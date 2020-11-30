Berry beautiful

Pre-school in appeal for money to ensure survival
Bronwen Coussens, of Ancastle Green, Henley, took these pictures on Sunday during what she calls a “beautiful sunny walk”.
She adds: “The main picture shows sheep soaking up the autumn sunshine looking across the Hambleden Estate towards Remenham.
“The fungi this year have been stunning. This crimped Gill was on a fallen beech tree.
“The other picture shows autumn fruits... a hard winter ahead?”
