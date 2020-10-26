Going to dentist was like Dr Who

I went to Wargrave Dental Clinic last week to find the hygienist Nicky Snell and her dental assistant Serena Jenkins in their personal protective equipment.

Obviously this protection is for the clients as much as the staff.

Nicky’s outfit is fitted with an air pack that allows her to breathe. Halfway through the treatment a large extractor fan came on to take all the existing air out of the room so it is fresh for the next patient. It was a bit like being in an episode of Dr Who but with excellent client care.

I can’t praise the practice highly enough. All the staff are professional and friendly, especially my dentist Ranju Khurana.

Stay safe. — Yours faithfully,

Victoria Trainer

Henley