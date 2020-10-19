Monday, 19 October 2020

In praise of these tree surgeons

In praise of these tree surgeons

Sir, — You know that feeling when you get great, professional service? That smile on your face and in your heart.

I take great pleasure in recommending great service, especially when it’s local.

I have to praise Troy and his team from Twigger Trees, based at Fawley, for a superb job — professional and efficient, quick and very friendly.

They have all the equipment and the know how for a superb service. In the photos you can see they changed the complete look and view of my home, leaving it superb, clear and tidy, and all in three-and-a-half days.

I wholeheartedly and heartily recommend them for your tough garden jobs. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Crisp Road, Henley

