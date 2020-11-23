Sunrise at Shiplake

Scout groups coping well in face of virus challenge
SCOUT groups in the Henley area say they are ... [more]
Monday, 23 November 2020
Blood-red: this picture of the river at sunrise on Wednesday morning last week was taken at Shiplake College by headmaster Tyrone Howe. Katherine Green, the school’s director of external relations, says: “We are very lucky to get some beautiful sunrises and sunsets over the river but this one in particular was absolutely stunning and somewhat apt for Armistice Day.”
23 November 2020
More News:
Scout groups coping well in face of virus challenge
SCOUT groups in the Henley area say they are ... [more]
Village’s last surviving Second World War veteran marks Armistice Day
A SMALL ceremony was held in Wargrave to mark ... [more]
POLL: Have your say