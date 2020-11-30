Your letters...

Preserving democracy

Sir — We wanted to share with our parishioners, neighbours and other local councils through your pages the letter we have felt necessary to send to the Prime Minister concerning the Government’s plans for the future of the planning system in England.

Hopefully it will encourage others, both local authorities and individuals, to do the same in order to preserve — and improve — local planning democracy for the benefit of everyone. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Rollason

Chairman, Binfield Heath Parish Council

“Dear Prime Minister,

You may recall your visit in 2005 to a small and newly constituted parish council in Binfield Heath, close to Henley. You had taken the time, as our MP, to address our annual meeting.

Those of us still on the council today, including the chairman and vice-chairman, clearly remember your message to us: ‘Never underestimate the importance of the voice of a parish council; never forget that you are the starting point of democracy, giving your parishioners a real say in the future of the village.

‘The work you do should not be underestimated as it maintains the hopes and concerns of the people who voted for you.’

Now we are exercising that voice, hoping to influence the outcome of your White Paper, the Future of Planning, so that it does indeed reflect the views of our parishioners.

We have read it, discussed it and answered the questions as clearly as we can, keeping in mind what people who live here have said to us.

We realise from the final paragraphs that as white, comfortably off and no longer actually young councillors, our views will not surprise the creators of this eloquently presented document and that we do not fit its target audience.

That is a reflection of the natural demographics in much of rural England and we are disappointed to find such a level of prejudice in a widely distributed government consultation.

The new planning scheme you propose does not reflect the needs of rural neighbourhoods such as ours. We are surrounded by agricultural farmland and woodland, most of which would not fit into any of your three new “zones”, although half the parish does lie within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is therefore “protected”.

We believe that farmland should be valued for food production as we approach Brexit, whether or not there is a “deal”.

A fourth “agricultural” zone would therefore seem essential. Areas suitable for “growth” or “renewal” would be hard to identify among a scattering of 300-odd houses.

Natural green spaces, characteristic of many English villages, do not fall under any of your new categories and would be prey to sporadic development.

We do not, in principle, support the proposal for a centralised, top-down, rule-based planning system for the country as a whole.

There are far too many precious differences in environment and historical building styles across our regions to bear a nationwide stamp of architectural approval.

And it goes without saying that you can set neither national codes nor standards by which to judge “beauty”. It is totally subjective, as are many aspects of building design.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has calculated that it is necessary to build 300,000 houses a year across England to meet housing need.

We believe that local districts should be asked to say how many they require over a period of time, showing how they have arrived at the figure.

People everywhere need houses they can afford. Tilting the balance of development towards the most unaffordable areas will not achieve this: it will simply result in more expensive houses being built in the South-East, whereas truly affordable houses are needed everywhere.

We agree that the existing planning process needs to change. It is cumbersome and lengthy and often does not result in development that pleases those who live close by.

We agree that people should have the opportunity to buy a home of their choice in the location they have selected. Once settled, people should be able to take part in the planning process that would alter their village, town or city.

At present, communities have little chance of influencing the outcome of applications or appeals for large developments financed by wealthy builders.

Making the planning system easier and faster for developers through the three-zone designation does not address this imbalance. Big building corporations have deep pockets and clever legal teams.

Neighbourhood plans should continue to make detailed proposals for parishes and towns and should carry weight in the planning process. We support the introduction of web-based mapping and digital planning tools, making for more easy consultation and faster decision-making.

Each community should be part of a planning system that decides where local houses should go and what they should look like.

If participation in the creation of each local plan is genuinely easy to understand and access then this would be a good first step, ensuring communities have a real input and can influence what happens to their own environment.

Conservation of open spaces is obviously important to us and many others who live in the countryside. For six years now we, together with four neighbouring parishes, have been asking Natural England for help to extend the Chilterns AONB boundary down to the River Thames to protect this important environment.

We have had little response and no results, only vague murmurings about the Glover Review and the possibility of national park status. We would welcome an update from the relevant department.

