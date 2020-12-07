Your letters...

We need that weight limit

Sir, — Banning 40-tonne heavy goods vehicles from using Henley as a through route would be a brilliant start to restoring it as an attractive market town.

Our successful petition, now with more than 2,000 signatures, has often been queried by those who think HGVs just would not use Henley as a through route.

So I have been out to the Wallingford roundabouts, Crowmarsh and Winterbrook, to do my own analysis.

My observations are that there are two favoured routes enabled by the Wallingford road systems and they are Didcot to Henley and Oxford to Reading.

Last week in the House of Commons a comment was made about the need to upgrade the A34 south of Oxford, an accident-prone stretch with many hold-ups, because HGVs were leaving it at Didcot to proceed south and probably to Henley.

I have also been advised that many travel through at night, keeping awake residents living close to the road.

I am now convinced this traffic does affect Henley.

We need a 7.5-tonne weight limit to protect us, our town and lives.

So, I urge you, please sign the petition and support the campaign by:

1. Logging on to https://www.change.org/p/

oxfordshire-county-council-traffic-regulation-order-to-ban-hgvs-in-henley

2. If you would prefer to sign in person, please call us on 07774 962888 and we will provide a hard copy petition for signature through your letterbox. –—Yours faithfully,

David Dickie

Clean Air for Henley, St Katherine’s Road, Henley

Can’t blame hauliers

Sir, — While I have every sympathy with the residents of Henley whose homes and lives are continually under threat from HGV traffic, it’s worth noting the fact that most vehicles which pass through Henley do so because the journey is both shorter and quicker than the alternatives.

For example, travelling from Didcot to Maidenhead, there are three options (based on the RAC route planner):

1. A4130 via Henley — 26 miles and 46 minutes.

2. A34/M4 via Reading — 45 miles and 56 minutes.

3. M40/A404 via Watlington — 37 miles and 56 minutes.

Consequently, it’s difficult to criticise either the hauliers or the sat-nav for taking the route using the A4130 through Henley.

It’s not a rat-run or cut-through, but simply the most economical in both time and distance.

However, as most people are aware, the only legal action to prevent this is by having a 7.5-tonne weight limit for vehicles passing directly through Henley, thereby restricting their entry and in addition imposing a similar weight restriction on Henley Bridge.

Unfortunately, Henley Town Council has only a consultative role in this process so it must gather considerable further support for this solution from the relevant highway authorities and, if it has not already done so, should also seek the active involvement of John Howell, the local MP. — Yours faithfully,

Michael Dudley

Remenham Lane, Henley

Lorries ban won’t work

Editor, — I have read with interest the letters and articles regarding the ongoing debate on HGVs passing through Henley and surrounding villages.

I manage a business in one of those villages and we have HGVs deliver and collect from us on a daily basis.

I am interested to know how the system will work effectively as any local restriction will make local enterprises less efficient and less cost-effective while making Henley less attractive to new businesses.

Could someone please explain how automatic number plate recognition cameras will work in practice? A speed camera can identify the crime and the perpetrator simultaneously.

How will the proposed cameras identify vehicles that do or do not have reason and/or permission to enter the area?

If they can, how will those hauliers know this permission is required? Will they need to register for it?

Hauliers that come to us often have many vehicles in their fleet and sometimes will only have a few hours’ notification of a delivery or collection from us while on route.

If the cameras can’t identify HGVs without a reason to access Henley, will there need to be a “follow-up” system to make the checks? Who would do this and who would pay for it?

This could either be a bureaucratic nightmare for all concerned, adding to all our transport costs, or an expensive “white elephant” of a monitoring system that makes no difference.

As much as I commiserate with those living close to the main road, we all have to accept that HGVs are a necessary part of an evolved transport infrastructure.

Nobody is going to thank us for pushing more HGV traffic through other towns and villages within the county and beyond, in particular those on the B481, Caversham to Nettlebed road.

We’re all in this together, whether we like it or not.

Improving our transport systems nationally is the answer rather than as divided communities taking a unilateral, “Nimby” approach.

