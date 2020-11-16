Monday, 16 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

No golf in lockdown

No golf in lockdown

This was sunset at Henley Golf Club on the first day of the new lockdown.

Safe and healthy exercise for several hundred Henley residents denied for at least four weeks. — Yours faithfully,

Hugh Archibald

Greys Road, Henley

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33