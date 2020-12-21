Your letters....

Protect our woodlands

Sir, — The sale of woodland in Stoke Row supposedly as house plots (Standard, November 20) once again shows just how vulnerable some people are to irresponsible promotions and advertising.

It does seem that the law does not always provide adequate protection from misleading suggestions in advertisements and that the man or woman in the street must really have their wits about them.

When speaking to a woodland agent recently, he said (without much sign of sympathy for the people who were taken in): “This is not the first time this has happened nor will it be the last.”

But how much should we expect the public to know about land usage and the various laws which control it?

Our legal system seems to rely on an old Roman law maxim which covers this case — “caveat emptor”, meaning let the buyer beware.

This is what the people who recently bought tiny slices of woodland near Stoke Row should have done.

At £25,000 per plot of 0.15 acres, this woodland is being sold for approximately £160,000 per acre.

The normal market value of woodland of this type is in the order of about £12,000 to £15,000 per acre.

But there is more at stake than the financial losses of the people who were taken in.

As a result of slicing the land up into tiny plots, the character of the woodland can be radically changed and even spoiled.

The following story from 10 years ago is a perfect example of this.

Lambridge Woods, about 70 acres of woodland about two miles from the centre of Henley, was sold and divided into nine different plots. These were then sold fairly quickly through an agent.

All but one of the buyers was British and the other one was a Russian woman.

It was decided that the new owners should meet (after all, they were neighbours). So they got together one evening to introduce each other and to see what issues they might all have in common with regards the management of the woodland. In general, it was a useful event.

One of the people present was the Russian who had bought a slither of land of about 0.1 to 0.2 of an acre.

During the discussions between the woodland owners, she announced that she was delighted with her purchase and that she was really looking forward to building her dacha in these beautiful woods.

This was quite literally gobsmacking. Everyone present simply stared at her and someone said, “But you can’t do that”.

She apparently had no idea that the woodland was protected and neither did she seem to understand our time-honoured practice of needing to acquire planning permission.

A few weeks later, she did a severe harvesting of six large beech trees on her patch of woodland and then erected a brushwood and barbed wire fence around part of her land, where she apparently tried to start to develop some sort of woodland garden.

Initially some energy was put into this endeavour and numerous plant pots of different kinds appeared.

It is not clear whether or not any of this infringed on regulations but, in any case, her enthusiasm seemed to last for about a year or two.

Today, the barbed wire she put up is still there but the brushwood fencing has largely fallen down.

No one has heard from this disappointed owner and her slice of woodland now stands as a monument to her disappointment. It may not be unfair to say that it is now an eyesore.

There is no suggestion that anyone misled this lady and I tell the story only to demonstrate the fact that the countryside is not enhanced and can actually be spoiled when owners are disappointed and to illustrate that there is a need to have better regulations to protect the woodland.

Most of Lambridge Wood is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest and the felling of a tree without proper permission is subject to a fine of as much as £20,000.

Maybe stricter regulations should be applied to all woodlands. — Yours faithfully,

Professor Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Increasing flood risk

Sir, — As you will be aware, I and a small group of neighbours, with the support of most of the residents of Lower Shiplake, formed the Thames Farm Action Group about six weeks ago.

Our aims and objectives are not to stop development taking place as we are all pragmatic and recognise that that battle was lost in 2016/17 when the Secretary of State’s planning inspector found in favour of the then landowner and granted outline planning consent for 95 houses.

Our objective is a more basic one than that, which is to ensure that by the development of Thames Farm the residents of Shiplake are not exposed to additional risk from flooding since parts of the village adjacent to Lash Brook are already exposed when it is inundated by exceptional rainfall.

This happens quite frequently, hence we don’t want the problem to be exacerbated by Taylor Wimpey pumping further water into the brook, as is currently planned.

Taylor Wimpey wrote a letter dated December 4 to all villagers, which frankly says very little new about their proposals.

However, it does say that they discovered the sinkholes on their site in September 2019 when they found that areas of the land had begun to collapse.

The letter also suggests they stopped all work on the site because they were warned that it was dangerous.

However, that is not quite accurate. For reasons best known to Taylor Wimpey, rather than stopping all work as they state in the letter, they actually continued work and carried out road and access works into the site earlier this year.

As a precursor to that work, in late 2019 and early this year, they undertook the felling of dozens of trees and the clearance of vegetation and saplings along the entire frontage of the site and beyond and to a quite considerable depth into Thames Farm.

The roadworks were then carried out, although they temporarily stopped during the first lockdown before completion in the summer.