This issue is inextricably linked to the lack of crossings over the Thames.

A new crossing near Reading, with a well- thought out supporting road network could improve the situation for many communities, including Henley, and we would be better served by lending our support to this. — Yours faithfully,

Philip Day

Bix

Planning for electric cars

Editor, — It was good to read that Paul Harrison, the Conservative candidate for Henley at next year’s Oxfordshire County Council elections, wants to encourage more people to use electric vehicles to help ease the town’s air quality problem but that this required new infrastructure (Standard, November 27).

The Government’s recent announcement about banning sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030 means the need for suitable infrastructure by then is essential.

Mr Harrison is quite right in his focus but there is more than just air quality to consider.

We estimate Henley’s residents have approximately 6,500 cars, including those company owned and/or leased, without counting residents’ vans.

If all these cars were to be substituted in 2030 by pure battery vehicles then there would be an emission saving of about 15 per cent of the town’s total footprint, excluding sources such as air travel.

Another comment by Mr Harrison was that “similar to when you charge your phone and put it on a charging pad… new ideas are needed”.

This is called induction charging but implementing it will take time — the first electric vehicle (a Volkswagen) capable of induction charging is not due to be launched until next year or beyond.

Like all innovations, this will take time to gather pace and have a big impact — but until then charging cables will still be required.

To enable us to determine the infrastructure requirements, members of Henley Town Council’s climate emergency working group are surveying the streets to establish how many homes do not have off-street parking and thus will require publicly owned charging points.

As an example, in the central area of Henley, we have calculated that more than 40 per cent of homes do not have off-street parking.

When the new rules banning the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles come into force, if there is insufficient infrastructure, there is a health and safety risk with charging cables trailing across the pavement — there are examples of this practice already in Henley.

But probably more importantly, there is also a risk of a social divide — the homes tend to be smaller and may often be split into flats and often have double yellow lines on the road in front.

We have to plan for this infrastructure years in advance. Leaving it to 2030, when the law changes, will mean we will fail our residents and they would be right to complain loudly and strongly. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Hoskins

Chair, Henley Town Council’s climate emergency working group

Be greener, developers

Sir, — Noting the huge housing developments around Wallingford and Benson, I’m wondering why there’s no sign of solar panels and all the houses seem to be heated by gas boilers.

Fitting air source/ground source heating and solar energy generation at the time of building is far cheaper than trying to retro-fit the existing housing stock.

These developers have totally failed to embrace the new technology, to the detriment of their buyers and the wider environment.

Any developer care to defend their position on still building with polluting, out-dated energy systems? — Yours faithfully,

Tony Way

Homes for local families

To give them credit, the Liberal Democrat and Green councillors running South Oxfordshire District Council have at least been consistent in claiming they can reverse the draft local plan and still protect South Oxfordshire from unco-ordinated, speculative development. But, sadly, since they first made these claims in the local election campaign in 2018, they have been peddling a lie.

They have been told repeatedly by their own planning officers and the greatest legal minds in the country that neither of those claims is true.

But they have insisted on pressing on with fruitless attempts to spike the local plan, spending a small fortune in residents’ money in the process and offering no alternative.

The draft plan is the culmination of years of technical work and thoughtful, passionate debate (including, at times, fierce argument) under the previous Conservative administration.

But if and when the document is adopted by the council in the next few weeks, there won’t be a sense of triumph in the Conservative group.

We won’t celebrate either the need to build thousands of houses in our beautiful rural district or the liberal waste of time and money on the part of the Lib-Dems and Greens.

But we shall feel a sense of relief that South Oxfordshire is on track to provide the homes that local families need.

We shall commit ourselves to push for the infrastructure that will make new communities work and we shall continue to lobby government for planning strategies that protect districts like this and for building regulations that preserve our natural environment. — Yours faithfully.

Councillor Caroline Newton (Conservative)

Haseley Brook ward, South Oxfordshire District Council, Britwell Salome

Simply too many people

Sir, — Lots of words have been both written and spoken about the sixth mass extinction.