We continue to wish you well in your mighty endeavours at this extraordinary time and look forward to watching the outcome of the national planning consultation. — Yours etc.”

Ecological vandalism

Sir, — We were intrigued and quite taken with your front page story headlined “Wood you believe it?” (Standard, November 20).

We are outraged that a speculator was able to purchase the ancient woodlands described as near Neal’s Lane, close to Stoke Row, and then promote parcels of this national treasure to gullible people.

The Land Registry should have been informed. Who sold the woodland? Hands up please and explain why? We all need to know. We are disgusted.

In addition, the promotion of these small pockets of woodland by Barnard Marcus and Exclusive, both limited companies, is a complete and utter disgrace. The former is risking its reputation for the apparent meagre reward of barely £5,000. The latter is the “trading style” of a limited company formed only two months ago by a sole proprietor.

The seller is the sole proprietor and shareholder of a limited company that has had four registered offices since its incorporation less than two years ago.

Woodland like this is irreplaceable. It is not just the trees but the uncommon wild plants, birds and fungi that make up the overall majesty of these local gems.

These woods deserve far more protection than is currently afforded and should be for all of us to share and enjoy.

The people that have bought their tiny sections should be named. Unfortunately, as is the norm, most of them are not local. We also hope that the illegal tree feller is identified.

All in all, this represents cultural and ecological vandalism on a grotesque scale. We believe that the Chilterns should be made a national park to stop this nonsense once and for all. — Yours faithfully,

Vincent and Rosemary Ruane

Henley Road, Caversham

Protect our old woods

Sir, — Your article headlined “Wood you believe it?” was excellent and complemented by two outstanding letters from Ian Chantry and Peter Boros, the latter highlighting particularly egregious conduct on the part of South Oxfordshire District Council and Taylor Wimpey, which would have all gone through on the nod had not the public intervened.

If anyone had suggested 20 years ago that there would be houses at Thames Farm, they would have been laughed at.

Building houses on woodland between Peppard and Stoke Row might currently seem extremely unlikely, if not preposterous, but never say never.

Planning is a byzantine world and can be made to mean anything that developers, the local planning authority and local government want it to be.

Also, as the shambles at Thames Farm demonstrates, we should not assume that the interests of the district council, its planners and our elected representatives are necessarily aligned with our interests as residents, taxpayers and their electors.

Add to that the machinations of Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick and his friends to create some sort of planning free-for-all and anything is possible — maybe not now but in times to come.

The need for public vigilance and action to combat the sort of things that Mr Boros and your lead article highlighted has never been greater. — Yours faithfully,

Michael Roberts

Green Lane, Binfield Heath

Being treated like donkeys

Lockdown to save Christmas. The logic is astounding and so blinkered.

After December 2 families will be able to prepare to meet for five days at Christmas. Hooray!

Not so fast. The Government is working on the tier restrictions that will apply. These include travel restrictions and areas into and out of which people will be able to leave.

Wales is threatening to lockdown for Christmas.

Let me refresh a lot of memories here of our own particular predicament with the many and varied letters and articles written by our locals about the inability of their children to live in the area they grew up in due to the affordability of housing.

My family is spread far and wide. So are those of my immediate neighbours. So are many of the children of people I have worked with.

So with travel restrictions looming, how can many of these families get together in the way they did on previous occasions, whether Christmas, Easter, birthdays, anniversaries or even funerals?

And then there is the suggestion that we will be locked down again for January. Carol McGiffin said it was “like dangling a mouldy carrot in front of a starving donkey”.

I can’t help comparing this erratic political methodology to a learner driver on their first time behind the wheel, lurching forward, stop-starting their way erratically down the road in a mixture of dread and humour from onlookers.

It troubles me that our politicos use limited data to bolster large agendas. (Anyone shouting “dodgy dossier” right now?).

