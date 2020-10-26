Your letters...

True danger of covid-19

Sir, — I was dismayed to read Rolf Richardson’s letter (Standard, October 16).

While I agree with him that anti-virus precautions must be balanced against civil liberties (along with the protection of the economy and, more importantly, people’s mental and physical health), I cannot let his factually inaccurate description of covid-19 pass unchallenged.

Covid-19 is not just a respiratory virus. Although the majority of sufferers do experience respiratory symptoms, it attacks many body systems and organs. Widespread effects include kidney failure, strokes and damage to the heart.

While it is true that the elderly and chronically ill are by far the most likely to die from covid-19, it has killed many people who do not fit into those categories and left a great many others suffering from long-term effects ranging from losing their senses of taste and smell to heart failure.

If the virus was left to rage unchecked, as Mr Richardson proposes, hospitals would be overwhelmed by patients and many young and fit people would die because they would not get the care needed.

Furthermore, there would inevitably be a large number of cases among key workers (covid-19 has already killed 34 London bus drivers and in excess of 600 NHS staff), making it very unlikely that life could continue as normal.

As an aside, it is very likely that covid-19 has already killed more people in Britain than the Blitz did.

Still, I am sure that Battle of Britain pilots would be delighted to see their surviving comrades cheerfully flung on to the scrap heap by Mr Richardson and his ilk. — Yours faithfully,

Elinor Romans

Cromwell Road, Henley

Taking care of ‘elderly’

Sir, — Rolf Richardson seems to be one of those heroic types we actually need right now. Willing, in his senior years, to lay down his life for others.

Being blasé about his, and others of his age, mortality is very noble. Perhaps we should indeed not care so much about our senior citizens, our elderly parents, grandparents and friends of advancing years.

We could view this as an opportunity for a form of voluntary euthanasia. A culling of the weak and feeble in the human herd.

After all, as he puts it, “to knock a couple of years off pensioners already past their die-by date” is a sound proposition.

Perhaps he and all his like-minded compatriots would like to be the first to stand in line for the headsman’s axe? Perhaps an extra bottle of prescribed medication?

It would be such a relief both emotionally and financially to an already overburdened NHS, nursing homes and institutions trying to care for our elderly in the twilight of their years.

I would have given anything to spend a little more time with my parents before they were taken by cancer and heart disease.

I also selfishly want to see my children’s and grandchildren’s lives develop and flourish and be able to help them in any way I can.

I also know many intelligent people that would succumb to “a little bug” at their age but nevertheless still have great minds, ideas and valid opinions that would benefit us all if only we care to listen.

True, our Government’s knee-jerk reactions are dreadful but they are not to the pandemic, but to the onslaught of varying demands of political parties and pressure groups, all with different, opposing agendas.

If Mr Richardson and his pressure group had their way, the NHS would be under no threat from this pandemic. It would be able to function as it always has done.

But mortuaries, funeral directors and funeral homes would be swamped with work.

It would also relieve our growing pension provision problem. But then that would also be offset by more job opportunities for the young people in our country that seem to see a “cradle to grave” future on the dole.

So perhaps Mr Richardson, you are right. All that remains is to decide on an age for this new form of euthanasia. What age do you suggest — 70, 65, 60? No lower please. At 60, I have only 11 months to get my affairs on order, say farewell to my friends and family and to complete my bucket list. All before I relax with a Brompton cocktail. Cheers!

Stay safe and take care of each other. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Crisp Road, Henley

Creative thinking

Sir, — “Lies, damned lies and statistics” comes from a previous prime minister, Benjamin Disraeli.

Boris Johnson must at least deserve some sympathy because everyone in Britain has an opinion on the virus.

Only Boris has to decide what to do about it. For the rest of us the “statistics” we select may tend to tell us what we want to hear.

Rolf Richardson takes a rather ruthless view of the numbers, suggesting that “the little bug only knocks a couple of years off pensioners already past their die-by date”.

