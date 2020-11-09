Your letters...

This can’t go on, Boris

Sir, — I had intended to give you all a break from my letters, but this latest lockdown is so catastrophic that I must ask you to please indulge me once more.

Boris and his cabinet are in a state of group hysteria, believing the most pessimistic of predictions, built on ludicrous assumptions of death rates, but in truth this no longer matters.

We’ve reached the stage where we must accept anything covid can throw at us simply to maintain civilised life. Let me explain.

The saying “There’s no such thing as a free lunch” applies to nations as much as individuals.

UK plc has no god-given right to exist but does so because its citizens produce wealth. Taxes from this pay for the NHS, police, schools, everything that makes life worth living. Without wealth creation, they all vanish.

For the first time we have a government that is deliberately destroying our ability to create wealth.

We are heading towards the abyss of a failed state, like Libya or Somalia.

As you fester at home, grumbling about lockdown, remember things will get much worse unless we all get back to work.

So please yell and scream: let everyone know this can’t go on. If it does, we’re all sunk. — Yours faithfully,

Rolf Richardson

Wootton Road, Henley

Divide us all by age

Editor, — The stark reality is that covid-19 cannot realistically be suppressed so it has to be managed.

Effective management requires application of measures which protect the economically vulnerable (the working and learning population) but also protect the medically vulnerable but financially robust (the retired population).

To the extent that it is reasonably practical, these two groups need to be kept apart however distressing in the near term it may be.

If the covid tiers were based on age groups and the vulnerable older population did their life’s necessities before schools and businesses closed for the day, there would be a very significant differentiation in disease transmission patterns and local, regional and even national economies could revert quickly to a more normal situation essential for all age groups. — Yours faithfully,

Robert Jones

Henley

Only people can fix this

As an ex-pat who has returned after 22 years in America, I have been quite shocked that English newspapers celebrate young people getting together to celebrate before the new coronavirus restrictions were imposed.

Frankly, this is the exact opposite of what they should be doing. This is only going to make things worse.

I think the media needs to support and report what needs to be done.

The people are the only ones who can fix this, not the Government. I know it’s popular in the UK to blame the Government but no government, Labour or Conservative (or in the US Republican or Democrat), can fix this, only the people themselves can.

Any groups which ignore the practical facts of life and party together will make things worse immediately.

Acting immediately and staying apart is our only way without a vaccine.

Please, people of Henley, show some example and lead the way. — Yours faithfully,

David Molyneux

Woodlands Road, Henley

Don’t drop face masks

Sir, — Walking through the King’s Road (Waitrose) car park in Henley last week, dodging the rain and wet leaves, I encountered 16 disposable face masks on the ground.

And that was only in the small part of the car park I covered.

I wonder what sort of tree they fell from — facia maskei? No, lazy people who cannot be bothered to put them in their pocket and take them home.

We need more bins in obvious places such as where the trolleys are kept and at eye level if possible. — Yours faithfully,

Audrey Fox

Baytree Rise, Sonning Common

Welcome to police state

Sir, — I am appalled to read that in a part of the United Kingdom it will become a criminal offence to lie to an unidentifiable voice of an unprovable identity over a telephone line which, for training and security reasons, will be recorded and may be used in evidence against you.

I was under the impression that the Stasi ceased to exist when the Berlin Wall came down with the collapse of East Germany.

However, it appears that the concept of pitting citizen against citizen has been resurrected “in the public interest” in Wales, shortly no doubt to be copied by England.

The art of joined-up thinking in governance seems to have morphed into the art of clutching at straws while adding an eye of newt and toe of frog to a witch’s brew in the hope that a miracle may happen.

King John must be turning in his grave to see that his Magna Carta only lasted 805 years. How long will it be before our streets also fill with protest?

It was the border guards who opened the gates in Leipzig and then Berlin to give the citizens their freedom to die or live in accordance with their own wishes. — Yours faithfully,

Dirk Jones

Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

MP’s missing opposition

Sir, — In response to John Howell’s failure to represent the interests of some 18,000 of his constituents over the proposal to build a new town at Chalgrove (Standard, October 30), it should be pointed out that, although back-bench MPs do not have executive powers, there is nothing to stop them raising and supporting their constituents’ interests with the appropriate secretary of state.

Mr Howell’s refusal to do so in this case implies that he supports this thoroughly bad plan.

