

James Myers

Ancastle Green, Henley

I just adore Nature Notes

Sir, — I am an avid reader of Nature Notes.

The column is poetically and engagingly written, with clear and lovely photographs. I have been collecting the page each week to keep and refer to.

My husband and I try to go for a walk every day for about two hours.

We look out for interesting plants and insects as well as glorying in the cathedral-like woodlands and majestic cloudscapes we so often see.

There are many things we see that we can’t put a name to and, for some reason I can’t put my finger on, it is always better to be able to name what one sees.

So we much appreciate the identifications and photos which help us to know what everything is. For example, I was calling those beautiful little yellow flowers wild snapdragon until I saw Vincent’s identification as toadflax and looked, with his guidance, to see the differences.

On one occasion. I went walking on my own and suddenly in my path was a big black beetle. It seemed in no hurry and when I touched it, it sauntered off nonchalantly.

When I got home I couldn’t find it in my Oxford Book of Insects, nor online. The nearest likeness I found was called a devil’s coach horse beetle. But this differed from my beetle in having pincers at the tip of its head and no spots on its upturned tail.

My beetle was about 4.5cm long, had a neat smooth head and on the top of its upward-curved tail-end were two pale grey spots.

Sadly, I did not think of taking a photo. Will I ever see a beetle like that again, I wonder?

I much appreciated the way Vincent explained just how getting closer to the natural world helps people to be joyful and peaceful.

It is also lovely to hear the way he and Rosemary each bring their own expertise into what they do, thereby enriching each other’s experience and knowledge. — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Geake

Sonning Common