There is one species that is not showing any signs of declining numbers. In fact, just the opposite.

In 1970 the world’s human population passed 3.7 billion (worldometers.info), taking tens of thousands of years to reach this figure. In August 2020, the world’s human population passed 7.8 billion.

To house this huge increase required destroying an area of the natural world equivalent of more than 450 cities the size of London.

Vast new areas of the natural world have also been destroyed for agriculture to grow the food needed.

The extent of land grab from nature was graphically displayed in the television series Earth from Space (episode 4, Changing Planet) using time-lapse photographs taken from satellites over decades.

On September 10, 2020, the Living Planet Report from the World Wide Fund for Nature shows that, globally, the average population size of mammals, fish, birds, reptiles and amphibians has declined by 68 per cent since 1970, an infinitesimally small geological time period.

This appalling global wildlife destruction is the unquestionable consequence of housing, feeding and servicing the addition of 4.1 billion humans to this finite planet in the very short time period of just 50 years. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Chandler

Lea Road, Sonning Common

UK has lost the market

Sir, — In my efforts to save the planet and my wallet, I am being frustrated by UK.PLC in that it fails to produce the solar/wind and electronic components that I need to go green.

Ninety-five per cent of my shopping list has a carbon footprint of 8,000 sea miles, takes six weeks to arrive via the Suez Canal, does not comply with UK technical safety or advertising standards and has dubious guarantees as to quality or even what is included in the purchase.

My personal policy of buying British means I cannot acquire what I need without buying Chinese and yet the UK is supposed to be leading the charge in climate change and green energy resourcing by 2030.

Why do we allow a foreign country to have the UK by the short and curlies over both supply and prices, now quickly rising as they have cornered the market?

To quote Private Fraser: “We are all doomed!” — Yours faithfully,

Dirk Jones

Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

It’s good to plant trees

Sir — I was heartened to read about Stoke Row Primary School’s programme of tree planting and would like to thank Aurelia Lowe and Eve Chater for bringing it to our attention with their letters (Standard, November 27).

I hope that their action will provide an example to other schools, and people living in the area, of positive action that can be taken to reduce the impact that we are having on our planet.

I would like to pledge the support of Greener Henley to Stoke Row Primary School and to other schools in the area in their efforts to combat climate change. — Yours faithfully,

Patrick Fleming

Greener Henley

My reasons to appeal

Sir, — Your headline on the story about my art studio (Standard, November 27) was misleading as I have appealed the decision by South Oxfordshire District Council to refuse retrospective planning permission, so at this stage there is no requirement for the building to be removed.

You reported that the council launched an investigation in June last year and ordered me to submit a retrospective planning application, which I understand was based on information from the council, yet I am only aware of an email in November last year where the head of planning said that he was putting the matter in the hands of his enforcement team.

He certainly did not provide any opportunity for discussion or make any helpful suggestions as to how we could resolve the planning situation.

The council has granted planning permission on three occasions for an art studio on this land, the first being for the re-use of an existing building and the other two comprising new-build structures.

It has not provided any justification why the first three proposals were acceptable but the building as built is not. At no time was I told by planning officers to stop work on the building.

The planning officers, enforcement officer, building control officers and neighbours waited until the building had been completed in November 2019 before any issues were raised.

Why were no issues raised during the construction phase? Planning officers actually stood in the basement area when the building was being constructed and they did not raise any concerns about this not being in accordance with the approved drawings.

The council also received regular written updates and photographs showing them what was being constructed.

The planning inspector at the appeal will be asked to consider all these issues.

The eco green oak design is basically the same as approved (with storm porch) except the footprint is eight per cent bigger.

The ridge height is exactly as per the planning consent, the only difference being that I did exceed the footprint by eight per cent of which the council was aware.

As for the basement, where the main art studio is, it should not affect the planning decision as it is underground.

The studio cannot be seen by any neighbours and is a good 300-plus yards to the nearest neighbour.

