Spectacular mural brightens my day

Sir, — I would like to thank the artist for their work on the building site hoarding at the bottom of Remenham Hill.

Like some art, it can be open to interpretation and debate. It depends on your state of mind.

When I first saw it I thought of a beautiful, calm woodland imbued with warm autumnal tones.

On other occasions it has also reminded me of the napalm scene at the opening of the film Apocalypse Now.

With national treasure David Attenborough pricking the collective conscience on climate change and extinction in the animal world, I find I generally err more on the side of napalm.

When I walk past the painting now, I can almost hear Jim Morrison singing: “This is the end, beautiful friend.” — Yours faithfully,

Damien D’Souza

Queen Street, Henley

Sir, — My regular walk from Bell Street to Temple Island and beyond was made even more pleasurable by the sight of an artist at work on the approach to Henley Bridge.

The building site on the left as you approach from Remenham has long been an eyesore but now it has been transformed by the beautiful autumnal scene of low sun shining through colourful trees.

Please pass on my thanks to the talented and energetic artist. — Yours faithfully,

Irene Fox

Bell Street, Henley