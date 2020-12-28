Monday, 28 December 2020

Driver mocks parking regulations

Henley, Friday at around 9.30am.

This driver pulled over and deliberately reversed his car as close as he could to the traffic lights outside Café Rouge in Hart Street.

He then left his car on the exclusion zone zig-zag markings, with his engine running and his dog on the front seat, while he strolled over the road to get his morning coffee from Berries.

If that’s not making a nonsense of our parking rules, I’m not sure what is. — Yours faithfully,

Anne Evans

Henley