It seems a shame to disappoint Mr Richardson but the published life expectancy of those who die with the covid virus in the UK is three months greater than overall average life expectancy. Catch the virus and live longer? An interesting derivation from the stats.

But his pointer to the Great Barrington Declaration (https://gbdeclaration.org) raises a really fascinating use of research.

Keying into Google brings up three articles on the subject from the Guardian at the top. Whose algorithm gives these as the most important analyses of the data?

But the declaration itself is interesting because it’s not just stats and it may or may not support your personal resolution of the problem.

Which brings to mind the use of creative thinking rather than dry numbers.

Many years ago, a six-year-old girl, although mighty sparky, was showing nil interest in school for academic subjects. She would have been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder but it hadn’t been invented.

Her teacher noticed her looking quietly thoughtful at the back of the class in the “draw something that really interests you” art half hour.

Everyone else was well into scribbling and colouring but she was just sucking her pencil and thinking hard.

The teacher peered over the little girl’s shoulder to see her blank page.

“Well have you thought what you’d like to draw?”

“God.”

“Ah, the trouble is that nobody knows what God looks like.”

“They will in a minute.”

That’s the kind of thinking we need. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Jones

Reading Road, Henley

Annoying attitude

Sir, — Although I was born after the Second World War, I get very annoyed at the attitude of some people who regard elderly people (80-plus) as being expendable with regards to coronavirus. If it wasn’t for these elderly citizens we would not now be living in the free society we have here in the UK.

Also, the Government is doing its very best in a very difficult situation. It’s a case of damned if they do and damned if they don’t. I would not like to be in their shoes.

As for the people who do not like the present coronavirus rules, they are free to leave, maybe for America or China. — Yours faithfully,

Ms M A Butler

Stoke Row Road, Peppard Common

Copse and covenants

Sir, — I can answer some of the questions posed by Domenic Bertelli concerning covenants on the copse in Blandy Road, Henley, (Standard, October 9)

Back in 1972, I purchased the last showhouse in Blandy Road from SNW Homes, who had bought out the original local developer Sydney Green (SNW were part of ECC Co, of St Austell, Cornwall).

I was therefore aware that the copse had been passed by SNW Homes into the trust of the Henley Town Council for the enjoyment and pleasure of local residents.

When the land fell into disrepair, I approached the council with the idea of purchasing it so that I could spend time improving it.

I received a resounding “No” and was told the land was not for sale and never could be as there was a covenant on it stating just that.

I was not wanting to build on it but simply maintain it for everybody’s enjoyment.

On September 28, during the recent series of presentations on possible development sites, we heard Gillotts School clearly state that it owns the copse.

On October 8, I obtained the deeds from HM Land Registry (title no ON96456) showing that the owner is Henley Town Council.

The covenant clearly states that “no building or structure of any kind shall at any time be constructed on or in the land hereby transferred”. A road has structure.

A town councillor has since confirmed that Gillotts does not own the copse.

I also downloaded from the Land Registry title no ON7689, which outlines every house and road on the relevant part of the Wootton Manor estate.

It shows that Oxford County Council owns 3m of land from the back of the pavement towards the copse in which I understand it recently constructed a soakaway to drain the road where it floods regularly.

The plan also shows a wayleave which takes electricity from the transformer in St Andrew’s Road down to the bridleway that runs from Manor Road to Gillotts corner.

I believe there are four covenants on the proposed route into the playing field. Contacting the original owner or challenging the covenant in court can have the desired result.

The response by South Oxfordshire District Council to the draft joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan in 2015 said, “The impact of the proposed access is likely to be one of the main contentious elements of using this site”.

At the beginning of the recent presentation, we heard that no trees would need to come down.

Later we were told that the trees in the copse would need to be felled and that they were self-seeded and of no special value when I know they were planted by our council as part of the agreement under the title charges 2 (iii). We later heard that the larch trees near the school would be felled to make way for car parking plans.

No mention was made of the trees on the corner of Gillotts field adjacent to the copse, which will also need to be felled for road access.

Let’s hope the birds and other wildlife weren’t tuned into the presentation!