Why Taylor Wimpey should want to press on with this work in the knowledge that they had a major site remediation and drainage problem on their hands and having been told that work could be potentially very dangerous, one cannot begin to guess — unless, of course, they feared that the planning consent might be revoked.

Even more strange is that once their access work was well under way, they applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for retrospective permission to do that work i.e. permission was needed because the conditions of the planning consent had not been met and the drainage and other matters all remained outstanding.

The planning authority, via its officers (not its politicians), decided that varying the planning permission in this way was a minor matter that did not require to be consulted upon or publicised in any way.

It is hard to conceive how anyone could describe the change as a minor matter.

Government planning inspectors make a point of cutting down the number of conditions to the minimum necessary to try to ensure that developments can and will take place without unnecessary hindrance.

Indeed, in this instance, the inspector deleted three conditions that had been agreed in principle by the applicant and the planners.

He was also asked by the appellant to not impose a condition that required all reserved matters to be discharged before the access work to the site could be commenced.

The inspector said that he could see no justification for doing that and therefore clearly believed that the development should not commence at all until the various conditions had been adequately addressed with solutions put in place for matters that were agreed in principal at the public inquiry.

This issue is of great concern to residents and the subject of a formal complaint to the council, given that it was very apparent what Taylor Wimpey was about to do. But, of course, no one but the planners knew of the existence of this application at the time so no one could take any form of action about it.

Taylor Wimpey did a major part of those works without consent and made a retrospective application to “regularise” the matter, so they can hardly say that they are now simply looking for a solution to an unfortunate problem that they had discovered.

Given the hugely controversial nature of the possible drainage solution, or other solutions, including that the development might not go ahead, or not in its present form, one wonders why the decision to allow this work was taken.

As the roadworks took place, spoil was placed back within Thames Farm, which you would think was quite dangerous given the possibility of ground collapsing.

Indeed, when Taylor Wimpey were later asked to undertake the tree planting that they were also obliged to do as part of the scheduled works, they said they could not comply as the site was too dangerous for this work to be undertaken.

Very conveniently, it seems, it was too dangerous to plant trees but not too dangerous to fell trees, build an access way and footpaths into the site and all of the associated highway drainage works, the movement of soil, rubble and material etc from the roadworks.

The newly proposed drainage solution is contentious and a wholly different solution to what was originally envisaged.

Taylor Wimpey’s preferred solution (there were several options) is to:

• Pump the site full of concrete and ash to stabilise the ground and make it impermeable, to build a double pumping station and various on-site storage receptacles, including a huge concrete tank.

• Dig up the main A4155 again where they have just reconstructed it.

• Dig up Station Road, the main but very narrow road into the village centre, and then along Mill Lane, running the new pipe some 2km along these roads to Lash Brook where they intend to discharge all the surface water run-off from the 13 acres of development at Thames Farm.

Lash Brook is a small watercourse close to the Thames. It floods regularly and local residents are put on notice to prepare for the worst very frequently. They receive hourly updates in times of high alert.

So neither Taylor Wimpey nor the council should be surprised in the slightest that 150 residents objected to this idea and forced the council to open the matter up to additional scrutiny and require Taylor Wimpey to produce a flood risk assessment.

We await receipt of the assessment as it is hard to conceive how Taylor Wimpey can come up with a solution that does not increase the flood risk. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Boros

Reading Road, Lower Shiplake

Can’t ignore hotel history

Editor, — I was saddened by the picture and article showing the Red Lion Hotel fascia board being removed from this iconic listed building at the most prominent riverside entrance to Henley (Standard, December 11).

The conservation area map marks it as a landmark building forming a group with the adjoining St Mary’s Church and the Angel on the Bridge opposite, emphasising its importance to the town and its setting.

The Red Lion has stood in this prominent location and welcomed visitors for some 450 years, possibly more.

Its long history is described in great detail by Ann Cottingham, our president, in her painstakingly researched book The Hostelries of Henley. A picture of the hotel is used as the book’s splendid cover page.

Its name is an inseparable part of its long history and cannot simply be cast aside. — Yours faithfully,

John Whiting

Chairman, Henley Archaeological & Historical Group

St Andrew’s Road, Henley

Planning pantomime

Editor, — South Oxfordshire District Council’s full council meeting on Thursday last week was what can only be described as a “sell-out pantomime”.

Having stood on a mandate to scrap the Local Plan 2035 at last year’s elections the Liberal Democrat and Green-controlled council sold out and adopted it.

For those of you who enjoy a good panto, the meeting had everything from tales of good versus evil, conspiracy theories, suspense and cries for help.

