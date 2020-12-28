Thank you for a great team effort

Sir, — On Wednesday and Thursday last week, Henley witnessed the deployment of the first tranche of the covid-19 vaccine to the over-80s and some vulnerable members of our community.

The Hart and Bell surgeries hosted the clinics for the Hart, Bell and Nettlebed patients.

I witnessed first-hand the massive operation with some 30 or 40-plus nurses, health workers and GPs administering the vaccine.

Great praise must go to Louise West (Bell surgery) and Dr Michelle Brennan (Hart Surgery), who faultlessly organised this massive operation from 8.15am to 9pm.

The second application of the vaccine to these patients will take place on January 6 and 7 as there has to be three weeks between the doses.

Great thanks and praise also has to go to an army of volunteers from the Henley Lions Club, the two Rotary clubs, the Henley Society, Henley Residents Group and the golf clubs.

I put out the call to these fantastic service organisations to help man the car parks and assist with the logistics of getting the patients into the surgery.

I was inundated with volunteers to do two-hour shifts. They did their stints with politeness, efficiency and professionalism. So, in conclusion, thanks to the Hart, Bell and Nettlebed Surgeries — you health professionals are nothing short of brilliant.

And thanks to all the service organisations and others for responding and doing such a fantastic job too. — Yours faithfully,

Stefan Gawrysiak

Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, Elizabeth Road, Henley

Sir, — You reported on your front page on the covid-19 vaccinations that were administered in Henley last week (Standard, December 18).

The report mentioned that there were volunteer marshals from the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge and the Henley Society along with other community groups.

Can I please advise both you and your readers that there were also members of the Henley Lions Club there helping to direct traffic on both days of the vaccination programme.

Furthermore, our members will be helping once again in the first week of January when those who were immunised last week are given their second vaccination. — Yours faithfully.

Dave Murray

Secretary, Henley Lions Club