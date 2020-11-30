Monday, 30 November 2020

I had a visit from ‘pink’ squirrel

Sir, — I, too, had a very “unusual” visitor to my garden a couple of weeks ago, namely a “pink” squirrel.

Apologies for the poor quality of the image, but it was taken from inside my conservatory and my dog was in the garden at the time, so I had to be quick. — Yours faithfully,

Joyce Marriott

Pyrton