There were several attempts to scatter some magic dust and sow some magic beans but, alas, those at the top in their ivory towers were not listening.

Local authorities have certain statutory obligations and a Local Plan is one of them.

This plan sets out a vision for the next 15 years and well into the 21st century. It should be supported by those at the top.

How concerning then it was when council leader Sue Cooper voted against her own council’s plan along with most of her cabinet colleagues, they having made a recommendation to council only two days earlier to approve it.

There appears to be no vision or direction for the future of South Oxfordshire under Councillor Cooper and her coalition of Lib-Dems and Greens.

What’s more, their difficulty with behaving like elected leaders is not providing residents with a stable local authority worthy of representing them.

Residents deserve so much better than this.

The Local Plan is a sound vision for our district’s future. Cllr Cooper and those of her coalition who cannot support it should step aside.

Until this happens, even Prince Charming would have difficulty giving this sorry tale a happy ending. — Yours faithfully,

Felix Bloomfield

Ewelme

Made to vote for bad plan

Sir, — Some residents will remember that Rob Simister, my predecessor as South Oxfordshire district councillor for Kidmore End and Whitchurch, resigned unexpectedly almost two years ago.

At the time, few outside the closed circle of the councillors, almost all of whom were Conservatives, knew why or what the issue was.

Perhaps Mr Simister, like one or two other principled Conservative councillors, objected strongly to the Local Plan that envisaged a huge amount of new development, particularly in the Oxford green belt, breaking the promises that the Conservatives had made in earlier elections.

Some promise, some fight.

In fact, this plan envisages nearly 10,000 new dwellings in the Oxford green belt, with further huge development at Berinsfield and Chalgrove — a total of nearly 30,000 dwellings and a population increase of perhaps 70,000 in the next 10 years, way beyond any natural growth.

This is one of the largest losses of green belt anywhere in the UK in recent years.

These are not much-needed homes for local families but land speculation on a massive scale.

For anyone who has noticed the significant developments going on around Crowmarsh, Wallingford, Didcot and Watlington, you ain’t seen nothing yet and nor have you yet seen the huge increase in traffic that is coming, like a tsunami, to overwhelm our local roads.

It is not surprising that the new district council, run by a Liberal Democrat/Green coalition, wanted to withdraw that Conservative plan and re-do it, but we were prevented from doing anything for five months by Robert Jenrick, the Secretary of State.

The council was then told that, unless the plan was adopted, Oxfordshire County Council would be likely to take over planning and the Secretary of State would be able to impose the plan anyway.

Last week, with a boot on our neck and a poisoned chalice in front of us, some members of the council voted to reject the plan, while I and others abstained from taking part in a charade of a vote, the outcome of which had already been decided elsewhere. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Peter Dragonetti (Green)

Kidmore End, Whitchurch, Mapledurham and Goring Heath ward, South Oxfordshire District Council, Whitchurch Hill

Uplifted by fireworks

Sir, — I consider your front page headline “Fury sparked by fireworks show” (Standard, December 11) to have been mean-spirited and deplorable.

“Superb fireworks display enjoyed by thousands” would surely have better reflected the overall truth of the situation.

The fireworks display was not a secret — it was widely advertised beforehand and the temporary traffic signs erected several days beforehand must surely have alerted all the nearby residents to when and where it was being held so as to allow them to take avoiding action if they wished to do so.

It took place on the Henley showground, well away from any built-up area — surely an entirely legitimate and appropriate place for it.

That a tiny number of local residents found it necessary to complain about the noise was surely hardly newsworthy.

Far more newsworthy was the fact that thousands of local people evidently thoroughly enjoyed it. I, for one, thought it one of the best displays I have ever seen.

It lifted the spirits at the end of a pretty dismal year during which all the other usual public fireworks displays were cancelled for one reason or another.

I think the organisers are to be congratulated on the success of their enterprise, not criticised. I’ll certainly be first in line for tickets next year. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Blandy

Quarry Lane, Shiplake

Obtuse objections

Sir, — I read the complaints about the fireworks with incredulity.

I think some people in Henley need to gain a sense of perspective.

Against the backdrop of the year we’ve just had, when there have been scant opportunities for families and children to enjoy themselves, to complain about noise that lasted for no more than 30 minutes is utterly obtuse. — Yours faithfully,

Jonathan Walton

What else can we ban?

Trucks, idling, now fireworks — hey, this is going well! What else can we ban? — Yours faithfully,

Peter Symons

Newtown Road, Henley

Clear air for our children

Sir, — I write in response to Matthews Scott’s letter headlined “No place for banners” (Standard, December 11).

