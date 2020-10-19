Arise, mum!

This is the winner of the Children’s Challenge photography competition run by Stephen Lamacraft, from Shiplake.

The image was taken by Sarah Thomas and shows her son Ridley, four, cycling to reception class at Shiplake Primary School in the early morning.

Mr Lamacraft says: “The photograph epitomizes everything that the Children’s Challenge stands for, namely children pushing their boundaries while sharing amazing experiences with their parents. Something that both parties should cherish for many years to come.”