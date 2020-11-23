What has happened to ‘my’ stone?

Harpsden Woods used to have a large (about 6in long) and beautiful stone embedded in one of the footpaths leading into the woods from Woodlands Road.

I think just less than half was showing above ground.

My partner and I often walk in this wood and we began to call it “Sheila’s stone” every time we passed.

To me it looked as if it could be part of an old terracotta pot. It had a matt finish in a beautiful terracotta colour.

We took special interest in this particular stone and stopped and looked at it every time we passed. Could it be a stone or a clay pot?

We decided it was a stone. We had read an article about different stones and it matched a picture of a gold sandstone.

The picture you see is of the hole that this stone used to be in. Where has it gone? It has disappeared. It is illegal to take anything that belongs to these woods.

Every time we pass we are sad to think that someone has taken it. The woods are also unhappy that Sheila’s stone has gone. This area is now covered in a deep layer of fallen leaves but by next spring the hole will be exposed again.

Do you think a miracle will happen and the stone will be put back into its original place? Who knows? The woods and l would feel happy again. — Yours faithfully,

Sheila Ferris

Shiplake