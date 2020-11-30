Please help take care of our future

I am writing to inform you about our tree planting project. We would like you and lots of other people around the world to plant a tree and make a difference.

Adults should inspire the next generation of kids and those kids need to start shining a light in the world now.

Firstly, we should think about those poor animals whose lives are being threatened. Think about the animals that are trying to escape horrible fires, some created by man, some by extreme heat.

Those fires are also burning trees that are the most skilled and strongest fighters in the war on climate change. We need to fight back with them as trees aren’t strong enough on their own and will be defeated.

We need to act now or in 11 years we will all be doomed.

Secondly, trees take in carbon dioxide and produce oxygen so if we cut them down then we will have no air to breathe.

In the UK only 13 per cent of the land is covered and in Europe 37 per cent of our beautiful land is covered.

Do you want your children and grandchildren to live their lives in a world of pollution?

Thirdly, what will happen if there were fewer trees than we have now? The land would get dry so farmers would move and that would cause overcrowding and spread disease and could cause a war.

In conclusion, we would like you to come to our tree planting ceremony in 2021. So plant a tree, raise money, shine a light, make a difference.

Our small school in Oxfordshire wants to make a big change. — Yours faithfully,

Aurelia Lowe

Stoke Row Primary School

I am writing to inform you about Stoke Row School’s tree planting project and encourage you and your readers to plant more trees to save our planet.

Most people don’t realise how serious climate change is. Did you know that we have 11 years until it’s too late and we can’t undo our damage to the environment?

This is my future and I do not want to live the rest of my life knowing that we could have prevented this. I do not want to know that we destroyed our world instead of saving it.

This is why I’m asking you to plant trees and help raise awareness about the serious situation that is climate change.

We are a small primary school and we were horrified to discover how damaged our environment is. That’s why we decided to act and to plant trees.

We’re raising awareness by making posters and writing in the village newsletter. We have also thought about ways to raise money, for example, making packets of seeds that people could plant.

A few days ago, we heard about the Wildlife Trust wanting to plant 50 million trees. We helped our planet by buying 15 trees from them to plant in our school as we need to be carbon neutral by 2050 if we want to save our planet.

Being carbon neutral means that there will be a lot less pollution, the icecaps won’t melt and everyone will be happier and healthier.

In conclusion, we would be very grateful if you could plant some trees or donate to Team Trees and to raise awareness about climate change as our planet is in grave danger. If we don’t act now, things will only get a lot worse. — Yours faithfully,

Eve Chater

Stoke Row Primary School