We find that SAGE and similar advisors have used less data than a school pupil starting their first day in maths to generate graphs, reports and projections that have been so wildly inaccurate that all they do is sow doubt, confusion and anger. All this to control 66.6 million people.

Hee-haw! Hee-haw!

Be sensible. Stay safe and well. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Henley

Are we really at fault?

Sir, — It was with great disappointment when I read the letters pages over the last couple of weeks and failed to find our local Extinction Rebellion representatives distancing themselves from the appalling hijacking of Remembrance Day at the cenotaph by XR.

With the other ridiculous stunts pulled by these extremists, such as trying to suppress the press or glueing their breasts to roads, it has become apparent that many are intent on demonstrating that their actions are reprehensible and despicable.

I have no doubt that there is climate change. The evidence clearly shows that the climate has constantly changed since the birth of this planet.

What is less clear is how much impact man has actually had on that change. It is not particularly surprising that people are having doubts in the claims made by a sector with a poor history of getting things right.

In the early Eighties we were told that we would pass the point of no return by 1990 and low-lying areas would be gone to sea levels rising by 2000.

As each supposed point was reached, without the predictions coming true, the dates get advanced another decade, the predictions fail again, the dates are again advanced. After a while it is fair to lose faith in such claims.

Other factors have also added to the doubts on the claims made by the alarmists. The University of East Anglia climate data-fixing debacle, for instance.

Then we also have the effect of solar cycles, where the sun itself goes through stages of increased and decreased solar radiation which cause global temperature change.

Or volcanic actions that can emit vast quantities of dust into the atmosphere, shielding the planet from solar rays and causing temperature declines.

Maybe even releasing vast quantities of CO2 into the atmosphere that dwarf human influence on said levels.

No amount of legislation and taxation will stop either of these massive influences.

Finally, I have a question that has been bugging me for a while now: While I am all for making the air cleaner, I am wondering about the sense behind vast amounts of wind turbines.

How do these machines bypass the laws of thermodynamics? The first law states that “when energy passes into or out of a system (as work, heat, or matter) the system’s internal energy changes in accord with the law of conservation of energy”. How do these wind turbines take energy out of the wind without taking energy out of the wind?

That wind is crucial to various biological processes (seed or pollen disbursement, for example). Does that not mean the turbines also affect the environment detrimentally? — Yours faithfully,

Simon Brickhill

Goring Heath

Unfair and unacceptable

Sir — I feel sure I speak for many people when I say how much I object to the principle of the less well off members of the community providing any kind of subsidy to those who can afford to own an electric car.

Why, in any case, should anybody have to underwrite the cost of parking and refuelling someone else’s vehicle? It’s totally unfair and unacceptable. — Yours faithfully

June Romans

Cromwell Road, Henley

Contrary statements

Sir, — Following the circulation of a poster comparing his claim for expenses over the past 10 years totalling £1.3million with his voting against free school meals in October half-term, our MP John Howell found time in the midst of the pandemic to write to town and parish councils explaining that “80 to 85 per cent of the sum quoted is the allocation to pay my staff”.

He continued: “It has always been my strong belief that how we care for those most in need is a mark of a civilised society and I fully support a system which looks after those who cannot look after themselves.”

Who could disagree with that, apart from the same MP who also said it was down to parents to feed their offspring (Standard, October 30).

And if that was not enough, Mr Howell felt so threatened by the poster that he referred the matter to the Thames Valley Police and the parliamentary security authorities. — Yours faithfully,

Rob Jones

Manor Road, Goring

John Howell MP responds: “I thank the writer for making my point that 80 to 85 per cent of my budget is for staff remuneration.

“On welfare support, what we have offered is much more than the vouchers for food proposed and includes looking after vulnerable people more comprehensively.

“There is concern about the growing level of abuse against politicians and we have been advised to refer it to the police.”

The end was inevitable

It had become evident that in the foreseeable future there was no possibility of a large group, such as Nottakwire, being able to sing together in the usual venue, Sonning Common village hall.

