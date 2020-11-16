Nice commute: Nicolas Pierro, who cycles from his home in Pangbourne to work in Caversham, took these pictures during his ride on Wednesday last week. He says: “I usually leave about 7am and on a good day the sun is just about rising as I am rolling over the bridge at Whitchurch. When it’s cold, you can see how the River Thames is covered in mist and it can be spectacular. Then it’s down to Hardwick stables as they let the horses out and then up the hill from there and into the mud — it’s usually not too bad. There is a beautiful view of the Thames at the top. Then it’s on to Caversham via Mapledurham, coming out at The Warren and St Peter’s Church and over the Thames again to work. I work at a large garage in Caversham and we don’t expect to close during lockdown.”