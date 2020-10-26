Celery king turns hand to squash

Gary Heeks grew a giant squash weighing 246lb at Greencroft allotments in Henley.

A competition was held to guess the weight. This was won by Edna Large, who guessed 240 lb.

On a wet morning Val and Rachel Heeks, Mandy Taylor, Peter Herbert and myself lifted the squash to be weighed at Playhatch Garden Centre.

Gary holds the world record for growing the largest celery. — Yours faithfully,

Lewis Every

Swiss Farm, Henley