The Grand Designs-style glass cube I got permission for was also opposed by neighbours. Are we saying that a glass cube in the middle of a field is more acceptable to the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty?

At great expense and six months later, I gave my neighbours and the council a new proposal to consider a new eco green oak building to comply with neighbours’ wishes.

I have never had a comment or visit from any of these people.

I say let the inspector decide — Yours faithfully,

Clive Hemsley

Hart Street, Henley

Need to stop rat’s paradise

Sir, — When James Cagney mouthed “You dirty rat” (Taxi, 1931) or Jack Nicholson accusingly sniffed “I smell a rat” (The Departed, 2006), they were not talking about local politicians.

However, their words are appropriate to the present booming national rat population, which is estimated by experts at 150 million and has increased by 30 million during lockdown.

Our mischief of rats now means that each person in the UK “owns” at least 2.2 rats. Furthermore, it is said that each of us is only ever 6ft away from a “dirty rat”.

I just hope my new “friends” do not read this letter inadvertently and book in for Christmas revenge.

With so many workers now home-working and shops, pubs and restaurants closed for long periods, empty premises are giving rats more chance to find new places to shelter and breed.

Poor waste management practices and careless disposal of waste and food in cities and towns is making them a rat’s paradise — and Henley is no exception.

Couple this with the present covid pandemic and I am blowing the whistle on Henley’s poor waste management practices for pubs, restaurants and retail generally.

I will definitively state that Henley’s present waste management practices require urgent review to make them covid-secure and pest-proof, ready for the post-covid world of mid-2021.

I am currently urging Henley Town Council to set up a focused safe waste working group, which would produce a state-of-the-art scheme by mid-year:

• No waste on our streets and roads.

• The cleanest town in the Thames Valley and Oxfordshire.

• A mutually beneficial partnership with a single contractor to build small business waste storage areas and clear the town daily to a defined schedule.

• Make business waste collection fees part of business rates or paid by Henley Town Council using the Community Infrastructure Levy monies.

• Have businesses signed up to a code of conduct for employee training, customer service and safe working practices, including waste disposal.

As a result, Henley could be sincerely promoted as the safest destination in the Thames Valley and Oxfordshire and make a huge contribution to relaunching the town as a must-visit tourist destination.

In other words, make Henley a town bursting with civic pride and a prosperous community again.

It would have real economic benefits for Henley businesses and show they are valued and we, the people, would belong to a safe, dynamic and enlightened town fit for the future.

Now that really would be a worthy and all-embracing 2021 target as we rise phoenix-like from the covid ashes. — Yours faithfully,

Barry Wood

Stoke Row Road, Peppard

Time for reflection

Sir, — Henley MP John Howell says he is concerned by the “growing level of abuse against politicians” in order to justify reporting the recent poster campaign to Thames Valley Police (Standard, November 27).

The posters, however, highlight the twin facts that he has claimed £1.3 million in expenses in the past 10 years and that he voted against free school meals for those in need.

If Mr Howell considers highlighting facts about his own actions to be abuse, perhaps he should reflect on those actions.

While he is at it, he might also consider defending his constituents’ democratic right to hold elected officials to account rather than wasting parish council and police time trying to quash it. — Yours faithfully,

Dr Bill Pollard

Ancastle Green, Henley

Please help small pubs

Sir, — Through your columns, may I ask Brakspear what plans it has to support the many small pubs under its wing which will be in serious financial difficulty because of the Government’s tier 2 regulations, which started this week?

Many smaller pubs rely principally on the sale of alcohol to make their businesses viable.

I have heard that they have had their rents reduced but that is simply not enough for the smaller establishments.

Is Brakspear going to leave them to wrestle with the new regulations or directly engage with supportive measures at this very difficult time?

Come on, Brakspear, show that you’re a cut above the rest, not only in beer. You have an obligation to the community, having made a profitable business out of the community for decades.

The Brakspear name, on which you trade, has been a major part of this town for generations. — Yours faithfully,

Jonathan Barter

Vicarage Road, Henley

Culture of dependency

Sir, — Rob Jones takes John Howell to task for saying “it is down to parents to feed their offspring” (Standard, November 27).

