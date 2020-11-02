Your letters...

True cost of school plan

Sir, — I write in connection with the proposal to develop housing on part of the Gillotts School site in Henley.

I will start by saying that I am a resident of Blandy Road, close to the copse where an access road is being proposed.

The adjacent site at Lucy’s Farm is behind our property — a site that has been deemed not appropriate for development yet is repeatedly put forward by Bloor Homes for housing.

Any development at the Gillotts site would weaken objections to the Lucy’s Farm site by providing an access road and extending the town boundary.

Clearly there are many facets to the Gillotts decision, as evidenced by the opinions being expressed, and the need for the school to invest is obvious.

Our daughter went to Gillotts School so I know what an asset it is to the local community and fully support the school’s wish to provide good facilities for pupils and the community.

In relation to the site proposed, however, the question must be asked: If this site was proposed for housing development by a private individual, would it be deemed suitable?

I believe the answer to that would be a firm “no” as it would extend the boundary of town development and encroaches towards the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

It would generate considerable traffic through quiet residential streets and has several access difficulties.

The presentation to the town council neighbourhood plan meeting on September 28 primarily addressed the benefits to the school and said almost nothing about the housing development.

There is no doubt that the school needs money but should the town council allow a bad site to be developed for a good cause?

Would it not be better for the council to reject this proposal and work with the school to secure other sources of funding? — Yours faithfully,

Stephen Morton

Blandy Road, Henley

Editor’s note: “David Fryer’s letter last week headlined ‘Copse and covenants’ about the copse in Blandy Road, Henley, should have read: ‘When the land fell into disrepair I approached Henley Town Council with the idea of purchasing it so that I could spend time improving it.

‘I received a resounding no, it is not for sale and never can be as there is a covenant on it saying that it can never be built on.

‘I was not wanting to build on it but simply maintain it for everybody's enjoyment.’

The letter was edited to give the impression that the covenant states the land can’t be sold, which it doesn’t, only that it can’t be built on. My apologies to Mr Fryer.”

Now plant new trees

Sir — The Thames Farm development continues to manifest the problems caused when corporate and personal greed is allowed to override common sense (Standard, October 23).

Taylor Wimpey have grossly urbanised the route through Shiplake and are now reluctant to spend a few pounds merely to do as they are required to replant the woodland frontage.

After all, they probably have a profit expectation which could not possibly be lowered.

So they now try to pull out the safety card — it might be unsafe to plant trees! This is arrant nonsense.

If any safety problem was real it should surely have been investigated prior to barbarising the original frontage of noble trees which had survived for decades.

So come on, wimpy Wimpey, do as you’re told.

As to the main thrust of the front page article last week, I’m aghast at how little the concerns of established residents are taken into account. — Yours faithfully.

Nick Fairbrother

Binfield Heath

Time to stop expansion

Sir, — I am responding to William Fitzhugh’s letter headlined “Goodbye Henley” (Standard, October 16).

I left the town on a sad note many moons ago when the population was just over 6,000 compared with more than 11,500 now.

The town is still attractive but unfortunately the pressure to build more homes continues to be applied and local plots are under threat from numerous housebuilders.

When these sites are built on, what of the future of housing in the town then? There must be boundaries. We must not invade the green belt for further expansion.

The recent decision not to allow development of woodland at Parkside was good news and saved 52 trees.

That must gladden the hearts of everyone in Henley, my home town. — Yours faithfully,

Peter M Adams

Petersfield, Hants

Street lights not working

Sir, — The lights on seven lampposts in Reading Road, Henley, between Newtown Road and the Tesco roundabout, have been out of operation for a month.

These include the two lamps and two flashing beacons at the busy zebra crossing used by residents of the Watermans estate to shop at Tesco.

I reported their failure to SSE more than a fortnight ago but the lights are still not working.

This is a 200-yard section of Reading Road carrying traffic often at high speed, which risks a serious accident involving a pedestrian during the darker evenings.

