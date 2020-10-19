Disgraceful fly-tip at beauty spot

Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
Sir, — This disgraceful fly-tip took place at the bottom of beautiful Britwell Hill (juncture of Icknield Way) overnight on Thursday last week.
It’s all the worse for this being in such a beautiful spot. South Oxfordshire District Council’s environmental health officers are investigating. — Yours faithfully,
Mark Williams
Russell’s Water
19 October 2020
