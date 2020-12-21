Children create replica of famous depiction of Jesus
With the doom and gloom of the pandemic, what better ray of sunshine than a rare Luechistic Albino Robin dressed just like Santa Claus with white chest and flecks of orange?
The bird was photographed by Simon Booker, from South Stoke, in an Oxfordshire garden on December 6 just in time for Christmas.
His other image shows an albino pheasant in Streatley.
You can see more of Simon’s excellent wildlife pictures at www.stokerpix.com
He also sells luxury greetings cards at https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/stokerpix
