Monday, 30 November 2020

Berry beautiful

Berry beautiful

Bronwen Coussens, of Ancastle Green, Henley, took these pictures on Sunday during what she calls a “beautiful sunny walk”.

She adds: “The main picture shows sheep soaking up the autumn sunshine looking across the Hambleden Estate towards Remenham.

“The fungi this year have been stunning. This crimped Gill was on a fallen beech tree.

“The other picture shows autumn fruits... a hard winter ahead?”