In the 2016 neighbourhood plan, the density was to be as per the adjoining development of 20 homes per hectare.

It was agreed that around 50 houses would be the maximum that would be considered.

Gillotts is now talking of 50 to 100 to cover its needs of £10million to £20million, also up from £7.5million in 2016.

The school is not exactly falling down. Although it’s an academy, surely the Government would help if it did fall down.

The presentation set out “nice to have” ideas for the school’s future which will cost it the largest part of its sports fields.

It is all so sad for both wildlife and current students. — Yours faithfully,

David Fryer

Blandy Road, Henley

Just what is ‘affordable’?

Sir, — From what I understand, Bloor Homes are the only developers in consultation with Gillotts School regarding the sale of its playing field for housing development.

This seems rather odd. Has a deal already been made subject to planning?

It was stated that in future 40 per cent of homes to be built would be “affordable housing”. Some clarity as to what affordable actually represents with regard to the purchaser would be welcome. What sort of price range would these houses fall under?

Finally, does Bloor Homes have other developments in mind which may be germane to the conversation? For instance, the field at Lucy’s Farm which borders Gillotts and is a gateway to the Harpsden Valley. — Yours faithfully,

Justine Hutchinson

Queen Street, Henley

God help our natural world

Sir, — Bloor Homes has moved into Watlington to prepare a site for 180-odd houses.

It doesn’t really surprise me that its first operation should be an act of wanton vandalism: the digging out of 200 yards of established hedge on the south-west boundary.

Planted about six years ago and now about 10ft tall, this hedge provided good screening of the site and would in no way have interfered with the development.

I read in the Watlington Times that there are “detailed plans for protecting biodiversity and wildlife on the site during and after construction and an expert will be on hand to advise the builders as the construction period progresses”. Really? It’s too late for the hedge.

I also read about a developer’s proposal to fell 52 trees at Parkside in Henley to make way for flats.

Given that that woodland is designated a priority habitat by Natural England, I am at a loss to understand how this proposal even reached the stage of a planning application.

A while ago I read in your paper that housebuilding on the old Thames Farm site in Shiplake has been put on hold for a while but all the trees have already been felled.

I have also pointed out on these pages over the past two weeks the shameful destruction of a hedge at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe.

It is clear to me that the message is not getting through that development must not bludgeon our vital fauna and flora into submission, particularly at a time of shocking declines in most wildlife species populations.

God help our wildlife and the local landscape. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Sargeantson

Britwell Salome

Safe waste task force

Sir, — I have become a pro bono adviser to Bejam, a new Persian restaurant which should open in Market Place, Henley, in November next year,

A significant problem in making the restaurant facilities fit for purpose has been the setting up of a systematic collection of waste, both dry and wet food waste, from the premises.

My research into the problem indicates that Henley has an archaic system of collection of waste not fit for the 21st century and certainly not robust in the covid-19 pandemic.

The main problems are:

• The collection of rubbish is greatly affected by the town’s old, space-restricted premises and their lack of access to the rear.

• Each restaurant does its own thing with its chosen contractor with cost being the main driver.

• A scheme previously established by Councillor Stefan Gawyrsiak has deteriorated due to lack of informative written communication for new businesses, turnover of premises and new restaurant and retail managers being in post.

• Bagged rubbish is placed in the main streets overnight, many hours before collection, leaving it open for misbehaviour, vermin and pests including foxes.

• Some spillages/leakages of wet waste occur, causing staining of our highly prized and expensive York stone pavements and market place.

• The present practices are inefficient and not cost effective for businesses due to many contractors being involved.

• Henley is reviewing lorry access to the town and has a collection of waste systems which can only mean a high number of polluting waste collection vehicles.

• Henley Town Council cannot market a waste collection service to attract new businesses or visitors, which are the lifeblood of a tourist town.

My overriding conclusion is that Henley cannot state it has covid secure safe waste practices operating across its restaurant and retail estate.