Since a report by a member of the public has not resulted in action, I would be grateful if Henley Town Council or John Howell MP could intervene on behalf of residents and users.

If a cable defect is a possible common cause, is it relevant that for two weeks prior to the light failures, two entirely separate contractors were simultaneously digging up the pavements on both sides of this section of Reading Road to lay cables or pipes.

Zzoomm’s work installing fibre cables was well-organised and done quickly, unlike the other contractor working across the road, where the work was more prolonged, hesitant and caused substantial disruption. — Yours faithfully,

David Partrick

Reading Road, Henley

What if bus is full up?

Sir, — May I suggest that Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak keeps very close tabs on the number of times elderly pensioners are left standing at the cold, wet roadside for an additional hour whenever the Henley town bus already has the maximum 12 people on board?

May I also suggest he liaises with the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading to ascertain preferred short-term “isolation” measures that can safely be adopted by the bus passengers themselves to permit the 12-maximum quantity to be temporarily exceeded for the remaining 10 to 15 minutes of their journey. — Yours faithfully,

Jim Munro

Blandy Road, Henley

Tories have no shame

Our local MP, John Howell, voted last week to block plans to extend free school meals over the holidays for the most vulnerable children in society.

MPs are on a basic salary of £79,468 and receive a weekly food allowance of £125 a week.

Clearly they believe a subsidy for their own meals is acceptable but children in 21st century Britain must go hungry. This Government is shameless. — Yours faithfully,

L J Clarke

Damer Gardens, Henley

Child poverty is just wrong

Can John Howell please explain why he voted against extending free school meals into the holidays in this time of crisis?

At least Thatcher only stole kids’ milk; Boris wants to take away their only meal of the day.

Child poverty is just plain wrong and this could have gone a small way to feeding a few. — Yours faithfully,

Jason French

Blandy Road, Henley

Tyrannical measures

Sir, — My thanks to those who have written in opposing my covid-19 views. Debate is important.

The dilemma is well illustrated by Elinor Romans’ concern for the 34 bus drivers killed by the virus, so may I put in a word for the umpteen thousand NHS patients condemned to an early demise due to covid-related treatment delays?

Our aim ought to be the greatest good for the greatest number.

Latest figures show that this virus now accounts for just 1.4 per cent of UK deaths but in his obsession with this statistically poor killer, Boris Johnson has crucified the economy and badly damaged the nation’s general health.

The covid cure will ultimately kill far more people than the lives it may have saved.

Even worse, we now live in a Stasi state, encouraged to snitch on our neighbours, while the police are diverted from chasing real criminals.

Former high court judge Lord Sumption describes the Government’s covid measures as “tyrannical”. — Yours faithfully,

Rolf Richardson

Wootton Road, Henley

Exposing fallacies

Sir, — I was unable to include in my last letter the data behind the “97 per cent of scientists” fallacy and the truth behind the no-platforming by the BBC of anything critical of man-made climate change.

The BBC censorship actually started in earnest in 2006 when the corporation held a closed seminar where it decided that in future it would block climate sceptics from being heard, based on the views of what were described as “the best scientific experts”.

However, until 2012, the broadcaster spent TV licence payers’ money on legal fees to thwart a freedom of information request for the names of the 28 “best scientific experts” participating in the seminar.

In the end the participants were revealed, though not via the FOI request.

It turned out that only two climate scientists had attended the seminar. The other 26 people present included lobbyists for environmental groups, Greenpeace activists, charity fundraisers and BBC’s head of comedy.

Although, as explained in my previous letter, consensus should not inform scientific results, the off-touted statement that 97 per cent of scientists believe that man is responsible for most of the warming of the last century is false.

There are two main origins for this fallacy.

The first was a self-selecting survey. Of the 3,146 replies (they self-identified as scientists) only 75 agreed that human-induced warming was taking place and two did not agree; the rest were neutral.

The 97 per cent figure derives from a group with only 75 members. The criteria for rejecting 3,069 respondents are unknown. In fact, 75 out of 3,146 is 2.38 per cent, not 97 per cent.