Clearly, there are families where external circumstances have resulted in extreme financial strain, especially at this time, and extra support where there are children is rightly provided.

However, this is far from being the whole picture. My maternal grandmother had to look after three children when her husband, a private in the Royal Marines, was wounded and captured in the early months of the Great War. Her degree of poverty is hardly known today.

There were no free school meals at that time, no food banks and no special state support.

She was advised to seek help from a local charity and with great reluctance did so.

Two members of the committee arrived, inspected the small house and informed my grandmother that she would receive nothing until she had sold a piano which she had inherited. Without a word, they were shown to the door.

At no point during this awful period did the children go to school or to bed hungry. Their mother knew how to buy and prepare cheap but nutritious basic foods, such as vegetables and porridge.

One child was sent to the bakers just before midday each Saturday to purchase reduced price bread that could not be kept over for Monday.

The three children grew up to be healthy adults.

My grandmother represented very many in her basic situation. They knew what they had to do, knew how to do it and kept their self-respect. (The front doorstep was religiously polished with Red Cardinal every Monday morning.)

Even with the standard state support that is now rightly available, we are told that huge numbers of children are going hungry. In many cases, I suggest that a close look should be taken at how the available money is spent and at the culinary abilities of the parent(s).

Advice and instruction, as appropriate, should then be sympathetically offered with the immediate financial support and a follow-up arranged.

As things stand, we are rapidly developing a national culture of irresponsibility, dependency and victimhood in this area, with the problems being solved by others without question. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Water pipes, winter tips

Sir, — I was considerably alarmed recently to discover that Thames Water will not come out to customers in the event of a burst pipe in their house.

The usual practice in such circumstances is to close your internal stop valve so as to eventually stop the flow of water from your tanks into your house.

I say “eventually” as usually tanks have to empty before the leaking water stops flowing.

Not being able to turn off the water as your ISV is jammed could result in the possible destruction of the house.

I have yet to ascertain the policy of insurance companies as they might say that the homeowner, having not properly prepared the house for winter, has only themselves to blame for the accident and that, consequently, there is no cover.

Many people do not check their ISV regularly and this is a big mistake. You should ask your plumber once a year to do this so that you can, if necessary, stop the water flowing into your house. People should also ask their plumber to carry out this check before the weather gets too cold.

It might also be advisable to fit a second stop valve at the outlet from the tank so that the water in the tank can similarly be immediately arrested. My criticism of Thames Water is that they have not made this matter clear to homeowners so I have made clear to them that it would be a good idea to do so. — Yours faithfully,

Anthony Wright

Harpsden

A spokesman for Thames Water responded: “Thames Water is responsible for the condition and upkeep of mains pipes, which carry water around the region, and the ‘communication pipe’, which links the water supply pipe for a property to our water main.

“We carry out regular maintenance and repairs where they’re needed, including a comprehensive programme of work to reduce the number of leaks and bursts by replacing old mains in poor condition.

“The water supply pipe that runs from the boundary of a property into the home is, and always has been, the responsibility of the customer, along with all internal pipes and fittings.

“During this time of year, when temperatures start to drop, it’s important to ensure your home is prepared for winter to protect water pipes from damage. Really chilly spells of weather can cause pipes to burst, with as many as 70 per cent of these leaks happening inside the home.

“Among the steps you can take to protect your home include insulating water pipes with a foam tube called lagging, locating and knowing how to operate the stop tap and ensuring boilers are regularly serviced.

“For more information, visit www.thameswater.co.uk/help/home-improvements/prepare-your-home-for-winter”

Helping those in isolation

Sir, — Imagine yourself with little or no sight and consider how this might affect your experience of the pandemic.

Like others, you cannot go out or have visitors, but neither can you watch TV or read a book, or try to learn something new which requires reading. If notices come through your door about food deliveries or community help, you cannot read them.

In “normal” times, the Oxfordshire Association for the Blind provides home visits and social clubs, which are now suspended, so we are addressing the question of isolation and its potential effect on mental health through a telephone befriending service.