Firstly, it is important to point out that all areas are no idling zones because it is illegal to idle your car — please consult the Highway Code for clarification.

Secondly, are you not aware of the Government’s campaign to reduce air pollution, especially outside schools?

Clean Air for Henley has been supported by every school in Henley, the Waitrose and Tesco supermarkets, St Mary’s Church, Greener Henley, Henley Town Council and South Oxfordshire District Council.

Last year, 70 shops willingly put up both ours and the district council’s clean air posters.

Banners are only erected on private property with the owner’s permission and love.

We also have a tremendous amount of individual support. Supporters have been asking: “What type of person steals a clean air banner from outside a school?”

David Dickie and I are not anti-car but anti-unnecessary pollution, especially outside schools. It has been proved that air pollution from vehicles irreversibly reduces children’s lung capacity and causes child deaths.

Covid-19 and air pollution are very much linked, according to the Government.

Lastly, we are having a Zoom meeting early in the new year to discuss the replacement and new design of the stolen and vandalised banners.

Matthew Scott and his supporters are more than welcome to join us and share their opinions. — Yours faithfully,

Ramsay Adams

Clean Air for Henley, Ravenscroft Road, Henley

Progress on air pollution

Sir, — Many thanks to Matthew Scott’s response to my plea for a discussion about the removed banners.

Firstly, the word “zone” defines an area that is different to others and can be used by anyone.

The high air pollution in the centre of Henley is different to the rest of the town so the word zone is most appropriate.

In the first 10 days of December, the official limits for nitrogen dioxide were broken nine times and Henley already does not meet the World Heath Organisation’s limits for particulates.

The children in our primary schools use inhalers excessively. This is serious and, in our view, fits nicely with the word zone.

Secondly, we have worked on our campaign for several years. In using the semi-official tone of the word zone, it is interesting to note our biggest campaign successes have followed.

Buses now turn off their engines for all but very short stays, taxis consistently comply and we find far fewer “idlers” in the main car parks and in front of schools. To throw away such progress seems reckless.

Finally, we need these measures more than ever. The post-covid world is bringing back more traffic on our roads as public transport is scorned.

I am most against all forms of high-polluting vehicles and I hope Matthew Scott is too. The Henley Standard has my telephone number so I would welcome further discussion with him. — Yours faithfully,

David Dickie

Clean Air for Henley, St Katherine’s Road, Henley

Let’s lead on climate crisis

In your article headlined “Campaigners urge MP to back climate change Bill” (Standard, December 4), Henley MP John Howell explained that he was unable to accept Greener Henley’s invitation to a virtual event arranged by the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill Alliance Oxfordshire, which took place on Friday, because he had to attend a Council of Europe meeting.

All six Oxfordshire MPs were invited to the event, which posed the question “Can the UK lead on climate change?”

The event proved to be an enormous success as we celebrated our climate change achievements locally and in the UK.

An expert panel, including Henley resident Mike Barry, previously sustainability director at Marks & Spencer, discussed how the UK can continue to have strong climate leadership in the future for the benefit of society, future generations and business too.

We were joined by more than 200 people from across Oxfordshire, including members of groups such as the WI and the Ramblers, and by representatives of faith groups and sustainable organisations.

We also welcomed members of Henley Town Council, Witney Town Council, Oxford City Council and Oxfordshire County Council.

We were especially delighted to be joined by students from local schools.

The panel discussion around the CEE Bill was helpful and informative and we would very much welcome the opportunity to discuss the detail with Mr Howell in the New Year.

We believe that the Bill is the best chance we have of tackling the climate-nature emergency that we are faced with and to drive the change that is so urgently needed.

Mr Howell and other readers can view a recording of the event at www.facebook.com/OxfordshireClimateAlliance — Yours faithfully,

Patrick Fleming

Greener Henley

No harm in trying

Sir, — I have been perplexed over recent weeks to see how hard M Reid wants to constantly insist that climate change isn’t happening and that, even if it is, it’s not the fault of human beings.

I happen to believe climate change is happening and that we can all do something to try to reduce the damage we are inflicting on the planet. I also support the efforts of the Extinction Rebellion to try to make sure everyone is aware of what is happening.

However, what if M Reid is correct? Would it really be so bad if we all tried to be kinder to our planet?

Why wouldn’t we want to set targets to reduce our carbon footprint, waste output and deforestation so that each generation leaves a cleaner, greener and healthier earth for the next?

Nothing bad can come of trying to do better by our planet.

Perhaps M Reid can hope for the best but plan for the worst?