The second was a widely debunked paper, which claimed that published scientific papers showed there was a 97 per cent consensus that man had caused at least half of the mean 0.7C global warming since 1950. This figure was determined by a cursory inspection and opinions of biased, politically motivated volunteer activists, who used a search engine for key words in nearly 12,000 published papers.

These inspectors were not qualified to understand the scientific context of the use of “global warming” and “global climate change”.

As part of a scathing critical analysis of this paper by real scientists, the original 12,000 papers were read and the readers came to a diametrically opposite conclusion.

Only 41 (0.3 per cent) of the papers explicitly stated that humans caused most of the warming since 1950. — Yours faithfully,

M Reid

Shiplake

Climate IS changing

Sir, — I am constantly amused by Mr Reid’s prolonged communication battle with Kate Oldridge and Extinction Rebellion (and in one case having a go also at David Attenborough and our Prime Minister).

I should say at the outset I am not an XR supporter and neither am I a scientist.

But I do question Mr Reid’s assertion, “Why this obsession with climate is believed by so many, with nothing to go by but the pronouncements of authority figures and those expecting to make money from it or enhance their careers?”

For the past 20 years, I have undertaken consultancy projects for major corporates worldwide, assisting them with their carbon footprint assessments. What has astounded me is the sheer number of occasions when these companies have had their premises (and those of their suppliers) flooded, disrupting their own operations and those of their supply chains.

These events have occurred all around the world and not just in those locations susceptible to flooding.

Paraphrasing Oscar Wilde, “To have one flood may be regarded as a misfortune, to have two floods looks like carelessness” but to observe so many events suggests to me that something is seriously wrong with nature.

In the climate change working group set up by Henley Town Council, we are talking with major building users about the possibility of installing renewable energy solutions on their behalf.

No one in the businesses with which we are having these discussions is denying the fact that climate change is happening.

Like me, they are seeing the impacts of it through their own eyes. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Hoskins

Chair, Henley Town Council’s climate emergency working group, Henley

Amateur not professional

I was sad to read Julie Huntington’s comment in your article about her chairmanship of the Kenton Theatre (Standard, October 16) that “the only difference between amateur performers and professional is that the amateurs have day jobs”. How can she say this? Professional performers have studied to achieve high levels of expertise and efficiency for a career.

They enter a difficult, overcrowded world with hard work leading to possible success but also the need to cope with rejection and harsh criticism.

Amateurs have fun with a hobby. They work hard to achieve as good as possible presentations for mostly not too critical family and friends but it isn’t their life. — Yours faithfully,

Judy Yeates

Henley

New waste bin needed

Sir, — Station Park in Henley is beautifully kept by Karl Bishop and the team in the town council’s park department.

However, it is currently being let down by the state of the waste bin.

Please can the council advise when it is going to replace this vandalised bin? I wrote to the council last month and was told that it was in hand.

This is the main entrance to Henley from the station. Given the amount of council tax we all willingly pay to live here — plus the fact the council has £4million in the bank for a rainy day — the least it can do is get it sorted please asap.

My thanks in advance. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

P.S. A reminder to the council to please remember to organise the Christmas lights in the copper beech on Station Park.

Missing churches

Sir, — I was reading your article on white poppies in last week’s paper and realised you missed out a couple of names of churches that are in the Churches Together in Henley group.

The group also includes Henley Baptist Church (d:two centre) and Holy Trinity Church.

We may have different approaches to the display of white and red poppies, but all the churches are committed to working together to make a positive difference in our communities. — Yours faithfully,

Jeremy Bray

Deanfield Road, Henley

Crop circle remembered

Sir, — Years ago, probably in the late Seventies or early to mid-Eighties, there was a crop circle that appeared overnight in a field next to the playground in Churchfield, Nuffield.

If I remember correctly, the Henley Standard reported on it.

Are there are any readers who remember this as I’m interested to find out more about it? You can contact me via the Standard. Thank you. — Yours faithfully,

Sam G

Isle of Wight