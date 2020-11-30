Magical and misty

Pre-school in appeal for money to ensure survival
THE pre-school in Wargrave is hoping to bounce ... [more]
Monday, 30 November 2020
“A magical, early Sunday morning walk,” says Amy Etherington.
“I took this photograph by Marsh lock looking towards Shiplake, the morning sun rising through the mist.
“I thought other readers might enjoy it too.”
30 November 2020
More News:
Pre-school in appeal for money to ensure survival
THE pre-school in Wargrave is hoping to bounce ... [more]
POLL: Have your say