As he rightly points out, the B4009 corridor is not covered by either of the special designations of the Oxford green belt or the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

However, this does not provide a satisfactory planning justification for yet another development, this time of thousands of houses, pepper-potted along the B4009 corridor between Wallingford and Princes Risborough.

So far, no strategic rationale has been offered to justify the totality of these developments.

Individually, and even more so collectively, these developments do not meet basic sustainability criteria.

They are not close to any of the major concentrations of employment or commerce in the sub-region.

With the exceptions of the North/South Chiltern Railway and the Oxford Tube on the M40, public transport between them and these main employment hubs is poor to non-existent.

There is no continuous East/West connectivity along the corridor.

The lack of high-volume public transport options between developments in the corridor and the main employment and commercial centres means that such movement can only be made by private transport.

East/West traffic congestion during peak periods is already a problem along the B4009 and its various link roads.

Thousands more houses at Chalgrove will add annually tens of thousands of new private car and van trips, consequential air pollution and congestion to the already overcrowded local road network.

The existing road network consists mainly of B roads and country lanes that are entirely unsuited to carrying the predicted volumes of traffic of the airfield development.

Even without the housing numbers proposed at Chalgrove, the existence of effective sub-regional demand for the hundreds of private sector houses either built or planned along the corridor has not been proven.

Previous developments at Chinnor have not found private sector buyers and necessitated the decanting of households from Slough to occupy them. Current developments and proposals for housing at Benson and Chalgrove itself are currently either unsold or paused.

What is totally lacking from nearly all of these proposals is affordable public sector housing for rent.

This is desperately needed in the area for all the key workers whose value to community welfare and wellbeing have been so dramatically revealed during the covid pandemic.

From the perspective of sustainability criteria, Chalgrove and indeed most of the B4009 corridor, is the wrong location for the development of hundreds of new houses.

The integration of housing, work, transport and public services and the provision of appropriate affordable housing for rent could be achieved much more efficiently and at lower total cost, closer to the main existing centres of these phenomena nearer Oxford, Reading, High Wycombe and Aylesbury.

With respect to the use of green belt land for properly planned housing developments, the possibilities for green belt swaps should be used. In this way the total size of the Oxford green belt could be maintained by using small amounts on its inner boundary and replacing them on its outer borders. At the very least, Mr Howell could put some of these points to the Secretary of State before he comes to make the final decision on this development.

Or does he, in reality, fully support the proposal? — Yours faithfully,

James Simmie

Watlington

Indefensible policy vote

Sir, — So John Howell thinks that “it’s down to parents to feed their offspring” as he tried to justify his decision to vote against extending free school meals during half term and the current pandemic (Standard, October 30).

He then asserted that “Universal Credit has increased by more than £1,000 which… in many cases has provided children’s meals throughout the whole pandemic”.

Ignoring that there’s a statutory five-week wait for Universal Credit and that not everyone is on the benefit or eligible, the £1,000 extra is the equivalent of 92p per meal for a year and that’s assuming there’s only one child in the family and ignores the parent(s).

Even in the heavily subsidised members’ dining room in the House of Commons, where you can buy a steak and béarnaise sauce for less than a tenner, 92p would not go far.

And, of course, Mr Howell is economical with the truth still further when he refers to the £63million given to local councils but then fails to even mention that this was given in June and designed to last only 12 weeks.

To many people, voting against a policy which he and his party had endorsed in the summer, albeit after (another) U-turn, is indefensible. — Yours faithfully,

Rob Jones

Manor Road, Goring

Denial is laughable

Editor, — M Reid’s latest letter (Standard, October 30) suggests that the writer would be another candidate to broaden the comedy base of the BBC.

His comedy skills might be further honed by “quizzing the experts” at a series of events being held by the University of Reading.

On the evenings of November 10, 11 and 13, anyone interested can quiz and discuss issues of climate change with specialists and “experts”. Visit www.reading

.ac.uk/news-and-events

These events are part of the week-long Reading Climate Festival.

For more information, visit www.readingculturerelive.co.uk/genre/reading-climate-festival-genre — Yours faithfully,

Ian Giuliani

Henley

Parlour game or optimism

While for some the climate debate may be an amusing parlour game, for others, concerned for their young families in a warming world, the extinction rates of pollinating insects and wildlife both flora and fauna, it is of serious concern and importance.

If you are still unsure which side to pick it would be a good idea to undergo your own research, checking several reliable sources and spread your net wide. For the “climate change is happening and we should be very concerned” side please look at statements by the World Bank, World Meteorological Organisation, World Wildlife Fund, United Nations, NASA, world-renowned marine biologist Sylvia Earle, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and our own much-respected and trusted zoologist David Attenborough.

