Hard for families of those in care

Sir, — As the lockdown continues, so does the misery for so many families with disabled children or elderly relatives in care homes.

My son Alexander, who has severe learning disabilities, is 25 years old and lives in supported living accommodation in Buckingham.

I have seen him just once (as pictured) since lockdown began. His carers are keeping isolated to keep him safe but in doing so it means he can’t come home for his normal overnight visits. He is unable to speak so cannot use the phone or make a Zoom call.

With no end in sight, please be mindful of the situation for families who have disabled and elderly relatives in care homes.

Each day away from their loved ones is a monumental challenge. — Yours faithfully,

Lisa Drage

Henley