I am therefore seeking, through Henley Town Council, to set up a safe waste task force to implement covid secure waste collection practices by April 1, 2021 for restaurants and by June 1 for retailers.

To date, my progress has been limited by the bureaucratic processes of the town hall.

The Mayor Ken Arlett and some councillors are in denial about the problems.

Come on, Ken, let’s get down in the gutter where the waste problems are and truly leave an important legacy for the town by the end of your (second) term as mayor.

A public health approved environment and a covid secure collection service for waste is of paramount importance and something we should all aspire to, particularly for our most important business assets. — Yours faithfully,

Barry Wood

Stoke Row Road, Peppard

Henley town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward responds: “The town council is proud of its reputation for going above and beyond what a town council would usually do.

“While commercial waste collection is ultimately the responsibility of the town’s businesses, and only the district council has the power to enforce it, we have worked with businesses throughout the town over a number of years to help co-ordinate commercial waste collection and ensure that business waste is left on the roadside for as short a time as possible.

“As a result, the situation in Henley is far better than many other market towns.

“However, as businesses and their managers change, it does benefit from a regular review and the town council is, of course, very happy to step in again, as we did with the recent cleaning of the York stone paving, to help businesses and the district council make sure Henley’s streets remain clean and tidy.

“To that end, we have agreed to investigate it further and this will be led by town and community manager Helen Barnett and the chair of the town and community committee, Councilor Sarah Miller.

“We thank Barry Wood for raising this issue. I am sorry that he feels we have not acted swiftly enough, although he raised this concern with us less than a week ago.

“The proposal to revisit this issue has received a very positive reception from all councillors, including the Mayor Ken Arlett, who is among a number of councillors who work regularly with council staff to improve street cleanliness around Henley.”

Lights need resetting

Sir, — The traffic light setting for vehicles turning right from Station Road, Henley, into Reading Road is faulty and needs correcting urgently.

A maximum of three cars pass on green.

The consequences of this are:

a. Drivers “jump” the lights, potentially causing a collision.

b. Traffic backs up the entire length of Station Road and into River Terrace.

c. Air quality is especially and avoidably poor.

Please can Oxfordshire County Council act promptly? — Yours faithfully,

Robert W Ingram

River Terrace, Henley

A spokesman for Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, responds: “We have asked our contractors to investigate this issue.”

Keep it down, petrol heads

Sir, — Sundays used to bring a welcome lull to the assault by traffic in the centre of Henley. Not recently.

First, it was the motorcyclists who seem to delight in revving their machines unnecessarily and exceeding the 20mph speed limit at will.

Now we have the vintage sports car parades with, again, more unnecessary revving and a general disregard for the speed limit.

These vehicles seem to be heading for Stonor Park where, I believe, regular rendezvous are arranged.

I would be very grateful if the organisers could bring pressure to bear on the participants requesting that they respect the residential streets, adhere to the speed limits and keep the noise down. — Yours faithfully,

Irene Fox

Bell Street, Henley

Responsible retailing

Sir, — Although Simon Brickhill and I might not agree on the solutions to our climate crisis, I am sure that we can both agree that it has been brought about by human activity and over consumption.

Last week he challenged me to advise him on where he can get ethically produced clothing and lithium-free devices.

The Henley Standard would not thank me for listing a whole range of suppliers of such things but shops such as the new FourState in Duke Street, Henley, is a start.

FourState is a zero-waste shop that will refill your containers with household cleaning liquids, thereby doing away with the plastic packaging and harmful chemicals in mass-produced brands.

It sells items for the home and one’s wellbeing. It also sells a small range of ethically produced clothes, mostly underwear and T-shirts, but hopefully it can expand its range as more interest is shown in its goods.

Charities such as Fairtrade and Traidcraft as well as other ethical traders who pay a fair price and look after their producers can be found online.

Charity shops sell excellent second hand clothes, some online, such as Oxfam’s extensive range of suits.

But if you want new and British-made, we still have tailors and shoemakers in this country. These artisans will make clothes from scratch from UK resources which would not only be beautiful works of art but would also last a lot longer than the mass-produced lines readily available on the high street.

