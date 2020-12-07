How village looked 100 years ago

Sir, — In view of all the pending developments in and around Shiplake, I thought the current residents might like to see how Station Road looked circa 1917.

In fact, when we moved to Station Road in 1964, it looked just the same except the road was made up and a pavement had been built on the left hand side.

The second photograph shows the name of the person from whom I bought the photograph when he had an exhibition of old Shiplake photographs at the Memorial Hall. — Yours faithfully,

Janet Bevan-Thomas

Melton, Woodbridge, Suffolk