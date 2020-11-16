No golf in lockdown

Charity walker ready for challenge of winter weather
Monday, 16 November 2020
This was sunset at Henley Golf Club on the first day of the new lockdown.
Safe and healthy exercise for several hundred Henley residents denied for at least four weeks. — Yours faithfully,
Hugh Archibald
Greys Road, Henley
16 November 2020