With regards to devices, technology is developing all the time — lithium-free batteries are being produced, as are phones made from recycled materials.

The important thing is for all consumers to think about what they buy and ask where things have come from and how they were made.

Can retailers guarantee the initial producer was paid a fair price? Can they guarantee no human or animal had to suffer in its manufacture? That, at least, is an individual response to part of the problem. — Yours faithfully,

Diana Barnett

St Katherine’s Road, Henley

XR message must be bleak

In response to Simon Brickhill’s letter (Standard, October 16), I would like to clarify that Extinction Rebellion does not hold itself out as offering solutions.

Our job is to sound the alarm bell that we are in the midst of a climate and ecological emergency.

We are calling on the Government to tell the truth about the situation by declaring a climate emergency (Parliament has declared, as have countless town and city councils around the country).

We are also asking the Government to act now to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025.

Finally, we are calling for the Government to create and be led by the decisions of a citizens’ assembly on climate and ecological justice.

It is this assembly that would find the solutions and people like Mr Brickhill would be invited to join and listen to expert evidence on subjects such as investing in hydrogen infrastructure and human rights abuses around the mining of lithium for batteries (subjects that he rightly raises) before proposing answers in the form of a report to government.

Mr Brickhill questions the decreasing biodiversity on Earth. This flies in the face of the established science. He would do well to watch Sir David Attenborough’s new film, A Life on Our Planet, available on Netflix.

In it, Sir David maps out how humanity’s wanton destruction of nature will render the planet degraded and barren, uninhabitable for millions of people, and bring biodiversity populations crashing.

Since the Fifties, animal populations have more than halved, while domestic bird populations have rocketed — 70 per cent of the mass of birds on the planet are domestic birds, mostly chickens.

Humans account for more than one-third of the weight of mammals on Earth. A further 60 per cent of animals are those that are raised for us to eat. The rest — “from mice to whales”-— make up just four per cent.

Sir David bleakly describes this film as his “witness statement”; the crime is the destruction of the planet’s natural habitats.

It is, unfortunately, a bleak message that Extinction Rebellion is tasked with conveying. Bleak but of the utmost importance. — Yours faithfully,

Kate Oldridge

Spokesperson, Extinction Rebellion Henley

Worrying objections

Sir, — What an interesting set of opinions about Extinction Rebellion last week.

First, we had a letter that claimed XR’s job was to sound alarm bells, not provide solutions.

The same letter admitted governments have already heard this alarm and have started to address the situation. Which means the alarm bell isn't needed. Solutions are what is needed.

Maybe XR should turn their time to finding these solutions rather than approaching members of the public on the streets.

Then we had a letter simultaneously mounting a personal attack on someone and demanding there are no personal attacks on people. A somewhat confusing standpoint, I thought. Maybe I read it wrong.

And then there was the most concerning letter, a demand that someone with opposing views be “no platformed”, which is by far the most offensive of the letters published.

While such demands may put the author into some dubious company, I question whether this is a good place to be.

If your only idea is to silence those that have a different opinion then your arguments clearly don’t hold water.

History has shown us the results of allowing those with such opinions to have any access to “power”.

This is not the first time I have heard this sort of thing from XR supporters and is the reason I have previously suggested they have an authoritarian approach that needs to be viewed with utmost suspicion. — Yours faithfully,

Simon Brickhill

Goring Heath

No consensus in science

I agree with Steve Tassell that personality should be avoided in disagreements in these pages (Standard, October 16).

However my letter was not just about responding to letters on climate itself, but also about the assumed right of Kate Oldridge to foist her beliefs on the rest of us each time a noisy XR demonstration in Henley is scheduled.

If XR think their case is so strong, they should hire a private venue for meetings and invite members of the public to attend via paid-for advertisements and not have noisy drum and megaphone marches through the town’s public spaces.

Ironically, BBC censorship is probably the reason for Jennifer Leach’s apparent lack of understanding of the scientific method.

