Thanks for fairy lights

It is great to see the Christmas fairy lights have been installed and switched on in Market Place, Henley, and at the entrances to the town in Northfield End, adjacent to Red Lion Lawn/
Henley Bridge and at Station Park, where I live.

Many thanks to the town council for putting lights in the copper beech tree on Station Park.

The display is quite dazzling and will cheer everyone up in these challenging times. It is much appreciated. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