We have contacted all our clients to offer a regular phone call and many have been glad to accept.

Through your pages, may we now invite any blind or partially sighted person in Oxfordshire who would appreciate a regular or occasional call from a member of our team, to call our helpline, 01865 725595.

Furthermore, we especially want to make sure that no-one with a visual impairment finds themselves totally alone at Christmas and our “Christmas presence” is the offer of a phone call on Christmas Day, just for a chat or to hear someone say “Happy Christmas”.

There are many other ways that we may be able to help visually impaired people, so we ask them not to hesitate to call our helpline.

We also welcome calls from anyone who would like to support this work by joining our volunteering team or making a donation. There’s more information at www.oxeyes.org.uk — Yours faithfully,

Helen Roseblade

Director, Oxfordshire Association for the Blind

Sorry, folks, party’s off

Sir, — It is with regret that the Mayor of Henley’s Christmas party for the over-65s has had to be cancelled this year.

The town hall staff and myself have looked into many ways we could safely organise the event but, alas, with government guidelines changing frequently this has become an impossibility.

With a covid-19 vaccine becoming available imminently and the over-65s being top of the list for it, we think that it may be possible to hold an event in the town hall during April.

Perhaps an Easter tea party? An event to work on over the coming months.

While writing, I would like to thank Higgs Group, publisher of the Henley Standard, for once again sponsoring the Mayor’s Christmas card competition.

There were more than 200 entries from the majority of the local primary schools and a Henley Standard reporter was present to see the winning cards being chosen. Congratulations to all of them. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Ken Arlett

Mayor of Henley

Thank you, Waitrose

Many Brits know about the American tradition of Thanksgiving that is on the last Thursday of November.

The must-have on the dinner table is turkey accompanied by other traditional foods. I had invited friends in my bubble for Thanksgiving dinner, so ordered online a turkey crown from Waitrose in Henley well in advance.

The day before Thanksgiving at the arranged collection time, no turkey could be found in the store.

After waiting for 45 minutes, I started to lose faith in Waitrose. I was about to go home turkey-less, trying to think of a plan B, when the sweet young woman from the front counter came rushing out with a frozen turkey crown.

“Will this do? It’s the only one,” she said.

Waitrose apologised profusely and gave me the turkey with compliments and said to choose a bottle of wine, which I did — a good one.

I was very relieved and grateful for the efforts of all the staff, especially the managers. They rescued Thanksgiving.

The staff in our local Waitrose are always helpful but this was above and beyond the call of duty. — Yours faithfully,

Sharon Yamamoto White

Henley

Beacon of joy in Big Apple

I watched the monster of a Christmas tree being manoeuvred into place at the Rockefeller Centre in New York three weeks ago and wondered if we would be having our own this year.

I was overjoyed to see our tree being installed a short while later.

And what a beauty — perfect shape and lovely proportions.

It fills the heart to know some decisions have remained sensible.

All we need now is a regular troupe, or three in rotation, of carol singers in front of it to lift our spirits with some good traditional tunes.

Be well, stay safe and take care of each other. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Henley

Can’t wait for spring

Will you please print a Christmas message from the cooks and helpers at Peppard Lunch Club?

Merry Christmas and a happy New Year to all our members. Hope we can all get together again in the spring.

Thank you — Yours faithfully,

Betty Butler

Importance of rainbows

Sir, — With so many of our windows still festooned with rainbows in support of our NHS and key workers, I got to thinking that there are actually two definitions of “rainbow”:

a. An arch of colours formed in the sky by reflection (Oxford Dictionary).

b. God’s sign that he has made a contract that never again will there be a flood to lay waste the entire earth (Genisis 9-12/14).

With this in mind, I submit the following thoughts:

If you see things only in black and white, you will miss the rainbows.

Don’t be frightened of the storm for it often only precedes a rainbow.

When it’s dark, look for stars; when it rains, look for rainbows.

Always remember it takes the rain as well as the sun to make rainbows.