Had the BBC kept to the terms of its charter and allowed balanced reporting on climate issues, instead of its constant (news, drama, documentaries etc) extreme partisan pro-catastrophic global warming propaganda, she and others might be better informed about science and climate.

Unlike politics, there is no such thing as consensus in science. A hypothesis or theory is either right or wrong.

In fact, it is incumbent on the researcher to try to falsify their hypotheses by making predictions and testing those against real world data, not the output from computer models.

If their predictions prove wrong, the theory is thrown out — except, it would seem in, climate science.

Scepticism (not the pejorative “denier”) is what science is about. Every prediction this century of the earth’s climate and weather events has been wildly inaccurate. We had 18 years of temperature hiatus this century, while each year CO2 levels rose.

Yes, a small amount of global warming is happening, a tiny amount of which can be attributed to man-made CO2 but the heating caused by CO2 is exponential, i.e. diminishing returns.

To get round this problem, climate modelers came up with the hypothesis of positive feedback, still unproven and certainly falsified with each prediction. — Yours faithfully,

M Reid

Shiplake

Brexit deal for recovery

Editor, — Last week saw the Prime Minister’s self-imposed deadline to secure a trade deal with Europe come and go.

We were all promised a comprehensive deal with Europe and I believe there is still time to deliver that promise.

As the second wave of covid-19 begins, it has never been more crucial to reach a recovery-boosting deal with Europe.

Polling by Best for Britain shows four-fifths of people in the South-East have already noticed job losses and business closures in their communities, something I’ve seen as well.

A recent report by the same organisation predicts that countless professions, products and industries will be severely impacted from day one of a no-deal exit.

To leave the transition period with no plan and no deal would be disastrous in this climate. Last week also saw the passing of the Agriculture Bill, without the amendments intended to protect our food standards and our farmers.

It was a stark reminder that the best guarantee of our high standards is to trade with an ally who shares them. Abandoning trade with our closest neighbour without a plan in place would compound our already vulnerable position.

This is not an abstract matter of diplomacy and trade — our lives and our livelihoods are on the line.

Let’s pursue a recovery boosting deal, which lets us work with Europe to recover from covid and keep our standards high. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Scott

Sedgefield Close, Sonning Common

Response not reassuring

Sir, — I’m afraid I did not find John Howell’s response to my query last week at all reassuring.

Our current food and animal welfare standards depend on EU law, which the Government is expected to discard.

If these standards are as important to the Government as they are to most of the population, they would not have hesitated to enshrine them in UK law.

Without that, we are depending on the Government — a government known for breaking its promises — to stand by its manifesto pledge to maintain standards.

Worse yet, we are depending on it being able to resist pressure from the US and other countries to put these promises aside.

So my next question to Mr Howell is, if the Government whip tells him to vote to discard or reduce these standards, what will he do — toe the line? — Yours faithfully,

Helen Watson

Laureate Gardens, Henley

Now my wife can’t return

Sir, — I was saddened to see that on Monday our MP refused to support a valuable amendment to the new Immigration Bill which would allow my wife and four-month-old daughter to retain the right to return to Henley should the need arise in future years.

As a 30-year-Henley resident now living with my wife (who I met when she lived in Henley) in the EU, the vote stripped my family of our ability to return together to Henley to support my Henley-based family if the need arose.

It is unsurprising so many care homes are being built in the town when John Howell places a person's nationality above the ability to provide long-term care for family members. — Yours faithfully,

Adam Moore

Czech Republic

Just hire a bricklayer

How pathetic of Royal Mail to say it does not know how soon it can replace the post box in the centre of Sonning Common (Standard, October 16).

Can it not just contact a local bricklayer (there are several to choose from) and give him the job?

I am sure it would not be more than a day’s work. — Yours faithfully,

Margaret Durrant

Sedgefield Close, Sonning Common

Wonderful care for mum

Sir, — I would like to express my gratitude to the Sue Ryder palliative care team which cared for my mother Brenda Nichol in the last two weeks of her life.