Has he ever seen the street sculpture by Spanish artist Isaac Cordal? It is said to represent those in power wasting time arguing over climate change… — Yours faithfully,

Victoria Heriot

Valley Road, Henley

Good effort, children

Sir, — I remember 1973, when we were reminded to “plant a tree”.

Plant some more in ’74, keep them alive in ’75.

So many young saplings are planted with the best of intentions but in today’s busy world they are, sadly, forgotten and, for many reasons, lost.

Well done to Stoke Row Primary School for its tree- planting efforts and to pupils Evie Chater and Aurelia Lowe for writing about them (Standard November 27).

I remember writing my first letter to a London newspaper and my dad saying, “Well done”.

I wish you children well done for your efforts to keep Oxfordshire green. — Yours faithfully,

Peter M Adams

Petersfield, Hants

Learn from history

You’ve had a couple of letters recently bemoaning the uptake of electric vehicles (toys for the wealthy, not practical, can’t tow a caravan, nowhere to refuel etc.)

Would one of your staff be able to consult the “Turning back the pages” archives to see if similar letters were received when motor vehicles started to replace horses? — Yours faithfully,

Dominic Hall

Peppard Common

Our part of river is clean

Sir, — David Hurry, from Kingston, writes complaining about the sewage in the Thames in his part of the world (Standard, December 11)

May I ask what that has to do with Henley and the middle Thames?

Here the water is the cleanest that I have ever known in the 30 years I have lived in Henley.

In the summer, when the water is settled, we see shoals of tiny fish (presumably carp) swimming in the clear water and large carp bask on the surface in the sun and even pike are lying on the bottom.

Salmon ladders have been installed at the locks and are in use; how do you inform exhausted salmon, which have struggled and successfully climbed upstream via our fierce race, that it would have been easier had they used the ladder on the Oxfordshire side of the river?

There is certainly a carpet of manure on the riverbed from the geese, swans, ducks, coots, grebes and possibly the odd cow but nothing of the human variety.

Here paddle boarders, swimmers and rowers may enjoy a sewage-free river. — Yours faithfully,

Enid Light

Wargrave Road, Henley

Free parking doesn’t help

When will South Oxfordshire District Council wake up and realise that free parking on Tuesdays in December does not help retailers.

We have told them every year that all it does is allow businesses and residents to use the spaces all day, thus reducing the parking for shoppers.

They think they are giving a benefit to shoppers but in fact they are making it worse. — Yours faithfully,

Laurence Morris

Owner, Laurence Menswear, Duke Street, Henley

Grave offence

I should like to thank the dog owner who allowed his large companion to leave a similarly sized calling card next to my husband’s grave in the Catholic section of the Fairmile Cemetery in Henley.

I would like to say that:

(a) some people do not deserve to own a dog and

(b) the deposit this dog’s owner callously failed to remove did not exactly enhance my visit to the grave on what would have been our 20th wedding anniversary. — Yours faithfully,

June Green

Waverley Road, Bagshot, Surrey

Stay apart for safety

Sir, — I was appalled to see that in nearly all the group photos in the Henley Standard last week there was no social distancing.

When driving into Henley we are urged to keep social distancing but obviously this appeal is not meant to be taken seriously.

How very sad, especially when we are now in a higher tier than before the recent lockdown, that the rules are not being observed. — Yours faithfully,

Susan Launders

Peppard Common

Anyone seen this ring?

An old ruby and diamond ring was lost on the morning of Thursday, December 10 during a shopping trip to Waitrose, W H Smith and the market in Henley. We parked in the King’s Road car park.

My wife Sandra had the ring for 52 years and is obviously very upset. Any information would be greatly appreciated. You can contact us via the Henley Standard. — Yours faithfully,

Paddy Bodle

Kingwood

Santa’s work is done

Here is another seasonal poem — Yours faithfully,

Wendy Huntley

Swiss Farm, Henley

Christmas elves are very busy

Sorting out each toy.

Filing Santa’s letters

From every girl and boy.

It’s such a hive of industry,

Not a moment to be lost.

Each present so securely wrapped,

To protect from snow and frost.

Santa visits children everywhere,

Travelling far and wide.

Some houses so inviting,

He’d like to stay inside.

He’s such a jolly person,

So round and full of fun.

But he’s never truly

satisfied

Until his job is done.

As the dawn breaks Santa travels home,

The moon soon to

disappear.

Lights start to shine in every house,

You hear children laugh and cheer.

“Happy Christmas,” he cries from his sleigh,

“Have a wonderful time one and all.

Come on, Rudolph, let’s go home.

It’s time for us to have a ball.”