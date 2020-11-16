Remembering despite lockdown

Sir, — I wanted to send you a picture of our remembrance service at the war memorial at Cookley Green on Sunday.

Lucy Austin officiated and she and I laid wreaths. David Orpwood came with his horse. Jenny and Peter Green organised the music. The recording of the Last Post was made specifically for the parish of Swyncombe by Charlie Clinton, son of Judy Clinton, a resident of Cookley Green. — Your faithfully,

Liz Longley

Chairman, Swyncombe Parish Council

Sir, — I would like to say a huge thank-you, on behalf of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, to the Mayor of Henley, Councillor Ken Arlett, the Mayor’s chaplain Rev Jeremy Tayler and especially everyone at the town hall for their hard work in putting together such a meaningful and well-organised Remembrance Sunday service.

I dare to say that with all the restrictions to cope with, this year could perhaps be voted one of the most moving ceremonies yet.

It was particularly gratifying to see our community out in numbers too, not wishing to miss marking with gratitude such an important date and all it stands for, wonderfully distanced and taking the opportunity to donate to the Poppy Appeal.

My family members listened to the live stream and were particularly taken with the ceremony as a whole, watching to the end the news reels and interviews, backed with music by the Aliquando Choir, all put together by Richard Pinches of Meadow Farm Studios and his team.

They are to be mightily congratulated, together with the town hall, for this genius idea. It made it possible for those in our community and further afield who are housebound or bedbound to feel part of this unique occasion.

One good thing that came from social distancing is that everyone got a clear view of proceedings. It is good to find a silver lining at times like this.

Once more, a heartfelt thank-you. — Your faithfully,

Anne Evans

Chairman, Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion

Sir, — Why did Henley Town Council not correctly cordon off the town square for the service of remembrance?

Those of us who chose to attend the service (observing social distancing guidelines and wearing face masks) were not able to sufficiently hear either the rector Rev Jeremy Tayler or the Mayor Ken Arlett due to the amout of traffic noise inflicted on the service by cars driving through Market Place.

A poor way to honour those who gave their todays for our tomorrows. — Yours faithfully,

Julia Cooke

Vicarage Road, Henley

Henley Town Council responds: “In Henley and across the nation, the advent of a second lockdown meant that our Remembrance Sunday was rather different this year. Instead of the traditional service, procession and afternoon reception in the town hall, we followed the latest government guidance by opting for a smaller-scale ceremony.

“One representative from each association was invited to lay a wreath at the town hall steps in timed slots. The service was streamed online and we publicised our revised plan in advance. Our aim was to ensure that people could safely pay their respects, even in these uncertain times.

“Given these altered arrangements, we closed the road in front of town hall steps and restricted traffic during prayers. We also used a public address system so that those attending could hear the service while following social distancing guidelines. We received a great deal of positive feedback from those who attended in person and remotely.

Although I am sorry to hear that your correspondent could not hear some of the service, I am pleased to say that the other feedback we have received was overwhelmingly positive. One resident commented that it was one of the most moving services they had ever attended. We look forward to resuming our traditional remembrance Sunday commemorations in the future.”

Editor — Henley Quakers were pleased to be invited to lay a wreath for peace at the remembrance service on Sunday.

We were given very clear instructions not to arrive until just before our allotted time (12.06pm) but unfortunately the ceremony had finished a lot earlier.

Fortunately, the Mayor was still present and he invited us to place our wreath on the steps alongside the others.

Your readers may be interested in a display that Henley Quakers have in the Henley library window — two panels on working for peace and two of Quaker thinking about sharing the Earth.

Again, it is unfortunate that because of lockdown the library had to close, so only half the display can be viewed from outside. — Yours faithfully,

Diana Barnett

Henley Friends Meeting