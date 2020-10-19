Monday, 19 October 2020

Drivers need some lessons

Sir, — I’ve seen some bad parking in Henley in my time but these two I spotted really took the biscuit.

The BMW driver had even gone to the trouble of buying a ticket for the Greys Road car park (you can just about see it in the window).

Perhaps the council could find it within its budget to start offering parking lessons to the residents of Henley.

First lesson: double yellow lines and what they mean. — Yours faithfully,

Josh Murray