Finally, did you know that Noah was the most successful businessman ever because he floated an entire company while the rest of the world was going into liquidation! — Yours faithfully,

Paul Farmer

Wensley Road, Reading

Us men still want to sing

In response to the announcement of the closure of Nottakwire (Standard, November 27), there has been a major outpouring of gratitude to Margaret Moola and Elaine Williams for the success of the group and the pleasure they have produced for the many ordinary singers who have been members for more than 10 years.

Through their hard work and determination, they have forged us into a community asset.

We looked forward to fortnightly being greeted by a group of happy, smiling faces. Friendly faces are so uplifting when you start singing along together, particularly if sometimes singing not always in tune or the right words.

As Morecambe and Wise would say, “…the right notes but not always in the right order”. Truly, we were, “one for all and all for one”.

We have known for some time that Margaret and Elaine would need to reduce their input due to their reduction in energy as their advancing years take their toll.

They deserve a lot of thanks for having the will and determination to create Nottakwire and then increase their workload further by creating a subsection choir, the Notts, enabling higher qualified singers to further hone their skills.

The main message is: we must be positive in finding a way to keep singing.

Looking forward, we simply cannot agree that there will be a reduction in our numbers due to anno domini (advancing age).

Due to disruption in normal life and employment and older employees being urged to take early retirement, there will always be a significant pool of people looking for additional leisure pursuits. Singing ideally fits the bill.

Being deprived of singing in a group for some time, most of us are impatient to return and we just know that the numbers will be maintained at a high level and singers will have new zest and vigour.

We know that the administration of our new group will need to be broader based but we want all members to realise that the spirit and ethos will remain the same.

Nottakwire has not terminated, there is merely a pause while we regroup. Please look for community messages regarding our next meeting post-covid.

As the late Vera Lynn might have said: “We’ll sing again, don’t know where, don’t know when…” — Yours faithfully,

The Motley Crew

My ode to getting older

I was born in nineteen forty-five and I am very glad to say that I’m still alive.

Today they say you must be cool, there was no such thing when I went to school.

I can only remember a few classmates’ names, football and cricket were the only games.

We played in the park and on the street, there were no horrible people out there to meet.

Long cold winters we had with lots of snow, slides on the pavement and nowhere to go.

Speak when spoken to, be as quiet as a mouse, the family lived in a pre-fab house.

Two brothers, a sister, Mother, Father and me, and we were as happy as we could be.

To local schools we went that was the only choice, to church every Sunday we had to rejoice.

Born as the war ended no luxuries around, Dad grew some vegetables in our bit of ground.

An allotment he had and different things he would grow, Mum would darn and knit and sew.

Rationing in place, no such thing as sweets, but somehow they managed the occasional treats.

We were lucky to have one holiday a year, Hayling Island for a week or somewhere else near.

Neighbours were kind, they would speak every day, nothing on “tick” that wasn’t the way.

Dad went to John Lewis for a little more pay and things got a little better I am glad to say.

The weather had seasons, winter was cold and summer was hot, a lot less rain we certainly got.

At senior school soon I was taught, played everything going I really loved sport.

Took up rowing and rugby and played fairly well, best times of my life, many stories to tell.

With training and games, life was a bit of a whirl but thanks to rugby I did meet my girl.

For Mary’s 21st birthday she was given a car and now we could travel both near and far.

We courted, we married and we settled down, got a nice house in a good part of town.

Things were still sparse in nineteen sixty-seven, saw friends once a week and it seemed like heaven.

Televisions were now available to all, small black and white screens if I do recall.

Washing machines with inbuilt spin dryers, we got one and thought that we were high flyers.

Kids came along, jobs came and they went, things were invented, money was spent.

I injured my back and, I am sorry to say, it was too sore for rugby so I could no longer play.

By now it is nineteen seventy-two, I was bored and had to find something different to do.

I needed to find another pastime I recall, so I decided to chase the little white ball.

Golf was discovered thanks to cousin Ted, I swung and I missed, it made me see red.