They all agree on global warming by greenhouse gas emissions mainly from the burning of fossil fuels.

For the “climate change is a hoax” side please look at statements by the most famous and colourful denier Donald Trump and bear in mind that he thought researching the injecting of bleach could be a cure for covid-19.

You could also side with the Brazilian president who has allowed deforestation of the largest rainforest in the world at a rate of 3,500 square miles per year, which threatens both the climate and world biodiversity.

For other less well-known deniers, it’s very simple to look at the website “Before the flood” to see their top 10, where each person noted has received funding by global fossil fuel companies. This may have affected their judgement.

Finally, you may be encouraged by our future monarch, Prince William, who recently launched his Earthshot prize.

The prince said “positivity” had been missing from the climate debate, something his award could supply.

The Earthshot prize is really about harnessing that optimism and that urgency to find some of the world’s solutions to some of the greatest environmental problems.

Anyone could win, he explained, as he called for “amazing people” to create “brilliant innovative projects”. These, he said, could help save the planet. — Yours faithfully,

J Lacey

Hambleden

Misplaced confidence

Tony Hoskins does not need to be a scientist in order to know that science is about testing theories against real live observational data (Standard, October 30).

It also seems, in promoting his credentials, that he makes his living gaming the climate scare.

Science is not about unrepresentative snapshot observations made during the course of a non-scientific working life, extrapolated to the whole globe in order to support a belief that extreme weather events are caused by manmade carbon dioxide.

Climate has always changed but has had little to do with man. Even the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has stated that there is no evidence to support climate change as the cause of extreme weather events.

Indeed, regarding flooding, it reports that it has “low confidence” in any climate change impact regarding the frequency or severity of floods, going so far as to state it has “low confidence” in even the “sign” of any changes.

In other words, it is just as likely that climate change is making floods less frequent and less severe.

However, the results of flooding are probably more expensive now as the result of housebuilding on unsuitable sites, particularly flood planes and areas subject to landslip.

Failure to dredge rivers, as happened in Somerset in 2014, is also a contributing factor. — Yours faithfully,

M Reid

Shiplake

Bin problem being solved

Thank you to Steve Ludlow for highlighting the issue of the vandalised waste bin in Station Park, Henley (Standard, October 30).

The matter is indeed in hand. The replacement and/or refurbishment of many of the town centre bins is a priority for the town council and was discussed at the most recent town and community committee meeting.

A full report with recommendations and costings will be brought back to the committee for approval on November 24 and I have no doubt that the bin Steve highlighted will be among those under consideration. — Yours faithfully,

Sheridan Jacklin-Edward

Town clerk, Henley Town Council

Use the bus or lose it

I am writing about the new Henley town bus and the usage of it.

I have been using the bus when returning home from the town centre as I found I was okay walking down to Henley but found it a bit of a struggle when walking back due to a knee injury.

It would be a terrible shame if the bus was stopped due to a lack of passengers as most of those taking the bus would struggle to get into and out of town without the service.

As the Mayor Ken Arlett said at the official launch, if the bus is not used by more locals then the service could well be scrapped.

I would like to add that the drivers are very friendly and very helpful to those travelling.

I have a car and would use that when going into Henley but it is so nice to walk one way, which of course is downhill. I think use it or lose it might be a good slogan. — Yours faithfully,

John Williams

Greys Road, Henley

Nature will cheer us

Sir, — I have never read so much praise for anything as that of Edward Sierpowski for his tree fellers (Standard, October 16).

I hope that in time he might train the remains of his green scene into a hedgerow and perhaps add some hawthorn whips, beech etc and mix them with honeysuckle for scent.

In return, nature comes calling and his near neighbours will see and be pleased to have cause to smile on summer days to come.

Our river will continue to flow and Mother Nature will smile over our town, so green. — Yours faithfully,

Peter M Adams

Petersfield, Hants

Damp start to autumn

Sir, — I recorded 171mm (6.73in) of rainfall in October, with 674mm for the year to date.

This is the highest October rainfall I have ever recorded at Broadstreet Farm since I started keeping daily readings in 1988.

Also we had only eight days without rain in the month.

A very wet start indeed to the autumn. Luckily, September was quite dry and warm, enabling many farmers to get most of their winter crops sown. — Yours faithfully,

Mark Hatt

Broadstreet Farm. South Stoke Road, Woodcote