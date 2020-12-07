Rural beauty

Monday, 07 December 2020
David Lamming, from Fingest, took this picture while out walking nearby
Stalemate over cash to fund Bloom bid
NEGOTIATIONS over the funding for Goring’s entry ... [more]
Police called to playground
POLICE visited the playground at Bourdillon Field ... [more]
Valuable help
MOST users felt supported by Goring’s emergency ... [more]
Street work
IMPROVEMENTS to the road surface in Station Road, ... [more]
Marina cafe given 0 stars in food hygiene inspection
Meadow becomes town green
Councillor opposes his next-door neighbour’s extension plan while his partner is proposing one too (only much bigger)
Pubs 'sacrificed' to control virus
Anti-air pollution campaign banner torn down again
Royal regatta set to return but with fewer spectators
Return to the water
Grassroots football to resume
Garage puts its name on village side
Shaw adds club’s homegrown award to roll of honour
Jools back at Stonor
Debbie’s in panto
Christmas window competition winner revealed
I just nudged the door ajar for women like me
Feast for eyes and ears in anniversary season
POLL: Have your say
Should electric car drivers be allowed free parking?
vote!