They were so supportive and efficient and did so much to help her and her family.

After my husband, Tom Turner, died at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed in 1994, my mother became a volunteer in the curtain section of the charity’s sales.

She spent a lot of time up there, as did so many other people who wanted to support the hospice. some in memory of their loved ones.

Tom received wonderful care back then and, after his death, the hospice supported us as a family, which was very comforting.

I was also a volunteer at the sales for the last five years or more. The atmosphere was so good and all the volunteers’ hard work paid off with such great sales.

It was a real community and there was a lot of sadness and disquiet when the sales ended as it had been such a great way to raise money and recycle unwanted goods. The shoppers loved the bargains they got.

When my mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer during lockdown I felt somewhat dismayed as it seemed there was no longer a hospice for local people and I was not sure of what support would be available.

However, once she was diagnosed as needing palliative care, Sue Ryder was in touch straight away offering support.

My mother did not need this immediately but she was well attended by district nurses keeping an eye on her. As soon as she became a bit frail the Sue Ryder team stepped in and gave us phenomenal support.

We were loaned equipment to help with mobility and comfort and nurses came three times a day. They were very caring and gave my mother lots of time.

She was so well looked after that she was able to die very peacefully and comfortably at home in Shiplake, with her family around her.

We could not have asked for more. I hope people will continue to support Sue Ryder financially in whatever way they can. Any one of us may need them in the future. — Yours faithfully,

Sue Turner

Candela, Reading Road, Henley

Tirelessly professional

Sir, — Our mother Brenda Nichol (previously Norman) died on October 8 at the age of 92, having been diagnosed with cancer in May.

We are writing to express our deep gratitude for the care and support we all received from the Sue Ryder palliative care support team but especially our mother. As our mother grew weaker, the team supplied us with essential equipment that helped to make her life easier to manage.

We would like to make a special mention of Katy, occupational therapist, who was always on the ball and one step ahead in supplying equipment.

This was supplied by the NHS through the hub, which was very efficient.

Towards the end of her life the professionalism and tireless support ( three times a day) that the team provided helped us to keep our mother at home so that she could die peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family. We can’t thank them enough.

We hope that the community will continue to donate to this essential local charity for the invaluable service it provides. — Yours faithfully,

Penny, Sandie and Vicky, Brenda Nichol’s daughters

Thank you for kindness

Sir, — This is a letter of sincere thanks.

On Friday last, I fell (not tripped) outside the Waitrose store in Henley at about 1.15pm.

It was extremely lucky for me that Chris Brook (our local first responder who I know well) happened to be passing by. She immediately stopped to help me, even though she was off duty at the time.

A lovely lady named Alex (Alexandra?), who was also passing, also stopped and was on the phone for an ambulance within seconds.

She offered help, stayed for quite a while and even returned later to see how I was progressing.

Three members of Waitrose staff also arrived promptly — Vikki, “Mouse” (her nickname) and a young man — all of whom came to see what they could do to help.

Both Vikki and Mouse were due to go off duty not long after my fall but both of them stayed long after their shift ended, keeping up my spirits and chatting for a good two hours while we waited for the ambulance to arrive.

Everyone, including the Waitrose store manager who came out to check on me, was so very kind and did everything possible to support me and offer whatever help they could to both myself and my friend who was with me at the time.

The young man from Waitrose even brought out a choice of sandwiches for my friend to eat as she was hungry. Mouse made her “the first cup of coffee I have ever made” to warm her up, having already fetched me an extra thick coat, and a foil blanket.

As a result of this incident, in spite of the gloom and doom of the current situation, my faith in people has been fully restored.

I cannot express my thanks sufficiently to everyone mentioned above for all that they did for both me and my friend.

Many, many thanks to you all for your kindness, your help and your concern. — Yours faithfully,

Elaine Williams

Sonning Common

Tears for our poor dog

Sir, — On Sunday our gorgeous dog, Nero, was killed on the road between Highmoor and Nettlebed.