Can’t hit a ball on the ground with a stick, what are you doing you must be quite thick.

I got some old clubs and practised quite hard, I chipped and I putted in the back yard

I joined Henley Golf Club the fees were thirty-two pound, a privilege to walk on the hallowed ground

But as I get older and don’t hit it so far, it is harder and harder to achieve par.

Andrew, our eldest, has kids of his own, grandparents we are and we let it be known

Two wonderful boys he now has as well, no girls in the family as Mary will tell

The boys are at school and growing up fast, we see them quite often and long may it last

Retired now for over ten years, golden wedding anniversary passed with just a few tears.

We have travelled the world and been right around, and love growing flowers in our bit of ground

We’ve visited twenty-seven countries and islands by the score, but probably won’t make many more

But time catches up and I’m sorry to say we have had some health issues and it’s time to pay

At seventy-five I don’t walk so fast and I wonder how much longer we can possibly last.

New inventions are arriving every day, no cash is now needed when you have to pay.

Mobile phones, social media, internet and the rest, I try to keep up and to do my best.

Wind turbines, solar panels no coal any more, cleaner air is good, I know that for sure.

Internal combustion a thing of the past, battery-powered cars are now here to last.

The high street is changing in every town, Debenham shops are all closing down.

Now it’s coffee and charity with the odd phone shop, I do wonder if change will ever stop.

The population grows incredibly fast, I wonder if we have enough food to last.

We are all better off and have many things and life isn’t over till the fat lady sings.

It’s year twenty-twenty where has the time gone, I write the odd poem but can’t write a song

We have our health issues but so do we all, our balance is going and sometimes we fall

We have had a few problems with the odd disease, but nevertheless we are easy to please

Cancers, heart attacks and a bad back as well, something else may get us, it is difficult to tell

We don’t want to cruise, think of Titanic, but covid-19’s arrived and now we should panic

Stuck in our house, isolated from all others, it’s been

quite a while since I saw my brothers

Thirty-three million have now caught the bug, a million are dead and can’t give a hug.

Now Donald has got it, Oh what a shame, he still is quite sure the Chinese are to blame.

For some parts of the country it never ends, can’t go to the pub to meet their best friends

However, Amazon profits will be higher I bet, click and collect is the best we can get.

The high street has changed few people around, wearing masks and speaking without making a sound

Times they have changed in so many ways, can’t help thinking they were better in the olden days.

The high streets are empty, the shops are all going, no cars on the road, the traffic’s not slowing

University parties are all in the news, new daily restrictions are just meant to confuse,

Don’t go to a care home just stay in bed, if you do there’s a chance that you’ll end up dead.

I know this is true and I say it for sure, for covid-19 and old age there is no bloody cure. — Yours faithfully,

David Downing

Calcot, Reading

No empty gesture...

Sir, — Not wishing for a moment to take anything away from the superb new facilities at The Henley College (Standard, November 27), I feel I should point out that principal Satwant Deol’s comment that they are “like Google offices” literally interpreted would actually mean “they are empty...”.

So ist das Leben (such is life), aber Kein (but no) problem! — Yours faithfully,

Jim Munro

Blandy Road, Henley

I couldn’t agree more

Sir, — I fully support Stephanie Clarke’s plea for shorter letters (Standard, November 27) — Yours faithfully,

David Tate

Goring

Thank you for donations

Sir, — I would like to thank the people of Henley and district for their ongoing and generous support of the Poppy Appeal.

For the financial year ending September 2020, nearly £21,000 was donated.

This year, due to coronavirus restrictions, it was not possible to offer poppies house-to-house.

As a result, we expect it will be difficult to maintain or improve the total raised. Hopefully, 2021 will see some return to normality.

In the meantime, we hope to encourage sponsored events by individuals and groups. The sad fact is that while charitable giving overall is down, the needs of ex-servicemen, women and their families is on the increase.

Donations can still be made to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal (sort code 30-11-75 and account number 019367121). Thank you. — Yours faithfully,

John Green

President, Henley and Peppard branch, the Royal British Legion