Therefore we were forced to make the decision that it was no longer viable to run the village community choir that we started, established, directed and organised for the past 10 years.

We felt strongly that it was unkind and unfair to keep our 78 members hanging on in the hope that sometime soon they would be able to meet again.

Our inept and disingenuous government has failed to offer clarity and unambiguous guidance, which (had it been forthcoming) would have allowed business owners and volunteers like ourselves the necessary timelines and “permissions” required, for forward planning and income generation, in order to continue with confidence.

It seems highly unlikely in the current circumstances that our members, who are mostly elderly, would feel comfortable meeting as we did before.

Therefore, realistically, we also anticipated a drop in membership as a result of people’s health concerns. This factor alone would change the group dynamic to the extent that we would not be in a position to merely just “pick up” from where we were suddenly forced to stop in early March.

An appeal to John Howell MP, mentioning Nottakwire specifically, to vote against the parliamentary extension to the Coronavirus Act 2020 was unsuccessful and much soul searching on our part furnished no alternative answer to cancelling the group.

By the time there is any chance for a group of this kind to return, Elaine, our conductor, will be 89 years old and I will be 78.

Both of us (and a number of our members and assistants also) have dedicated 10 years of our lives to Nottakwire and the intervening months, with all they have brought, have impacted on us all to the extent that we no longer have the physical, mental and/or emotional stamina to operate at the level we deem necessary to run the group successfully and with the energy required.

Bearing in mind all the above, we felt obliged to “come clean” and inform the membership of our decision.

Our aim and hope is that we will be able at some point, perhaps next year, to pick up the reins again with our much smaller Notts Group of singers.

Whether and when that will be possible seems, at this moment in time, to be in the lap of the gods. — Yours faithfully,

Margaret Moola and Elaine Williams

Sonning Common

Wonderful library staff

Editor, — As an avid reader, I wish to thank the Henley library staff for the wonderful way they are helping their readers during this difficult time.

I was intrigued to receive an email from the team, asking me about my interests, favourite authors and hobbies.

Of course, I replied, and was then delighted to find they had kindly selected a number of books that matched my interests and which were packaged and ready for me to simply collect from the library.

What an amazing library team, so thoughtful in ensuring we can all keep reading. — Yours faithfully,

Roger Dyer

Hamilton Avenue, Henley

Relative to be proud of

Sir, — Thank you for the most interesting Diary article on Colonel T W Pragnell (Standard, November 20). He was my uncle, although I never met him.

It is sad that his uniform and regalia should end up in a public auction. It would have been better for them to have been donated to a military collection or museum.

All praise must be given to Dawsons, the auctioneers, for their immaculate research into the life and achievements of Col Pragnell.

I can only hope that his descendants, who must be very proud of him, manage to achieve something in their lives that would perhaps make the Col equally proud of them should their life stories eventually be told in the Henley Standard. — Yours faithfully,

Sheila Wickenden

Henley

Santa’s not in lockdown

A topical poem for you. — Yours faithfully,

Wendy Huntley

Marlow Road, Henley

Oh dear, what happens if Santa’s in lockdown, they cry?

Does this mean his reindeers and sleigh can’t fly?

Across the countries and into our towns

Oh dear, what happens if Santa’s in lockdown?

He won’t deliver our gifts and toys

To all the really good girls and boys

Don’t worry, I cry, he won’t be in lockdown

He lives in a country far away from our town

A cottage so far from people it seems

To make sure all the children fulfil all their dreams

He lives in a place surrounded with snow

So the virus has simply nowhere to go

He has lots of hand gel and he’ll wear a mask

So he can complete this important task

So rest assured he will bring you your toys

So please try hard to be good girls and boys.

Keep your letters short

Sir, — Do readers compete to have the longest letter published? I am sure most people will get bored and move on after wading through one column. Please keep them short! — Yours faithfully,

Stephanie Clarke

Richmond Road, Caversham