We just wanted to give a heartfelt “thank you” to the strangers who stopped and stayed and wept with us. We were really moved by their support. — Yours faithfully,

Caroline Newton

Britwell Salome

Desperate for drivers

Henley Volunteer Drivers take the elderly and disabled to hospital and medical appointments.

But the service has been badly affected by the coronavirus because many of our drivers are over 70 and have either been shielding or self-isolating.

During lockdown there were few medical appointments but drivers collected and delivered prescriptions and helped out with people’s shopping.

Now we are facing the “new normal” and an increasing number of hospital and medical appointments, we are finding that we don’t have enough drivers to cover all the requests we are receiving.

We are appealing to local people who find they have some time on their hands to volunteer with HVD.

Volunteers don’t have to have a regular slot and can give as much or as little time as they have.

Appointments are generally in Henley at the Royal Berks in Reading or hospitals in Oxford. Volunteers can say where they are willing to take patients and if you don’t want to go to Reading or Oxford you can say so and stay local.

If you are a regular driver, you don’t have to pay parking charges as we have a pass for the different hospitals.

You receive a small sum for petrol. For example, if you are taking someone to Oxford and back, you can ask for £20. If you would be interested in discussing becoming a driver please call Scilla on (01491) 572923. — Yours faithfully,

Annie Lathaen

Chairman, Henley Volunteer Drivers

I wish I’d seen beetle

Editor, — My wife Rosemary and I were so happy to read the letter from Rosemary Geake (Standard October 9). We love feedback on Nature Notes like this.

On reflection and having delved into my reference works on beetles, I have come to the conclusion that what Mrs Geake encountered must have been a devil’s coach-horse.

As far as I’m aware, this is the only native beetle that raises its rear like a scorpion. As to the pale grey spots, I’m not so sure, it could have been a trick of the light but beetles are variable and when one considers how many species of coleoptera have been recorded and named, (worldwide in excess of 400,000, although I’m sure that there are many more) identifying is a bit of a minefield.

If anyone else has an idea I’d be only too happy to stand corrected. A very good observation, I wish I’d been there. — Yours faithfully,

Vincent Ruane

Henley Road, Caversham

Local heroes lost at sea

Sir, — Alerted by Thomas Octavius in his Hidden Henley feature (Standard, October 16), I went to Highmoor in order to visit the war memorial, recently installed in the grounds of Highmoor Cross Memorial Hall.

I assume that the plaque was originally in the now redundant Church of St Paul, Highmoor.

As a result, I discovered that one of the 15 Highmoor men who gave their lives in the First World War was George Green, a stoker on HMS Hampshire.

On June 5, 1916, HMS Hampshire left Scapa Flow, Orkney, bound for Russia with Lord Kitchener, Secretary of State for War, on board.

Still close to the Orkney shore, she struck a mine laid by a German submarine. Only 12 men survived the sinking of HMS Hampshire while 723 crew were lost as well as Lord Kitchener’s party of 14.

It appears that the body of George Green was never found. He was born in Henley in 1896 and was 20 at the time of his death.

By coincidence, another HMS Hampshire crew member is remembered on the war memorial at nearby Rotherfield Peppard.

Ernest Frederick Flexman, a leading stoker, was 33 when he lost his life. His body was one of the minority which was recovered and his grave is in the Royal Naval Cemetery at Lyness on the island of Hoy, Orkney. — Yours faithfully,

K B Atkinson

Red House Drive, Sonning Common

Singaporean symmetry

I was amused to read your article about the sale of Henley’s Red Lion Hotel to a Singapore-based investor (Standard, October 19) as this would be the hotel's second significant Singaporean connection in 200 years.

The first, according to Victoria Glendinning’s biography on the founding father of Singapore, Sir Stamford Raffles, being when he and his second wife in 1817 “went off for two nights’ honeymoon to Henley-on-Thames — no doubt to the famous Red Lion Inn”.

Surely the fact that Singapore is known as the Lion City and has a Lion’s head as its symbol can only be a coincidence. — Yours faithfully,

Roddy Orr

Watlington